Nakashima survives surprising Italian Arnaldi in tense NextGen Finals clash

Italy’s Matteo Arnaldi brought intensity and a stunning game to Brandon Nakashima on Tuesday at the Next Gen Finals in Milan. Nakashima, playing for the second time at the event, brought home the victory, however. The American outlasted the Sanremo, Italy native 2-4, 4-3(7), 4-3(4), 3-4(4), 4-2 to improve...
Flawless Caroline Garcia serves up perfection in Fort Worth, defeating Sabalenka for WTA Finals crown

Since June, Caroline Garcia has been a force to be reckoned with on tour, racking up wins – and titles at an alarming rate. But the Frenchwoman saved her best and brightest for the final day of the 2022 season, as she dialed up a near-perfect serving performance to battle past Aryna Sabalenka for her biggest career title at the WTA Finals in Fort Worth.
FORT WORTH, TX
Sabalenka ends Swiatek’s dream season at WTA Finals, setting final with Garcia

Two months ago at the US Open, Aryna Sabalenka squandered a 4-2 lead to Iga Swiatek in the semi-finals, losing 16 of the final 20 points. Her reaction at the time was prophetic: “I’m trying to think that everything happens for a reason, and I guess it just makes me really stronger,” she said. “I guess, in the next semifinal, I will be much stronger as a player.”
Lehecka makes fast start at Next Gen Finals

Czech Jiri Lehecka made a perfect start at the Next Gen Finals in Milan on Tuesday as he beat Italian Francesca Passaro in straight sets in the first match of this year’s competition. The 20-year-old No 5 seed, who has risen to No 74 after a breakthrough year on...
Title favourite Musetti impresses in Next Gen Finals opener

Italian Lorenzo Musetti, the title favourite and most experienced player in the Next Gen Finals field, made an impressive start to his campaign as he beat Chun-Hsin Tseng of Taiwan in Milan on Tuesday. In front of a loud, partisan home crowd, the world No 23 broke early in the...
Rune: “My heart was almost in my brain” during Paris Masters final against Djokovic

When you are 19 and playing in your first Masters 1000 final, there isn’t a cache of banked experience to rely on when things get tense. And tense they got on Sunday during the Paris Masters final, as Holger Rune suddenly found himself serving for the title and a top-10 ranking with Novak Djokovic across the net from him and the crowd whipped into a frenzy.
With one breathtaking season, Iga Swiatek reshaped the future of women’s tennis. Now that it’s over, it’s time to rest

This spring, when Ashleigh Barty’s sudden retirement threw the sport into disarray, many tennis fans and pundits lamented the loss of a woman who was seen to be the next dominant force in a sport seemingly in perpetual shortage of such an entity. Not since the wave of Serena Williams’ greatness had crested and begun to recede several years ago, had there been a player in possession of such talent – and such moxie.
Rybakina clinches opening victory for Kazakhstan over Great Britain at BJK Cup

Yulia Putintseva got the ball rolling for Team Kazakhstan in Glasgow, defeating Katie Boulter, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, in a gritty affair. Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina closed out the victory, soaring past talented but ultimately outmatched Harriet Dart, 6-1, 6-4 in 74 minutes. “I think she’s an incredible player,” Dart said...
Dominic Stricker serves his way past Jack Draper in three tiebreaks at Next Gen Finals in Milan

World No 111 Dominic Stricker rode lights-out serving past 41st-ranked Jack Draper in Milan, notching a 4-3(5), 4-3(5), 4-3(5) victory on his Next Gen ATP Finals debut. The 20-year-old Swiss dropped just one first-serve point in the second and third sets combined as he edged the rising Brit in a tight battle of big serves and first strikes.
Danish teenager Rune makes history with stunning win over Djokovic to win Paris Masters title, breaks top 10

Danish teenager Holger Rune made history at the Paris Masters on Sunday as he beat former world No 1 Novak Djokovic in a pulsating final at the Accor Arena. Six-time champion Djokovic led by a break in the final set but in a final game that lasted 17 minutes, the teenager held his nerve to clinch his first Masters 1000 title, his third title of the year and move into the world’s top 10 for the first time.
A look inside the insane statistics that characterised Iga Swiatek’s 2022 season

Iga Swiatek’s 2022 was a thrill ride of epic proportions. The Polish juggernaut captivated the tennis world from start to finish and became the most dominant player in the game over the last 10 months, as she wrote the early chapters in what is sure to be a voluminous tome of statistics by the end of her career.
WTA Rankings: Swiatek ends with second-highest year-end total; Garcia climbs to No 4

Poland’s Iga Swiatek ends the 2022 season at the top of the WTA rankings with the second highest year-end rankings tally in WTA history behind Serena Williams (in 2013). Swiatek, who was ousted in the semi-finals of the season-ending WTA Finals in Fort Worth, finishes with 11,085 points. That’s second to only Serena Williams’ 2013 year-end tally of 13,260 points.

