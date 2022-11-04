Read full article on original website
Nakashima survives surprising Italian Arnaldi in tense NextGen Finals clash
Italy’s Matteo Arnaldi brought intensity and a stunning game to Brandon Nakashima on Tuesday at the Next Gen Finals in Milan. Nakashima, playing for the second time at the event, brought home the victory, however. The American outlasted the Sanremo, Italy native 2-4, 4-3(7), 4-3(4), 3-4(4), 4-2 to improve...
Flawless Caroline Garcia serves up perfection in Fort Worth, defeating Sabalenka for WTA Finals crown
Since June, Caroline Garcia has been a force to be reckoned with on tour, racking up wins – and titles at an alarming rate. But the Frenchwoman saved her best and brightest for the final day of the 2022 season, as she dialed up a near-perfect serving performance to battle past Aryna Sabalenka for her biggest career title at the WTA Finals in Fort Worth.
Sabalenka ends Swiatek’s dream season at WTA Finals, setting final with Garcia
Two months ago at the US Open, Aryna Sabalenka squandered a 4-2 lead to Iga Swiatek in the semi-finals, losing 16 of the final 20 points. Her reaction at the time was prophetic: “I’m trying to think that everything happens for a reason, and I guess it just makes me really stronger,” she said. “I guess, in the next semifinal, I will be much stronger as a player.”
Lehecka makes fast start at Next Gen Finals
Czech Jiri Lehecka made a perfect start at the Next Gen Finals in Milan on Tuesday as he beat Italian Francesca Passaro in straight sets in the first match of this year’s competition. The 20-year-old No 5 seed, who has risen to No 74 after a breakthrough year on...
Victorious Rune on beating Djokovic for Paris Masters title: “It’s probably the best feeling of my career”
Danish teenager Holger Rune said beating Novak Djokovic in the final of the Paris Masters on Sunday – a match in which he held his nerve superbly in a tense final game – was “probably the best feeling of my life”. The 19-year-old completed a dream...
Title favourite Musetti impresses in Next Gen Finals opener
Italian Lorenzo Musetti, the title favourite and most experienced player in the Next Gen Finals field, made an impressive start to his campaign as he beat Chun-Hsin Tseng of Taiwan in Milan on Tuesday. In front of a loud, partisan home crowd, the world No 23 broke early in the...
ATP Rankings: Rune joins No 1 Alcaraz inside the top-10, Tsitsipas jumps to No 3, Auger-Aliassime to No 6
History has been made by Holger Rune! The Paris Masters champion becomes the first Danish man to ever officially rank inside the ATP’s top-10, thanks to his tremendous title run in Bercy, but he wasn’t the only one moving to a career-high inside the top-10. Scroll down for more details…
Rune: “My heart was almost in my brain” during Paris Masters final against Djokovic
When you are 19 and playing in your first Masters 1000 final, there isn’t a cache of banked experience to rely on when things get tense. And tense they got on Sunday during the Paris Masters final, as Holger Rune suddenly found himself serving for the title and a top-10 ranking with Novak Djokovic across the net from him and the crowd whipped into a frenzy.
Rune creates history by becoming first to beat 5 top 10 players to win an ATP title
With his stunning win over 21-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic in the Paris Masters final on Sunday, Danish teen Holger Rune has become the first player in ATP history to beat five top 10 players to win an ATP title (outside of the ATP Finals). Rune began the week...
With one breathtaking season, Iga Swiatek reshaped the future of women’s tennis. Now that it’s over, it’s time to rest
This spring, when Ashleigh Barty’s sudden retirement threw the sport into disarray, many tennis fans and pundits lamented the loss of a woman who was seen to be the next dominant force in a sport seemingly in perpetual shortage of such an entity. Not since the wave of Serena Williams’ greatness had crested and begun to recede several years ago, had there been a player in possession of such talent – and such moxie.
Rybakina clinches opening victory for Kazakhstan over Great Britain at BJK Cup
Yulia Putintseva got the ball rolling for Team Kazakhstan in Glasgow, defeating Katie Boulter, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, in a gritty affair. Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina closed out the victory, soaring past talented but ultimately outmatched Harriet Dart, 6-1, 6-4 in 74 minutes. “I think she’s an incredible player,” Dart said...
Dominic Stricker serves his way past Jack Draper in three tiebreaks at Next Gen Finals in Milan
World No 111 Dominic Stricker rode lights-out serving past 41st-ranked Jack Draper in Milan, notching a 4-3(5), 4-3(5), 4-3(5) victory on his Next Gen ATP Finals debut. The 20-year-old Swiss dropped just one first-serve point in the second and third sets combined as he edged the rising Brit in a tight battle of big serves and first strikes.
Mertens and Kudermetova rally late against Krejcikova and Siniakova to claim doubles title at WTA Finals
Faced with a daunting deficit in the championship tiebreak, Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens steeled themselves and played with poise down the stretch, rallying from 7-2 down to produce a stunning 6-2, 4-6, 11-9 triumph over defending champions Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova to win the WTA Finals doubles title.
Danish teenager Rune makes history with stunning win over Djokovic to win Paris Masters title, breaks top 10
Danish teenager Holger Rune made history at the Paris Masters on Sunday as he beat former world No 1 Novak Djokovic in a pulsating final at the Accor Arena. Six-time champion Djokovic led by a break in the final set but in a final game that lasted 17 minutes, the teenager held his nerve to clinch his first Masters 1000 title, his third title of the year and move into the world’s top 10 for the first time.
Garcia storms past Sakkari and will play for biggest career title at WTA Finals
Caroline Garcia is saving her best for last in 2022. The Frenchwoman pushed into her biggest career final on Sunday, defeating Maria Sakkari 6-3, 6-2, and will play for the title at the WTA Finals on Monday. Garcia, seeded sixth, will face either Iga Swiatek or Aryna Sabalenka in the...
A look inside the insane statistics that characterised Iga Swiatek’s 2022 season
Iga Swiatek’s 2022 was a thrill ride of epic proportions. The Polish juggernaut captivated the tennis world from start to finish and became the most dominant player in the game over the last 10 months, as she wrote the early chapters in what is sure to be a voluminous tome of statistics by the end of her career.
“That was really the mentality: keep going that way and it will pay off one day” – Caroline Garcia after biggest title of career
Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia says that she and her team focussed on changing her style of play to make it more aggressive and stuck with it even when it did not work with a focus on the long-term. That mentality and discipline saw Garcia claim the biggest title of her career...
“Fully aware that that’s not the ideal solution for athletes on important matches” – Paris Masters TD Pioline on late night finishes
Paris Masters Tournament Director Cedric Pioline has said that he is fully aware that late night matches are not the best option for players but does not know what an ideal solution would look like. The tournament came under heavy criticism this year after one of the second round matches...
WTA Rankings: Swiatek ends with second-highest year-end total; Garcia climbs to No 4
Poland’s Iga Swiatek ends the 2022 season at the top of the WTA rankings with the second highest year-end rankings tally in WTA history behind Serena Williams (in 2013). Swiatek, who was ousted in the semi-finals of the season-ending WTA Finals in Fort Worth, finishes with 11,085 points. That’s second to only Serena Williams’ 2013 year-end tally of 13,260 points.
