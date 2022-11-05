ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolling Stone

‘Dig Up That Birth Certificate’: Obama Takes Shot at Trump’s ‘Birtherism’ During Midterm Stop

Former president Barack Obama traveled to Milwaukee on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 29, to campaign on behalf of another “Democrat with a funny name”: Mandela Barnes, Wisconsin’s Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate. It was an opportunity for Obama to take a swipe at former president Donald Trump, who dogged him throughout his presidency with racist dog whistles that falsely casted doubt on his U.S. citizenship. “Mandela, get ready to dig up that birth certificate,” Obama teased to massive applause.
straightarrownews.com

Biden is the most engaged president of the last 13 years

Is President Joe Biden a great president or an utter failure? With less than a week before the midterm elections, a CNN poll has his approval rating among likely voters at 42%. A Reuters/Ipsos poll found only 40% of Americans approve of Biden’s job performance. But while his poll numbers are low and Democrats are now predicted to lose their House majority, Straight Arrow News contributor Peter Zeihan argues Biden’s record and performance as president are more complex. While he doesn’t necessarily agree with Biden’s economic policies, Zeihan believes Biden’s wisdom, government experience and degree of humility help make him the most engaged president of the last 13 years.
The List

Who Has Spent More Time Away From The White House: Donald Trump Or Joe Biden?

Much is always made of how many days away from the White House a president spends. From George W. Bush to Barack Obama and Donald Trump, the media tends to balk when a commander in chief is not in Washington. That said, does a president ever really go on vacation? Probably not. Still, when a president steps out of the Oval Office for so-called time away, he has been scrutinized.
Reuters

Biden predicts Democrat midterms win, says economy improving

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden, battling to show restive voters he has boosted the economy, touted his economic policies on Friday and said he is planning a talk with oil companies, as he predicted Democrats will prevail in Tuesday's midterm elections despite polls showing Republican gains.
POLITICO

Biden’s real body man

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Alex | Email Eli. DREW CONTRERAS has one of the trickiest jobs in the world: he’s the personal trainer for...
Axios

Biden links Paul Pelosi attack to Trump rhetoric

President Biden used his closing address ahead of next Tuesday's midterms to warn of what he sees as a straight line from former President Trump's election denial to last week's attack on Paul Pelosi. Why it matters: Speaking at Union Station, blocks from the Capitol Dome, Biden argued that Trump's...
Washington Examiner

Harris's role in border security draws bipartisan criticism

When Vice President Kamala Harris assessed the U.S.-Mexico border as “secure” weeks ago, lawmakers across the political aisle balked. Tens of thousands of illegal immigrants are apprehended each month trying to reach the United States, coming in record numbers since President Joe Biden and Harris took office on Jan. 20, 2021. The surge comes despite Harris’s diplomatic entreaties to Mexican officials after Biden put her in charge of overseeing border security.
Missouri Independent

Missouri leaders should condemn this weekend’s Christian nationalist rally in Branson

A traveling variety show of Christian Nationalism, anti-vaccine rhetoric and election conspiracies will make its final stop before the midterm elections this weekend in Branson. Headlined by Michael Flynn, Roger Stone and Eric Trump, the ReAwaken America Tour co-opts Christian language and worship to push profane politics designed to undermine our democracy. As a Baptist minister who […] The post Missouri leaders should condemn this weekend’s Christian nationalist rally in Branson appeared first on Missouri Independent.
qhubonews.com

Press Gaggle by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre En Route Chicago, IL

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: All right. Hello, everybody. Okay, first up, this week marks two years since the start of the conflict in northern Ethiopia, a war that has led to an extraordinary humanitarian crisis, more deaths than the war in Ukraine, and millions displaced. We therefore welcome the announcement in Pretoria...
