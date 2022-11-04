Read full article on original website
Detectives investigate deadly crash in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Va. — A man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Springfield, Virginia on Monday. Around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to the intersection of Old Keene Mill Road and Huntsman Boulevard for a crash involving two cars. The West Springfield Police District said the driver of...
At least 1 person dead in Montgomery County shooting, police say
SILVER SPRING, Md. — At least one person is dead following a shooting in Silver Spring early Wednesday morning. Authorities in Montgomery County responded to a report of multiple people shot early Wednesday morning. Pete Piringer, spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services, tweeted that crews were responding to the reported shooting around 4:30 a.m.
2 people dead after being hit by car near polling location in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a man and woman died Tuesday after they were hit by a car in near a polling location in the Gaithersburg area. It happened around 7:20 a.m. near School Drive and Muddy Branch Road. The Montgomery County Department of Police said paramedics took the 65-year-old man […]
Man running from police hit by vehicle on Dulles Toll Road
When the officers got there, they saw a group of men behind the school, one of whom took off running when he saw them approaching. The man ran through a wooded area and onto the Dulles Toll Road (VA-267), which is just a few hundred meters away from the school.
ffxnow.com
Man who fired gun near Herndon elementary school recovering after being hit by car
A man who reportedly fired shots near an elementary school in Herndon may have been drunk, police said in an update yesterday. According to the Fairfax County Police Department, the man fired a handgun at Hutchinson Elementary School, where “a community event” was taking place. “A man wearing...
Police: 2 killed in crash near Gaithersburg polling place on Election Day
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Two people have died Tuesday morning after being hit a car in Gaithersburg, Maryland. Gaithersburg City Police Department officers responded to School Road near Muddy Branch Road around 7:20 a.m. for the report of a crash. When officers arrived, they found two people injured. The two pedestrians, a 70-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man, were taken to the hospital with critical injuries. Within a few hours later, authorities said that both had died.
fox5dc.com
Man who fled police responding to weapon complaint at elementary school hit by car on Dulles Toll Road
HERNDON, Va. - A suspect who was fleeing from police along the Dulles Toll Road in Fairfax County is in the hospital after being hit by a car. Fairfax County Police say officers responded to a weapons complaint at Hutchison Elementary School located at 13209 Parcher Avenue in Herndon around 4:09 p.m.
restonnow.com
BREAKING: Shots reportedly fired outside Hutchinson Elementary School in Herndon
Fairfax County police car lights flashing (file photo) A man allegedly fired gunshots outside Hutchinson Elementary School near Herndon before fleeing police and getting into a crash on the Dulles Toll Road. Fairfax County police officers were called to the school for a report of shots being fired into the...
Speeding Maryland Motorcyclist Killed Crashing Into Work Van In Prince Frederick: Sheriff
Authorities in Maryland have released the name of a 31-year-old rider who was killed after crashing his motorcycle into the back of a white work van being driven by a Virginia man. In Calvert County, Waldorf resident Jesse Lee Wallace was killed shortly before 10:15 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5,...
alxnow.com
Police: Man beaten and robbed in West End early Sunday morning
A 26-year-old Alexandria man was hospitalized after allegedly being beaten and robbed by a group of males in the West End early Sunday morning (Nov. 6). Police were alerted at around 5 a.m. of an assault in progress in the 200 block of S. Reynolds Street. The area is full of apartment complexes and is a few blocks from Duke Street.
13-year-old boy critically hurt in shooting in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating the shooting of a 13-year-old boy that took place late Tuesday afternoon in Hillcrest Heights. It happened in the 2100 block of Jameson St. around 5:20 p.m. When officers with the Prince George’s County Police Department arrived, they found the boy with […]
bethesdamagazine.com
Police Blotter: Robbery at Panera in downtown Bethesda
Bethesda area (including North Bethesda, Bethesda, Chevy Chase, Potomac, Kensington) Property was taken from two vehicles between Oct. 17 and 21. One vehicle was broken into in the 3100 block of Rolling Road and the other incident occurred in the 6500 block of Western Avenue. No force was reported. Property...
WJLA
13-year-old boy shot in the head while raking leaves in Prince George's County: Police
OXON HILL, Md. (7News) — A 13-year-old boy was shot in the head while raking leaves Tuesday afternoon in Temple Hills, Md., Prince George's County police said. The shooting took place in the 2100 block of Jameson Street. The child was transported to the hospital and is in critical...
Fox 19
Fairfax police investigate reported abduction of Walmart employee
FAIRFAX, Ohio (WXIX) - Fairfax police confirmed early Wednesday they are investigating a reported abduction at gunpoint at the Walmart store off Red Bank Road and it involves two employees. A third Walmart employee who was on break claimed to see it and called the Fairfax Police Department directly to...
WRIC TV
Police investigating after homes shot at in Prince William
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are looking for the driver of a dark-colored sedan after they say several homes were shot in a Dumfries-area neighborhood. According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded to a home on the 4000 block of Yellowstone Loop in the Dumfries area at around 6:30 on Saturday, Nov. 5, for a report of shots fired.
Man accused of firing gun at school runs from officers, gets hit by car in Fairfax County
Police said a man who fired a gun on school grounds had critical injuries after he ran from officers and was hit by a car Sunday.
ffxnow.com
UPDATED: Reston opening event, first train tickets announced for Silver Line Phase II
(Updated at 3 p.m.) It’s official: the first train on phase two of the Silver Line extension project will take off at 1:54 p.m. from the Ashburn Metro Station on Nov. 15, Metro announced today. The train will travel the full 11.4-mile extension from Loudoun County to Downtown Largo...
Grieving sister demands safety changes after her brother was struck and killed by a driver on Dumfries Road
DUMFRIES, Va. — Jamel Tanner, a recent victim of a fatal pedestrian crash, spent the last couple of months of his life walking up and down Route 234, a busy highway also known as Dumfries Road, in order to get to work. "He was on his way to his...
mocoshow.com
Body Recovered at Pond in Rockville
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a call of a person/body found in a pond near Southlawn Lane/Red Gate Park in Rockville at approximately 10am, according to MCFRS Public Information Officer Pete Piringer. The police department assisted with the recovery of the body, as it was not...
WJLA
Metro reveals when the first train will be in service on Silver Line extension to Dulles
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Silver Line extension to Dulles Airport will open at 2 p.m. on November 15, according to the Washington Metro Area Transit Authority. That's when the first train will leave Ashburn, Virginia. D.C. Metro officials announced last month that the Silver Line extension would be ready...
