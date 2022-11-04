ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lorton, VA

WUSA9

Detectives investigate deadly crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Va. — A man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Springfield, Virginia on Monday. Around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to the intersection of Old Keene Mill Road and Huntsman Boulevard for a crash involving two cars. The West Springfield Police District said the driver of...
SPRINGFIELD, VA
WUSA9

At least 1 person dead in Montgomery County shooting, police say

SILVER SPRING, Md. — At least one person is dead following a shooting in Silver Spring early Wednesday morning. Authorities in Montgomery County responded to a report of multiple people shot early Wednesday morning. Pete Piringer, spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services, tweeted that crews were responding to the reported shooting around 4:30 a.m.
SILVER SPRING, MD
WUSA9

Police: 2 killed in crash near Gaithersburg polling place on Election Day

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Two people have died Tuesday morning after being hit a car in Gaithersburg, Maryland. Gaithersburg City Police Department officers responded to School Road near Muddy Branch Road around 7:20 a.m. for the report of a crash. When officers arrived, they found two people injured. The two pedestrians, a 70-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man, were taken to the hospital with critical injuries. Within a few hours later, authorities said that both had died.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
alxnow.com

Police: Man beaten and robbed in West End early Sunday morning

A 26-year-old Alexandria man was hospitalized after allegedly being beaten and robbed by a group of males in the West End early Sunday morning (Nov. 6). Police were alerted at around 5 a.m. of an assault in progress in the 200 block of S. Reynolds Street. The area is full of apartment complexes and is a few blocks from Duke Street.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
bethesdamagazine.com

Police Blotter: Robbery at Panera in downtown Bethesda

Bethesda area (including North Bethesda, Bethesda, Chevy Chase, Potomac, Kensington) Property was taken from two vehicles between Oct. 17 and 21. One vehicle was broken into in the 3100 block of Rolling Road and the other incident occurred in the 6500 block of Western Avenue. No force was reported. Property...
BETHESDA, MD
Fox 19

Fairfax police investigate reported abduction of Walmart employee

FAIRFAX, Ohio (WXIX) - Fairfax police confirmed early Wednesday they are investigating a reported abduction at gunpoint at the Walmart store off Red Bank Road and it involves two employees. A third Walmart employee who was on break claimed to see it and called the Fairfax Police Department directly to...
FAIRFAX, VA
WRIC TV

Police investigating after homes shot at in Prince William

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are looking for the driver of a dark-colored sedan after they say several homes were shot in a Dumfries-area neighborhood. According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded to a home on the 4000 block of Yellowstone Loop in the Dumfries area at around 6:30 on Saturday, Nov. 5, for a report of shots fired.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

Body Recovered at Pond in Rockville

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a call of a person/body found in a pond near Southlawn Lane/Red Gate Park in Rockville at approximately 10am, according to MCFRS Public Information Officer Pete Piringer. The police department assisted with the recovery of the body, as it was not...
ROCKVILLE, MD

