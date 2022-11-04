Nearsightedness and vision impairments are more prevalent in teens and young children than ever before. This sudden uptick in myopia, or nearsightedness, is being seen in youth around the world. The Atlantic reported that the shift has been the most dramatic in East and Southeast Asia. The proportion of teenagers and young adults with myopia has jumped from roughly a quarter of the demographic to more than 80% in just over half a century. Myopia has become so prevalent in China that it has reportedly become a national-security concern, as the military needs pilots with excellent vision.

2 DAYS AGO