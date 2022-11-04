Read full article on original website
Service Industry Experiences Slowest Growth Pace in 2.5 Years
Not since the beginning months of the COVID-19 pandemic has the U.S. service industry grown so slowly. In October, the Institute for Supply Management’s (ISM) non-manufacturing PMI dropped to 54.4 from 56.7 the month prior, the lowest recording since May 2020. One survey respondent told the ISM it’s “become more challenging to maintain our level of service due to increased demand, extended supplier lead times, and the hyper-competitive employment market.”
261,000 Jobs Added in October, Inflation Stays High
U.S. employers brushed off some of the economic fear in October to produce another strong month of hiring, despite current restrictive conditions and decades-high inflation. The U.S. economy added 261,000 in October, 51,000 more than analysts expected but down from the 315,000 gained in September, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday.
Sudden Uptick in Myopia Seen in Children Around the World
Nearsightedness and vision impairments are more prevalent in teens and young children than ever before. This sudden uptick in myopia, or nearsightedness, is being seen in youth around the world. The Atlantic reported that the shift has been the most dramatic in East and Southeast Asia. The proportion of teenagers and young adults with myopia has jumped from roughly a quarter of the demographic to more than 80% in just over half a century. Myopia has become so prevalent in China that it has reportedly become a national-security concern, as the military needs pilots with excellent vision.
Biden Smears Oil Companies as ‘War Profiteers’
The president claimed on Monday that U.S. oil companies were “war profiteering” and threatened that his administration could impose a windfall tax on the industry if domestic oil production does not increase, despite previous actions against the oil industry like halting the Keystone XL Pipeline. Biden made the...
