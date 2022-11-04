ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Blāck Qūeeň
4d ago

Alex Murdaugh did the same thing only, he was keeping his clients money for himself.

dallasexpress.com

Opinion: The Elephant in the Room

So let’s talk about the elephant in the room, especially now that these two articles are out there. Prior to this many people have been talking about this particular county in North Dallas. I am also certain that attorneys have far better things to do than to take on a major case like this, especially if they were to think that there is no justification behind these allegations. Also not forgetting how many individuals are named concerning this very serious matter.
DALLAS, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Grapevine

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. HARVEY, RACHEL ANN; W/F; POB: MINNESOTA; AGE: 42; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TX; ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE...
GRAPEVINE, TX
dallasexpress.com

Chief Garcia Says ‘Bail Reform’ Hurts Minority Communities

During a November 2 press conference, Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia suggested that minority communities in the city are harmed by policy reforms that release violent criminals back onto the streets. Garcia first said that racial minorities comprise an overwhelming majority of the victims of violent crime in Dallas. He...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Alleged Killer Anesthesiologist Files Motion for Release

Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz, the disgraced criminal anesthesiologist indicted for allegedly tampering with IV bags and causing at least four medical emergencies at a Dallas surgical center, filed a motion for his release on Wednesday. He argued that he was neither a flight risk nor a continued danger to the community,...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Murders Up to 189 Year to Date

An internal report published on Monday, October 31 by the Dallas Police Department (DPD) shows that non-family-violence homicides ticked up significantly in 2022 compared to last year. The number of homicides in Dallas this year stands at 189 as of press time, and DPD logged 165 street homicides through the...
DALLAS, TX
KTEN.com

Two dead in shooting at Dallas medical building

DALLAS, Texas (KXAS) -- Dallas police said two people were dead Tuesday in what they are calling a murder-suicide inside the building that houses the Dallas County Medical Examiner's office. Police were called to investigate reports of an active shooter at the building at about 5 p.m. About 30 minutes...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Supreme Court denies Amber Guyger's appeal in Botham Jean murder

DALLAS — The Supreme Court has denied former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger's appeal over her murder conviction in the shooting death of Botham Jean in 2018, according to a ruling Monday. Guyger's attorneys had argued in a petition for writ of certiorari that Guyger's "rights to due process...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Rare Write-In Vote for Dallas Judge

Amidst the various high-profile races, voters have to consider on election day, one race in Dallas County has already marked itself as unique for a number of reasons. Residents of Dallas County who will choose the judge for the 301st Judicial District will find that there are no candidates on the ballot.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
dmagazine.com

Collin County Judge Race May Have Become a Slap Fight

Monday’s Collin County Commissioners Court meeting lasted a little more than 11 minutes, but it may have ended—depending on who you talk to—with someone getting slapped. Joshua Murray, the Democratic candidate for Collin County Judge, said in a statement last night that after he spoke during public comment at yesterday’s meeting, he left the courtroom but came back when he realized he had left his sunglasses behind.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
keranews.org

The license plate said 'Texas Constable' — but Dallas County voters decide Tuesday if she'll be one

The only problem: She wasn’t eligible to have that license plate at the time. Deanna Hammond beat incumbent Bill Gipson in the Democratic primary race for Dallas County Constable Precinct 2 in March. She faces Republican Vince Griffin, a deputy constable in Precinct 2, which covers Garland, Mesquite, Rowlett and the eastern edge of Dallas, in Tuesday’s election.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
dmagazine.com

These Are Dallas-Fort Worth’s Top Wealth Managers for 2022

We asked every wealth management firm and team in the Dallas-Fort Worth chapter of the Financial Planning Association, Chartered Financial Analyst Institute, and the Investments and Wealth Institute to tell us about their practices. The final list was selected based on these criteria: top firms or teams must have total assets under management for individual clients of at least $100 million; average assets under management per client of at least $1 million; a 95 percent client-retention rate over the last two years; and no current disciplinary actions. Additionally, all firms (or teams, should the team apply as an entity separate from its parent company) must have been in existence for at least five years as of the application deadline (June 6, 2022). They must also hold themselves out as fiduciaries for their clients and provide them with a written disclosure. A panel of esteemed local wealth managers reviewed the final list. All numbers are current as of the application deadline. Out of the 54 that applied, 40 firms and teams were selected.

