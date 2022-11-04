Read full article on original website
Blāck Qūeeň
4d ago
Alex Murdaugh did the same thing only, he was keeping his clients money for himself.
dallasexpress.com
Opinion: The Elephant in the Room
So let’s talk about the elephant in the room, especially now that these two articles are out there. Prior to this many people have been talking about this particular county in North Dallas. I am also certain that attorneys have far better things to do than to take on a major case like this, especially if they were to think that there is no justification behind these allegations. Also not forgetting how many individuals are named concerning this very serious matter.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Grapevine
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. HARVEY, RACHEL ANN; W/F; POB: MINNESOTA; AGE: 42; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TX; ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE...
CW33 NewsFix
Dallas accounting firm ranked one of the best companies to work for in Texas: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Whenever you think of Dallas you think of it as a sports town, food central, and so many things to do, but it also serves as a hub for some of the top businesses in the state and country. One local Uptown Dallas business is celebrating...
dallasexpress.com
Chief Garcia Says ‘Bail Reform’ Hurts Minority Communities
During a November 2 press conference, Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia suggested that minority communities in the city are harmed by policy reforms that release violent criminals back onto the streets. Garcia first said that racial minorities comprise an overwhelming majority of the victims of violent crime in Dallas. He...
dallasexpress.com
Alleged Killer Anesthesiologist Files Motion for Release
Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz, the disgraced criminal anesthesiologist indicted for allegedly tampering with IV bags and causing at least four medical emergencies at a Dallas surgical center, filed a motion for his release on Wednesday. He argued that he was neither a flight risk nor a continued danger to the community,...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Murders Up to 189 Year to Date
An internal report published on Monday, October 31 by the Dallas Police Department (DPD) shows that non-family-violence homicides ticked up significantly in 2022 compared to last year. The number of homicides in Dallas this year stands at 189 as of press time, and DPD logged 165 street homicides through the...
KTEN.com
Two dead in shooting at Dallas medical building
DALLAS, Texas (KXAS) -- Dallas police said two people were dead Tuesday in what they are calling a murder-suicide inside the building that houses the Dallas County Medical Examiner's office. Police were called to investigate reports of an active shooter at the building at about 5 p.m. About 30 minutes...
One of Texas' Top 10 Most Wanted arrested
After being a fugitive for 13 years, Susan O’Connor was arrested on October 28, 2022. In 2009, O’Connor was charged with Interference with Child Custody when she fled Texas with her 3-year-old son.
actionnews5.com
Man held on $10k bond told deputies he’d commit Uvalde-type mass shooting once out of jail
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is being held on a $10,000 bond after he allegedly told deputies that he would “commit the next Dallas shooting” while detained for driving violations, according to the affidavit. The Oct. 14 incident began when deputies observed a black Lexus speeding at...
Former DFR firefighter sent to prison for DWI accident
A former Dallas firefighter who killed a pregnant mother and her unborn child five years ago in a drunk driving accident has taken a plea deal.
Supreme Court denies Amber Guyger's appeal in Botham Jean murder
DALLAS — The Supreme Court has denied former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger's appeal over her murder conviction in the shooting death of Botham Jean in 2018, according to a ruling Monday. Guyger's attorneys had argued in a petition for writ of certiorari that Guyger's "rights to due process...
dallasexpress.com
Rare Write-In Vote for Dallas Judge
Amidst the various high-profile races, voters have to consider on election day, one race in Dallas County has already marked itself as unique for a number of reasons. Residents of Dallas County who will choose the judge for the 301st Judicial District will find that there are no candidates on the ballot.
Top 10 most wanted woman in Collin County arrested, officials say
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — A Texas woman who was on the Collin County Sheriff's Office "Top 10 Most Wanted" list has been arrested, officials said Tuesday. The Collin County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) said Susan O'Connor was pulled over by the Missouri State Highway Patrol for speeding on Oct. 28.
Bail set at $500K for driver accused in wrong-way crash that killed a Dallas police officer
Bail has now been set for Mayra Rebollar, the woman accused of causing the wrong-way crash that killed Dallas police officer Jacob Arrellano on October 11th.
Third Dallas murder involving a parolee with an ankle monitor recorded in less than two weeks, police say
DALLAS, Texas — Three Dallas murders involving a parolee fitted with an ankle monitor have now been recorded in less than two weeks, according to arrest documents obtained by WFAA. Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia told WFAA on Monday night that he's disappointed and wants better accountability for felons...
dmagazine.com
Collin County Judge Race May Have Become a Slap Fight
Monday’s Collin County Commissioners Court meeting lasted a little more than 11 minutes, but it may have ended—depending on who you talk to—with someone getting slapped. Joshua Murray, the Democratic candidate for Collin County Judge, said in a statement last night that after he spoke during public comment at yesterday’s meeting, he left the courtroom but came back when he realized he had left his sunglasses behind.
keranews.org
The license plate said 'Texas Constable' — but Dallas County voters decide Tuesday if she'll be one
The only problem: She wasn’t eligible to have that license plate at the time. Deanna Hammond beat incumbent Bill Gipson in the Democratic primary race for Dallas County Constable Precinct 2 in March. She faces Republican Vince Griffin, a deputy constable in Precinct 2, which covers Garland, Mesquite, Rowlett and the eastern edge of Dallas, in Tuesday’s election.
Supreme Court denies review of Amber Guyger murder case and 10-year prison term
Former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger today lost her final appeal. The US Supreme Court denied a review of her murder case and 10-year prison term.
dmagazine.com
These Are Dallas-Fort Worth’s Top Wealth Managers for 2022
We asked every wealth management firm and team in the Dallas-Fort Worth chapter of the Financial Planning Association, Chartered Financial Analyst Institute, and the Investments and Wealth Institute to tell us about their practices. The final list was selected based on these criteria: top firms or teams must have total assets under management for individual clients of at least $100 million; average assets under management per client of at least $1 million; a 95 percent client-retention rate over the last two years; and no current disciplinary actions. Additionally, all firms (or teams, should the team apply as an entity separate from its parent company) must have been in existence for at least five years as of the application deadline (June 6, 2022). They must also hold themselves out as fiduciaries for their clients and provide them with a written disclosure. A panel of esteemed local wealth managers reviewed the final list. All numbers are current as of the application deadline. Out of the 54 that applied, 40 firms and teams were selected.
Arlington officer on administrative leave for firing his pistol during a traffic stop
An Arlington police officer has been put on administrative leave while Sunday’s firearm discharge is under investigation. The officer fired his pistol during a traffic stop.
