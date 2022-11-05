Read full article on original website
wrestletalk.com
Plans For Brock Lesnar Next WWE Match Revealed Following Crown Jewel
Plans for Brock Lesnar’s next match following WWE Crown Jewel 2022 yesterday (November 5) look to have been revealed. Brock Lesnar faced Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel, with Lesnar scoring a lucky flash pinfall win. After the match, Lashley attacked Lesnar in what looked to be a potential heel...
wrestletalk.com
Injury Announced To WWE Champion Ahead Of Match
Ahead of their championship match at WWE Crown Jewel, one WWE champion has been announced as having an injury but will still compete. WWE’s premium live event from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia rolls on with a massive Undisputed WWE Tag Team match, but is one of the champs already working hurt?
wrestletalk.com
New Challengers Emerge For Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships
While the Usos came to the ring on WWE SmackDown ahead of the match at WWE’s premium live event, Crown Jewel, they were interrupted. While they may be set to face the Brawling Brutes on Saturday, September 5 at WWE’s upcoming premium live event from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Crown Jewel, the Usos were looking ahead.
PWMania
Katsuyori Shibata With Mike Tyson Backstage At AEW Rampage (Photo), Chris Jericho Cruise Update
– Boxing legend “Iron” Mike Tyson joined the commentary team for the call of the opening match on this week’s AEW Rampage on TNT program. After the match, which saw Orange Cassidy retain his AEW All-Atlantic Championship in an excellent bout with Katsuyori Shibata, the Japanese legend took a photo with the boxing legend backstage at the show in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Friday night. Check out the picture below courtesy of Katsuyori Shibata’s official Twitter feed.
wrestletalk.com
Another New Match Set For November 9 AEW Dynamite
AEW has announced another new match set between two of its top stars for the November 9 edition of AEW Dynamite. Other matches already announced for the show include The Acclaimed (Max Caster and Anthony Bowens) and FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) vs Swerve In Our Glory (Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland) and Gunn Club (Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn) in an Eight Man Tag Team Match.
wrestletalk.com
New Champion Crowned At WWE Crown Jewel After Returning Star Attacks
At WWE’s premium live event, Crown Jewel, a major title has changed hands!. In the second match of the premium live event, Asuka and Alexa Bliss took on Damage CTRL just five days after winning the titles. A fun and hard hitting match ensued with all the talent getting...
wrestletalk.com
Roman Reigns Calls Out KSI & Mr. Beast During Match Against Logan Paul
Logan Paul may be holding his own against WWE champ Roman Reigns but Reigns is so unbothered, he had time to call out other internet celebs!. After making a massive entrance for WWE’s premium live event in Saudi Arabia, WWE Crown Jewel, Logan Paul has been holding his own against the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns.
411mania.com
Pantoja’s NJPW Battle Autumn Review 11.5.22
November 5th, 2022 | Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium in Osaka, Japan | Attendance: 4,006. Apologies for these reviews being later than expected. This and Crown Jewel are airing on a really busy weekend for me involving a family gathering and a road trip for a football game so I’ll be out of the house for a lot of it.
wrestletalk.com
Production Underway For New AEW TV Project
Production has begun on the new AEW TV project for Warner Bros. Discovery. PWInsider has confirmed that All Elite Wrestling has started filming for a new reality series that is being produced for Warner Bros. Discovery. A camera crew was present filming talents backstage in Baltimore at the AEW Dynamite...
wrestletalk.com
WWE SmackDown Kicks Off With No Disqualifications Match
On tonight’s pre-taped edition of WWE SmackDown, the first match of the night was a brutal affair featuring two stars. While tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown that aired on November 4th may have been pre-taped from last week’s live show, word in the Tweets was that the match was excellent.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Confirms Injury Following SmackDown
A WWE SmackDown star has confirmed their injury following this week’s (November 4) episode of SmackDown. On last week’s episode of the show, Ronda Rousey retained her SmackDown Women’s Championship against the returning Emma in an open challenge. After Rousey’s victory, she was greeted by her friend...
wrestletalk.com
WWE References Bullet Club By Name At Crown Jewel
WWE opened up their Forbidden Door last week, when it was announced that SmackDown’s Shinsuke Nakamura would be heading to Pro Wrestling NOAH to face off against Japanese legend the Great Muta on January 1. Following the announcement, ad the ew WWE regime taking effect back in July, many...
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Star Turns Heel At Crown Jewel
WWE’s premium live event hailing from Saudi Arabia kicked off with a battle of two behemoths in Brock Lesnar versus Bobby Lashley. With Wade Barrett and Michael Cole on commentary, WWE Crown Jewel kicked off with a massive battle of WWE behemoths. With Bobby Lashley working on getting the...
wrestletalk.com
New Feud Revealed For Recently Returned WWE Star
Has the first feud for a recently returned WWE star just been revealed on tonight’s (November 4) edition of SmackDown?. In a backstage segment featuring this recently returned star, another member of the locker room popped up to say a rather unfriendly welcome. On tonight’s pre-taped edition of WWE...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Praised For Performance At Crown Jewel
A WWE star is being praised for his recent performances, including his match at today’s (November 5) WWE Crown Jewel event. In recent weeks on Raw, Omos has been taking part in squash matches ahead of his match with Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel. Omos and Strowman’s match at...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Announces New Tournament On SmackDown
Next week on SmackDown, a new WWE tournament will kick off as announced on tonight’s pre-taped edition (November 4). According Wade Barrett speaking over a graphic describing next week’s episode of SmackDown, a new tournament is set to kick off. WWE SmackDown is set to host a SmackDown...
wrestletalk.com
Jake Paul Teases WWE Match Following Crown Jewel Appearance
WWE held its latest premium live event in Saudi Arabia earlier today, when the company held it’s Crown Jewel event in Riyadh. The main event saw Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defend his title against YouTube star turned WWE superstar Logan Paul. At the press conference for the...
wrestletalk.com
Huge Title Match Added To AEW Full Gear 2022
All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has taken to Twitter to announce a new title match for the November 19 Full Gear pay-per-view. Chris Jericho will defend the ROH World Championship in a four-way match against Sammy Guevara, Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli. Jericho and Guevara are both members of the Jericho...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star To Braun Strowman: ‘Can You Teach Me How To Get Fired?’
WWE star Braun Strowman took on the Nigerian Giant Omos in a clash of the titans at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia last night (November 5). The match, while short, was praised online, with fans believing it to be the best showcase of Omos in singles actio during his WWE career.
wrestletalk.com
Kurt Angle Explains What Makes Top AEW Star ‘Special’
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has spoken about current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, and what he thinks makes him special. Angle has seen many special talents in the wrestling world following his WWE debut back in 1999, including being the man to introduce WWE fans to John Cena.
