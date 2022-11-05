– Boxing legend “Iron” Mike Tyson joined the commentary team for the call of the opening match on this week’s AEW Rampage on TNT program. After the match, which saw Orange Cassidy retain his AEW All-Atlantic Championship in an excellent bout with Katsuyori Shibata, the Japanese legend took a photo with the boxing legend backstage at the show in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Friday night. Check out the picture below courtesy of Katsuyori Shibata’s official Twitter feed.

