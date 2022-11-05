Read full article on original website
New Champion Crowned At WWE Crown Jewel After Returning Star Attacks
At WWE’s premium live event, Crown Jewel, a major title has changed hands!. In the second match of the premium live event, Asuka and Alexa Bliss took on Damage CTRL just five days after winning the titles. A fun and hard hitting match ensued with all the talent getting...
Injury Announced To WWE Champion Ahead Of Match
Ahead of their championship match at WWE Crown Jewel, one WWE champion has been announced as having an injury but will still compete. WWE’s premium live event from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia rolls on with a massive Undisputed WWE Tag Team match, but is one of the champs already working hurt?
Logan Paul Makes Huge Entrance At WWE Crown Jewel
Logan Paul has made his ring entrance ahead of his massive Undisputed WWE Championship match and it was a big one!. Arriving in style, Logan Paul took to Instagram Live to share a perspective of the massive entrance. With big pyrotechnics and the fans going wild, there were over 75k...
New Challengers Emerge For Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships
While the Usos came to the ring on WWE SmackDown ahead of the match at WWE’s premium live event, Crown Jewel, they were interrupted. While they may be set to face the Brawling Brutes on Saturday, September 5 at WWE’s upcoming premium live event from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Crown Jewel, the Usos were looking ahead.
AEW Champion Has Message For Opponent On Rampage
An AEW World Champion has a strong message for their opponent on tonight’s live edition (November 4) of AEW Rampage. Interim AEW World Champion Toni Storm appeared on tonight’s edition of AEW Rampage with a message for former friend and current foe, Jamie Hayter. After again mentioning having...
Roman Reigns Calls Out KSI & Mr. Beast During Match Against Logan Paul
Logan Paul may be holding his own against WWE champ Roman Reigns but Reigns is so unbothered, he had time to call out other internet celebs!. After making a massive entrance for WWE’s premium live event in Saudi Arabia, WWE Crown Jewel, Logan Paul has been holding his own against the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns.
Preview: AEW Dark Elevation Card (11/7/2022) – ROH Six-Man Title Match
We have a brand new episode of AEW Dark Elevation, and it is stacked with nine matches. The latest member of The Factory, Lee Johnson, will be in action along with Cole Karter and QT Marshall in trios action as they face Cheeseburger, Logan Easton Laroux, and Rhett Titus. Abadon looks to add another win to their dominant run as they meet Amy Rose. Our focus will be on the ROH World Six Man Tag-Team Championship as Dalton Castle and The Boys take on The Trustbusters’ Ari Daivari, Slim J, and Jeeves Kay. Let’s take a look at the AEW Dark Elevation card!
Jake Paul Teases WWE Match Following Crown Jewel Appearance
WWE held its latest premium live event in Saudi Arabia earlier today, when the company held it’s Crown Jewel event in Riyadh. The main event saw Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defend his title against YouTube star turned WWE superstar Logan Paul. At the press conference for the...
Big Match Just Added To Live AEW Rampage Tonight (November 4)
With mere hours until showtime, AEW has announced another big match for tonight’s (November 4) live edition of AEW Rampage. With an already stacked card announced for tonight’s live edition of AEW Rampage, another match has just been added. After a series of attacks on Samoa Joe and...
Latest News on Ticket Sales for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite (11/9/22)
AEW Dynamite will broadcast from the Agganis Arena in Boston, MA on Wednesday, November 9. According to WrestleTix, 2,675 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (11/4/22), leaving 855 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 3,530. Here is the current...
New Feud Revealed For Recently Returned WWE Star
Has the first feud for a recently returned WWE star just been revealed on tonight’s (November 4) edition of SmackDown?. In a backstage segment featuring this recently returned star, another member of the locker room popped up to say a rather unfriendly welcome. On tonight’s pre-taped edition of WWE...
WWE Announces New Tournament On SmackDown
Next week on SmackDown, a new WWE tournament will kick off as announced on tonight’s pre-taped edition (November 4). According Wade Barrett speaking over a graphic describing next week’s episode of SmackDown, a new tournament is set to kick off. WWE SmackDown is set to host a SmackDown...
New Segment Announced For November 8 WWE NXT
A new segment has been announced for next week’s (November 8) episode of WWE NXT. On last week’s show, NXT Champion Bron Breakker teamed with NXT North American Champion Wes Lee in a losing effort to NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly. After the match, Von Wagner, who...
WWE SmackDown Kicks Off With No Disqualifications Match
On tonight’s pre-taped edition of WWE SmackDown, the first match of the night was a brutal affair featuring two stars. While tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown that aired on November 4th may have been pre-taped from last week’s live show, word in the Tweets was that the match was excellent.
Huge Title Match Added To AEW Full Gear 2022
All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has taken to Twitter to announce a new title match for the November 19 Full Gear pay-per-view. Chris Jericho will defend the ROH World Championship in a four-way match against Sammy Guevara, Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli. Jericho and Guevara are both members of the Jericho...
Two Out Of Three Falls Match Announced For November 9 AEW Dynamite
A two out of three falls match between two of AEW’s top stars has been announced for the November 9 episode of AEW Dynamite. Other matches already announced for the show include The Acclaimed (Max Caster and Anthony Bowens) and FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) vs Swerve In Our Glory (Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland) and Gunn Club (Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn) in an Eight Man Tag Team Match.
WWE Star Debuts New Look At WWE Crown Jewel
After having previously mentioned a level up for his character, a WWE star has debuted a new look at WWE Crown Jewel. Omos had previously mentioned that he was interested in giving his character a refresh in order to get to that next level. Tonight at WWE Crown Jewel, has...
WWE Raw Stars Now Available On Pay-Per-View
WWE stars Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae both made their returns to the company recently following the change of WWE regime. Gargano made his surprise return on the August 22 episode of Raw in Toronto, with Candice making her surprise return on the September 26 episode of Raw in Edmonton.
Kurt Angle Explains What Makes Top AEW Star ‘Special’
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has spoken about current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, and what he thinks makes him special. Angle has seen many special talents in the wrestling world following his WWE debut back in 1999, including being the man to introduce WWE fans to John Cena.
Recent AEW Signings Had Contact With WWE
The Kingdom, the team of Mike Bennett and Matt Taven, alongside Maria Kanellis, are now officially All Elite. The trio made their AEW debut on the October 14 episode of AEW Rampage in Toronto, confronting ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR. Prior to the group’s arrival in the company, there...
