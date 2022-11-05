Akron (0-0) vs South Dakota State (0-0) Monday, Nov. 7 • James A. Rhodes Arena. Series History: First meeting between Akron and South Dakota State. The Akron Zips men's basketball program will open the 2022-23 season against South Dakota State at James A. Rhodes Arena on Monday, Nov. 7, as both the Zips and the Jackrabbits are coming off 2022 NCAA Tournament appearances. The Zips 122nd season and sixth under head coach John Groce is scheduled to tip-off at 7 p.m. Prior to the game, the program will recognize the 2022 MAC Tournament Championship with a ring ceremony and banner reveal. Fans can follow the season opener live on ESPN3 with Michael Reghi (PxP) and Jeff Phelps (analyst) calling the action. The Zips' radio broadcast will air on the Akron Sports Network WHLO 640 AM with hosts Dave Skoczen and Joe Dunn. The pregame show starts 30 minutes prior to the contest. The free audio stream is available at iHeart Radio. Fans can also follow the action on GoZips.com via Live Stats.

