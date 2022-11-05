Read full article on original website
Family Wants Answers about Maple Heights Police Officer Who Shot and Killed Their Son; Council and Residents ScoldedBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
3 Bakeries To Check Out in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Canton AreaIsla ChiuCanton, OH
4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in the Canton AreaIsla ChiuCanton, OH
gozips.com
Teagan Leads Zips, Akron Falls at Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – Senior Teagan Ochaya led the Akron offensive with 11 kills while earning 11.5 points as the Zips volleyball team fell 3-0 to Bowling Green at the Stroh Center on Saturday. Bowling Green needed extra-points to secure the first set 27-25 and claimed the next two...
gozips.com
Akron Captures MAC Regular Season Title Battling Western Michigan to 1-1 Draw
BOXSCORE (PDF) | PHOTO GALLERY. AKRON, Ohio – The 12th-ranked University of Akron men's soccer captured its 21st Mid-American Conference regular season title on the strength of a 1-1 draw with Western Michigan on Sunday, Nov. 6, at FirstEnergy Stadium. The league's automatic NCAA Tournament berth will be on...
gozips.com
Akron Set to Open Campaign at Oakland
Rochester, Mich. • 8 p.m. Live Stream: www.GoZips.com (subscription may be required) and ESPN App. Television: www.GoZips.com (subscription may be required) and ESPN App. The University of Akron women's basketball team opens its 2022-23 campaign on Monday, Nov. 7, as the Zips travel to Rochester, Mich., to face Oakland. The 8 p.m. tilt with the Golden Grizzlies will be broadcast on ESPN+ as well as 99.7 FM Canton's New Country with Bill Morgan calling the action.
gozips.com
Akron Hosts Eastern Michigan on Senior Night
Akron (1-8, 0-5 MAC) vs. Eastern Michigan (5-4, 2-3 MAC) Live Stream: www.GoZips.com (subscription may be required) Television: www.GoZips.com (subscription may be required) Radio: 640 WHLO AM (Dave Skoczen - pxp and Joe Dunn - color) DIGITAL TICKETING. As part of our ongoing effort to enhance our fan experience and...
gozips.com
Akron Opens Season at The JAR against South Dakota State
Akron (0-0) vs South Dakota State (0-0) Monday, Nov. 7 • James A. Rhodes Arena. Series History: First meeting between Akron and South Dakota State. The Akron Zips men's basketball program will open the 2022-23 season against South Dakota State at James A. Rhodes Arena on Monday, Nov. 7, as both the Zips and the Jackrabbits are coming off 2022 NCAA Tournament appearances. The Zips 122nd season and sixth under head coach John Groce is scheduled to tip-off at 7 p.m. Prior to the game, the program will recognize the 2022 MAC Tournament Championship with a ring ceremony and banner reveal. Fans can follow the season opener live on ESPN3 with Michael Reghi (PxP) and Jeff Phelps (analyst) calling the action. The Zips' radio broadcast will air on the Akron Sports Network WHLO 640 AM with hosts Dave Skoczen and Joe Dunn. The pregame show starts 30 minutes prior to the contest. The free audio stream is available at iHeart Radio. Fans can also follow the action on GoZips.com via Live Stats.
gozips.com
Gorecka Wins 200 Back, Zips Fall to No.5 Ohio State
Columbus, Ohio – Senior Weronika Gorecka captured Akron's lone gold medal as the Zips swimming and diving team collected nine medals but fell 224-71 to No. 5 Ohio State at McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion on Friday. Gorecka won the 200-yard backstroke with a 1:59.60 time, before Akron opened the meet...
gozips.com
No. 12 Akron Battles Western Michigan with MAC Title on the Line
No. 12 Akron (11-2-4, 5-0-2 MAC) vs. Western Michigan (13-2-1, 5-1-1 MAC) Live Stream: www.GoZips.com (subscription may be required) and ESPN App. Television: www.GoZips.com (subscription may be required) and ESPN App. Live Stats: www.GoZips.com. DIGITAL TICKETING. As part of our ongoing effort to enhance our fan experience and improve safety...
Playoff pairings & neutral sites announced for 7 remaining local high school football teams
Canfield, Ursuline, West Branch, South Range, Cardinal Mooney, Warren JFK and Southern Local will all compete in Week 13
Toledo teen sinks spot on Team USA to compete in World Junior Pool Championships
TOLEDO, Ohio — Here in the Glass City, one young man has earned a trip to the Caribbean through his skills in the game of pool. 18-year-old Dustin Muir, who attends Bowsher High School, will be representing America on one of the sports' biggest stages. "For him to accomplish...
gozips.com
Abigail Daniel Named MAC Swimmer of the Week
AKRON, Ohio – Sophomore Abigail Daniel was named Mid-American Conference Swimmer of the Week for her performance against league rival Buffalo, the conference office announced on Friday. Daniel had an outstanding showing at the second meet of the season as Akron defeated Buffalo 165-134 at Oliver J. Ocasek Natatorium....
Highlights: Canton South vs. Beaver Local
#7 Canton South (9-3) will take on #6 Jefferson (9-3) in round three next week.
whbc.com
Playoff Locations: Massillon, Lake, Canton South, West Branch & Our Coverage
Here are the days, times and locations for the area high school football teams still alive in the OHSAA Playoffs. Division II – all games Friday, 7 p.m. 1 Massillon (10-1) vs. 5 Sunbury Big Walnut (10-2) at Mansfield Senior Arlin Field LISTEN @WHBCSPORTS.COM. 2 Lake (11-1) vs. 3...
Week 12 Game Balls: Area high school football top performers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Game balls go out to the following players for their Week 12 performances during the OHSAA regional football quarterfinals. Check them out and vote for who you think is the player of the week:. ⦁ Nick Armbrust, Cuyahoga Heights: A sophomore cornerback and receiver, Armbrust had...
spectrumnews1.com
High School Blitz: Highlights, analysis from quarterfinals of OHSAA playoffs
OHIO — The Ohio High School Athletic Association football tournament continued Friday night across the state. The playoffs will culminate with the state finals on Dec. 1-3 in Canton, Ohio. What You Need To Know. The OHSAA playoffs quarterfinals were held on Friday night. The playoffs run through the...
Mentor rallies past Canton McKinley, 19-14, with last-minute touchdown pass
MENTOR, Ohio — Scotty Fox hit Nicholas Jares on a 21-yard touchdown pass with just 12 seconds to play Friday as host Mentor came from behind to edge Canton McKinley, 19-14, in a Division I, Region 1 regional quarterfinal matchup. Fox, a sophomore, was nearly sacked on the play,...
gozips.com
No. 10 Akron Rifle Set Sights on No. 5 Murray State
AKRON, Ohio - The 10th-ranked University of Akron rifle team travels to Columbus, Ohio, this Sunday, Nov. 6, as the Zips square off against No. 5 Murray State in an 10 a.m. match. Freshman Andrew Duross (Marlborough, Mass.) directs Akron with a team-best 1175.6 combined average this season on the...
Rollover truck in west Toledo roundabout
TOLEDO, Ohio — A truck rolled over onto its side in west Toledo Monday morning. This took place on eastbound on Dorr Street at a roundabout near the entrance to south 475. An Ohio State Trooper says a Klumm Bros. Excavating and Demolition truck was driving around the roundabout when a tire got caught on the curb, causing the truck to tip onto its side.
13abc.com
High Winds Causing Damage Around Northwest Ohio
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Strong winds caused power outages in northwest Ohio this afternoon. As of 8:15 p.m. more than 1,000 customers in Williams County were without power, including nearly 75% of West Unity, according to Toledo Edison’s outage map. More than 1,000 customers each in Fulton, Wood and Lucas Counties were also in the dark at the time.
13abc.com
Walt Churchill Market to cut annual mammoth wheel of cheese
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Walt Churchill’s Market is continuing its annual holiday tradition of cutting a mammoth wheel of Wisconsin cheddar cheese. The ceremony will begin Saturday, Nov. 5 at 3 p.m. at Walt Churchill’s Market in Perrysburg, on 26625 N Dixie Hwy, Perrysburg, OH 43551. This...
wyso.org
Ohio Rocks! Hit songs from legendary Ohioans - 'Bye Bye Bye'
NSYNC group member Chris Kirkpatrick wasn’t born in Ohio, but he lived here as a teenager and graduated from high school in this state. Who knew that one of the biggest boy bands of the last few decades had a member from Ohio? And, I may add, a group that had one of the biggest songs of those decades?
