Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Cal Will Play a Night Game at Oregon State on Saturday
Starting times and TV coverage announced for Saturday's Pac-12 games. It will be chilly in Corvallis.
Lebanon-Express
OSU women's basketball: No split loyalty for Tondi von Oelhoffen
Tondi von Oelhoffen will be in attendance Monday night when her alma mater, Hawaii, plays Oregon State in the women’s basketball home opener at Gill Coliseum. She makes it clear, however, that as proud as she is to have played for the Rainbow Wahine, she will be cheering for Oregon State. Von Oelhoffen’s daughter Talia is the leading returning scorer for the Beavers and Tondi von Oelhoffen and her husband, Kimo, attend every Oregon State home game.
osubeavers.com
Oregon State Opens Season on Monday
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State opens the 2022-23 women's basketball season on Monday at 5:30 p.m. when Hawai'i visits Gill Coliseum. The Beavers and Rainbow Wahine tip at 5:30 p.m. with the game broadcast on the Beaver Sports Radio Network and the Oregon State Livestream. The eight-minute mingle will...
Afternoon Kickoff Set for UW-Oregon Football Game in Eugene
The Huskies and Ducks will get after it at 4 p.m.
uclabruins.com
UCLA's Contest at Oregon State Canceled
CORVALLIS, Ore. – UCLA's Sunday game at Oregon State, originally scheduled for a 2:00 p.m. start, has been canceled due to poor field conditions caused by sustained heavy rain in the area. The contest will not be rescheduled. The Bruins now have one game remaining on their regular season...
osubeavers.com
Beavs Battle No. 19 Washington To the Brink
CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Oregon State volleyball team gave No. 19 Washington all they could handle, eventually falling in four sets (25-10, 23-25, 25-13, 25-23) to the Huskies on Sunday afternoon at Gill Coliseum. Izzi Szulczewski led the Beaver (7-17, 2-12 Pac-12) attack, finishing with 15 kills, while Nursena...
osubeavers.com
Beavers Finish Fall Season in Difficult Conditions on Lake Union
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State closed the fall men's rowing season with a second place finish in the Varsity 8+ at Head of the Lake, hosted by the University of Washington. In addition to the opposition, the Beavers contended with strong winds, heavy rain and cold that wreaked havoc on the day's later races. Course officials were forced to shorten the course due to weather after Oregon State's races were completed.
fishduck.com
Oregon Football: Still Hung Up on Georgia Loss? Get Over It
After the No. 8 Oregon Ducks‘ 49-10 victory over the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday at Folsom Field, the conversation amongst talking heads and fans inevitably veers toward the College Football Playoff. What are Oregon’s chances of making it to the four-team playoff this year? The biggest rock in the Ducks’ shoe remains their only loss to No. 3 Georgia in Atlanta (basically a home game for the reigning national champions).
Emerald Media
Crueger: Duck apathy
---------- As early as 1 a.m. on the chilly morning of Oct. 22, a flock of Ducks fans began to gather on the campus Memorial Quad for ESPN’s College GameDay. College GameDay is a weekly event hosted by the popular sports news network during football season, with commentators traveling to select schools. The early birds at Oregon’s own GameDay event grew in numbers, hundreds huddling together like hard-hat-laden penguins for warmth as rain poured down on their ponchos and homemade signs.
WATCH: Dan Lanning reacts to blowout win over Colorado
Hear from Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning as he discusses the team's 49-10 win over Colorado, how the Ducks were able to win the game, and his early thoughts to looking ahead to Washington this coming weekend. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon...
Everything QB Bo Nix said following Oregon's win over Colorado
Oregon quarterback Bo Nix met with the media after the Ducks' dominant victory over Colorado. Here is a complete transcript of Nix's press conference. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider following DuckTerritory on Twitter, as...
Best photos from 2022 Oregon cross country championships
The Oregon high school cross country state championships took place Saturday at Lane Community College in Eugene. Meet the top 10 finishers in each of the nine races here, and check out some of the day's best images below. Photography by Taylor Balkom, for SBLive Oregon
Emerald Media
Oregon men’s basketball preview
While his teammates competed in the Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas, Nevada in early March, Will Richardson remained in Eugene. The Oregon Ducks basketball team sat at 18-13, needing to run the table in Vegas to earn a bid for the March Madness tournament. Not an easy task. The absence...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Pac-12 After Dark fight: Oregon State, Washington players involved in postgame scuffle
Pac-12 After Dark ended in a fight Friday night on the West Coast. No. 23 Oregon State was in Washington late Friday to face the Huskies. The Beavers and Huskies played a tight game for 4 quarters. Washington won the 4th quarter 10-0 and was lifted to a 24-21 victory...
osubeavers.com
Beavers Close Fall Season in Seattle
CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Oregon State men's rowing team closes the official part of its fall season on Sunday at Head of the Lake, hosted by the University of Washington. The Beavs will compete against the hosting Huskies as well as Pacific Northwest foes Washington State, Western Washington and Seattle U. The University of Victoria and British Columbia will also send squads down to Lake Union.
Tri-City Herald
Husan Longstreet Reacts to Oregon Offer
Inglewood (Calif.) High School quarterback Husan Longstreet is poised to be one of the next great quarterbacks out of Southern California. Some wondered who would take over the offense for the Sentinels after Justyn Martin headed off to UCLA for his college football. That question has been answered, as Longstreet...
WATCH: No. 23 Oregon State at Washington Postgame Press Conference
Oregon State and Washington battled on the football field in Seattle into the late hours of Friday night, and it was a 22-yard field goal by Husky kicker Peyton Henry that pushed the home team over the top, 24-21. After the score went final, offensive lineman Jake Levengood, inside linebacker...
Hot Dogs In Toledo, Oregon
Hot Dogs are an all American Dish. They are great for lunch and dinner and sometimes even breakfast! They bring families and communities together and most kids love them!. The Moondogg Cantina is a hot dog stand located in Toledo, Oregon. This street-side spot has some delicious hot dogs!
hh-today.com
Future Oregon road trips: A question of charge
Unless our current state politicians are replaced before then and the policies and rules are changed, in Oregon you won’t be able to buy a conventional new car in 13 years. You will be limited to electric vehicles instead and have to hope that when they need a charge, you can find a station that works.
Lincoln City Homepage
An idea falls by the wayside
Shortly after being elected mayor of Lincoln City in 2014, I walked the length of the city from Lighthouse Square to Taft. Along the walk I thought about the Brooks Report which was commissioned years prior to help our city see some areas for improvement. Not just for tourism, but also livability for citizens.
Comments / 0