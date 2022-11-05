ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lebanon-Express

OSU women's basketball: No split loyalty for Tondi von Oelhoffen

Tondi von Oelhoffen will be in attendance Monday night when her alma mater, Hawaii, plays Oregon State in the women’s basketball home opener at Gill Coliseum. She makes it clear, however, that as proud as she is to have played for the Rainbow Wahine, she will be cheering for Oregon State. Von Oelhoffen’s daughter Talia is the leading returning scorer for the Beavers and Tondi von Oelhoffen and her husband, Kimo, attend every Oregon State home game.
CORVALLIS, OR
osubeavers.com

Oregon State Opens Season on Monday

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State opens the 2022-23 women's basketball season on Monday at 5:30 p.m. when Hawai'i visits Gill Coliseum. The Beavers and Rainbow Wahine tip at 5:30 p.m. with the game broadcast on the Beaver Sports Radio Network and the Oregon State Livestream. The eight-minute mingle will...
CORVALLIS, OR
uclabruins.com

UCLA's Contest at Oregon State Canceled

CORVALLIS, Ore. – UCLA's Sunday game at Oregon State, originally scheduled for a 2:00 p.m. start, has been canceled due to poor field conditions caused by sustained heavy rain in the area. The contest will not be rescheduled. The Bruins now have one game remaining on their regular season...
LOS ANGELES, CA
osubeavers.com

Beavs Battle No. 19 Washington To the Brink

CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Oregon State volleyball team gave No. 19 Washington all they could handle, eventually falling in four sets (25-10, 23-25, 25-13, 25-23) to the Huskies on Sunday afternoon at Gill Coliseum. Izzi Szulczewski led the Beaver (7-17, 2-12 Pac-12) attack, finishing with 15 kills, while Nursena...
CORVALLIS, OR
osubeavers.com

Beavers Finish Fall Season in Difficult Conditions on Lake Union

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State closed the fall men's rowing season with a second place finish in the Varsity 8+ at Head of the Lake, hosted by the University of Washington. In addition to the opposition, the Beavers contended with strong winds, heavy rain and cold that wreaked havoc on the day's later races. Course officials were forced to shorten the course due to weather after Oregon State's races were completed.
CORVALLIS, OR
fishduck.com

Oregon Football: Still Hung Up on Georgia Loss? Get Over It

After the No. 8 Oregon Ducks‘ 49-10 victory over the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday at Folsom Field, the conversation amongst talking heads and fans inevitably veers toward the College Football Playoff. What are Oregon’s chances of making it to the four-team playoff this year? The biggest rock in the Ducks’ shoe remains their only loss to No. 3 Georgia in Atlanta (basically a home game for the reigning national champions).
EUGENE, OR
Emerald Media

Crueger: Duck apathy

---------- As early as 1 a.m. on the chilly morning of Oct. 22, a flock of Ducks fans began to gather on the campus Memorial Quad for ESPN’s College GameDay. College GameDay is a weekly event hosted by the popular sports news network during football season, with commentators traveling to select schools. The early birds at Oregon’s own GameDay event grew in numbers, hundreds huddling together like hard-hat-laden penguins for warmth as rain poured down on their ponchos and homemade signs.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

WATCH: Dan Lanning reacts to blowout win over Colorado

Hear from Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning as he discusses the team's 49-10 win over Colorado, how the Ducks were able to win the game, and his early thoughts to looking ahead to Washington this coming weekend. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Everything QB Bo Nix said following Oregon's win over Colorado

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix met with the media after the Ducks' dominant victory over Colorado. Here is a complete transcript of Nix's press conference. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider following DuckTerritory on Twitter, as...
EUGENE, OR
Emerald Media

Oregon men’s basketball preview

While his teammates competed in the Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas, Nevada in early March, Will Richardson remained in Eugene. The Oregon Ducks basketball team sat at 18-13, needing to run the table in Vegas to earn a bid for the March Madness tournament. Not an easy task. The absence...
EUGENE, OR
osubeavers.com

Beavers Close Fall Season in Seattle

CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Oregon State men's rowing team closes the official part of its fall season on Sunday at Head of the Lake, hosted by the University of Washington. The Beavs will compete against the hosting Huskies as well as Pacific Northwest foes Washington State, Western Washington and Seattle U. The University of Victoria and British Columbia will also send squads down to Lake Union.
CORVALLIS, OR
Tri-City Herald

Husan Longstreet Reacts to Oregon Offer

Inglewood (Calif.) High School quarterback Husan Longstreet is poised to be one of the next great quarterbacks out of Southern California. Some wondered who would take over the offense for the Sentinels after Justyn Martin headed off to UCLA for his college football. That question has been answered, as Longstreet...
EUGENE, OR
Oregon Coast Journey

Hot Dogs In Toledo, Oregon

Hot Dogs are an all American Dish. They are great for lunch and dinner and sometimes even breakfast! They bring families and communities together and most kids love them!. The Moondogg Cantina is a hot dog stand located in Toledo, Oregon. This street-side spot has some delicious hot dogs!
TOLEDO, OR
hh-today.com

Future Oregon road trips: A question of charge

Unless our current state politicians are replaced before then and the policies and rules are changed, in Oregon you won’t be able to buy a conventional new car in 13 years. You will be limited to electric vehicles instead and have to hope that when they need a charge, you can find a station that works.
ALBANY, OR
Lincoln City Homepage

An idea falls by the wayside

Shortly after being elected mayor of Lincoln City in 2014, I walked the length of the city from Lighthouse Square to Taft. Along the walk I thought about the Brooks Report which was commissioned years prior to help our city see some areas for improvement. Not just for tourism, but also livability for citizens.
LINCOLN CITY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy