ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Clairsville, OH

Comments / 0

Related
richlandsource.com

Down but not out: Copley beats back St. Marys

Copley slipped behind early but found its footing to get tread and sped past St. Marys 4-1 during this Ohio girls high school soccer game. St. Marys showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 1-0 advantage over Copley as the first half ended.
COPLEY TOWNSHIP, OH
WTRF- 7News

The Big Reds advance to round three of playoffs

BELMONT COUNTY, OH (WTRF)–Ohio high school football playoffs continue with round two.   Last week Bellaire beat the Northmor Golden Knights 54-27.  They host once again facing Worthington Christain. Worthington Christian is coached by former Steeler Jeff Hartings and former Bellaire quarterback Chad Magistro.  Ray Ray Pettigrew started things off for Bellaire and scored the […]
BELLAIRE, OH
richlandsource.com

Mt. Orab Western Brown dodges a bullet in win over Monroe

A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Mt. Orab Western Brown defeated Monroe 39-36 in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 4. Monroe authored a promising start, taking an 8-6 advantage over Mt. Orab Western Brown at the end of the first quarter.
MONROE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Big Red Shuts Out Hartley

STEUBENVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – Steubenville advanced to the region 15 semifinal with a 31-0 win over Bishop Hartley. Now 10-2 Big Red win meet Columbus East next, the Tigers defeated Cambridge 40-39 in double-overtime.
STEUBENVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Southern Local collects victory over St. Paul

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Southern Local still prevailed 42-22 against St. Paul in Ohio high school football action on November 4. Southern Local drew first blood by forging an 8-0 margin over St. Paul after the first quarter.
SAINT PAUL, MN
richlandsource.com

Blowout: Fort Loramie delivers statement win over South Charleston Southeastern

Fort Loramie showed top form to dominate South Charleston Southeastern during a 55-27 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 4. In recent action on October 21, Fort Loramie faced off against Lima Central Catholic and South Charleston Southeastern took on Springfield Catholic Central on October 21 at South Charleston Southeastern High School. For a full recap, click here.
FORT LORAMIE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy