MADILL, Okla. (KXII) - A trailer house on Barbara Lane burned down Thursday night in Madill. Tri-City and Madill fire departments responded just before 6 p.m. Madill Fire Chief Mike Idleman said his department was able to respond relatively quickly, considering how far the house was from the station, but their path was blocked for several minutes by a train.

MADILL, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO