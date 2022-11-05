Read full article on original website
KXII.com
2 killed in crash near Roosevelt bridge identified
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The names of the two people killed after a crash in Bryan County Friday afternoon have been released. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a Ford Mustang driven by Bailey J. Greenlee, 20, of Kingston and a Hyundai Sonata driven by 60-year-old Darryl Love, of Kingston, crashed on US 70 just east of the Roosevelt Bridge.
bryancountypatriot.com
Bokchito woman killed on Bryan County road
BRYAN COUNTY – One woman was killed in a single-vehicle accident on Friday night. Mindy Vandenburg, 30, of Bokchito, was involved in a fatality collision at about 11:25 p.m. on Oklahoma Highway 70E approximately 1.6 miles south of Bennington, according to a report form the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Vandenburg...
news9.com
2 Killed In Bryan County Crash
Two people were killed in a crash in Bryan County on Friday afternoon. The crash happened just after 2 p.m. on US 70 just west of Durant. Kaylei Greenlee, 21, and Melva Love, 73, both from Kingston, were killed in the crash. The crash involved two cars. The drivers of...
KXII.com
A Bokchito woman dead after fatal crash
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla.(KXII) -a Bokchito woman is dead after a fatal crash early Saturday morning. According to a report from Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the crash happened around midnight on State Highway 70-E just south of Bennington. The report said 30-year-old Mindy Vandenburg was pronounced dead at the scene. However, the...
3 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Denison (Denison, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Denison on Wednesday. The crash happened on U.S. 75 near Spur 503 at around 7:30 p.m. According to the Police, two unknown vehicles were involved in the collision involving three people.
KXII.com
Firefighters delayed in arriving to house fire due to train block
MADILL, Okla. (KXII) - A trailer house on Barbara Lane burned down Thursday night in Madill. Tri-City and Madill fire departments responded just before 6 p.m. Madill Fire Chief Mike Idleman said his department was able to respond relatively quickly, considering how far the house was from the station, but their path was blocked for several minutes by a train.
KWTX
Tornado leaves 10 people injured, 50 homes damaged in Northeast Texas
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A confirmed tornado on the ground in Lamar County injured 10 people and damaged or destroyed 50 homes, according to the sheriff’s office. Law enforcement officials said two of the 10 people injured were in critical, but stable condition at Paris Regional Medical Center.
KXII.com
10 hurt, 50 homes destroyed in Lamar County tornado
LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Ten people were injured and approximately 50 homes were damaged after a tornado touched down southwest of Paris Friday afternoon. The Brookston community has been most effected after a tornado touched down about eight miles west of Paris around 4 p.m. The National Weather Service...
KXII.com
Thunderstorms start two fires near Pottsboro
POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - Friday night’s storms kept Pottsboro area firefighters busy. A lightning bolt caught a home north of Pottsboro on fire around noon,. Firefighters got another call at the same time about an oil tank storage battery struck by lightning off of FM 996. The Locust Community...
KTEN.com
Tornado damage update in Powderly, Texas
POWDERLY, Texas (KTEN) -- Another town that took a beating from the storms was just north of Lamar County in Powderly. That tornado is preliminary being confirmed as a EF-3 that sustained winds up to 160 MPH. The damages effected power lines, neighborhoods, and businesses across the north part region...
NWS: 2 tornadoes touched down in McCurtain County
The National Weather Service's Shreveport office released storm damage surveys about Friday night's severe weather on Sunday morning.
KXII.com
Ardmore man arrested for animal cruelty
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore man was arrested on Tuesday, accused of neglecting his dog. Court documents state Paris Chatman cruelly neglected his black and white pit bull. The documents describe Chatman’s dog as malnourished and “heavily infested with fleas and ticks.”. Chatman could face up to...
Watch: Devastating damage left behind after tornado slams East Texas town
The small town of Powderly was unrecognizable after a tornado swept through on Friday.
KXII.com
Man shot at Paris apartment complex
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting at an apartment complex Wednesday afternoon. The Paris Police Department said it happened in the 1200 block of NE 20th St at 1:40 p.m. Officers said they found a19-year-old male in the parking lot with a...
easttexasradio.com
Body Found In Durant Parking Lot
Authorities are investigating after man’s body was found in a parked vehicle outside the Walmart in Durant. It was confirmed the man was a Choctaw Nation citizen, so Choctaw Police were also called.” The death of the 24-year-old unnamed individual remains under investigation.Police expect to receive a ruling from the medical examiner’s office soon.
KXII.com
Severe storms bring damage to Bryan County
CALERA, Okla (KXII) - Friday afternoon there were major storms that hit all across Texoma. Heavy rainfall and powerful winds knocked down power lines and tossed a semi-truck completely upside down on Highway 69 near Calera. The severe weather started early Friday afternoon and made its way through Bryan County.
KTEN.com
Fannin County plans for cameras to read license plates
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — The Fannin County Sheriff's Office has plans to install a network of cameras that can read license plates. Sheriff Mark Johnson said most Texas counties already have similar technology. "It will help you recover a lot of stolen vehicles, a lot of stolen property,"...
KXII.com
Authorities searching for missing Sulphur man
SULPHUR, Okla. (KXII) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are asking for the public’s help locating a man who has been missing since Saturday. The Sulphur Police Department and the Murray County Sheriff’s Office are asking for assistance in locating 46-year-old Robert Broome, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
KTEN.com
Sherman police official hangs up his badge
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Sherman Police Department Assistant Chief Bruce Dawsey retired on Friday. "Now he's going to be stepping into the new role, serving as our County Judge for Grayson County," said Assistant Chief Wes Trisler. "Bruce, I've been blessed to be able to have called you 'friend.'"
KTEN.com
Severe weather rocks Texoma
(KTEN) – The coast is clear, Texoma. We were dealt a serious blow in terms of severe weather Friday afternoon through Friday evening. Several tornado warnings were issued throughout the region. A few confirmed tornadoes were spawned by the severe storms. One tornado moved through Powderly, Texas, in Lamar...
