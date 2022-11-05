ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbondale, IL

Comments / 0

Related
siusalukis.com

The Salukis clinch MVC Tournament spot with win over Evansville on senior night

CARBONDALE, Ill. - The Southern Illinois volleyball team won its second-consecutive home match Saturday night defeating Evansville in four-sets (25-23, 28-30, 25-23, 25-19). The Salukis have clinched a spot in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament with the win as they're currently third in the Valley standings. Prior to the match,...
CARBONDALE, IL
siusalukis.com

Women's Basketball takes down McKendree

CARBONDALE, Ill. - Southern Illinois Women's Basketball took care of business in their lone exhibition game on Saturday when the Salukis took down Division II foe McKendree University inside the Banterra Center. The Salukis used a balanced attack as five players finished in double figures in the 92-57 win over...
CARBONDALE, IL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Marion, November 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Cobden High School basketball team will have a game with Crab Orchard High School on November 07, 2022, 15:50:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
MARION, IL
terriertimesnews.com

Carbondale Basketball Team Volunteered At CMS Basketball Tournament

Carbondale Terriers help by volunteering at their own gym for the CMS Basketball tournament. This tournament was the opening night for all schools around the area. The Carbondale Terriers helped set up this event and even helped assist the coaches as well on the sideline by cheering them on and bringing the players water.
CARBONDALE, IL
dailyegyptian.com

Jackson County Ballot Propositions: What To Know

CARBONDALE– Worker’s rights, home rule and school board seats are some of the highlights on Jackson County’s ballots for Tuesday’s election. A state-wide proposed amendment will be on the November 8 ballot, asking residents to add section 25, Workers Rights’ to article one of the Illinois state Constitution, Bill of Rights. This amendment will also make minor changes to section six and article seven of the Illinois State Constitution.
JACKSON COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Affordable housing coming to Williamson County

You can't buy happiness, but you can rescue it. That's what one woman in the Heartland says as inflation continues to take a toll on her animal rescue non-profit. A convicted killer in Southern Illinois is resentenced for a murder more than 20 years ago. Paducah public schools to close...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Centralia cancels burn weekend this Saturday and Sunday

The City of Centralia has canceled the burn weekend for this Saturday and Sunday, November 5th and 6th, due to the dry conditions and anticipated high winds. The next regularly scheduled burn weekend is planned for November 12th and 13th unless the dry windy conditions continue. The City of Centralia...
CENTRALIA, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Livingston County Schools cancels classes due to illness

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — Livingston County Schools canceled classes for all schools on Monday, Nov. 7 due to illness among staff and students. The district posted the announcement on its website Sunday. School is also canceled for Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Classes will resume Wednesday, Nov. 9.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY
newschannel20.com

Police searching for southern Illinois man

FLORA, Ill. (WICS) — Police are searching for a southern Illinois man due to a violation of a bond. The Clay County Sheriff says Phillip Blaine Henson’s bond was previously set in Clay County Court at $1.25 million on March 18, which required Henson to post $125,000 cash to bond out of jail.
CLAY COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Du Quoin man killed in foggy car-semi crash in Washington County

A 28-year-old Du Quoin man has died in a car-truck crash in Washington County Tuesday morning. Washington County Coroner Mark Styninger says the crash occurred during extremely foggy conditions on Illinois Route 127 near Mississippi Road. He pronounced the victim, Marcus Young, dead at the scene at 6:45 Tuesday morning.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IL
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Vigo County, IN

Vigo County on Indiana’s west border hosts plenty of unique art centers and noteworthy museums to visit. The county is included in the Terre Haute metropolitan area, with Terre Haute as its county seat. The towns of West Terre Haute, Seelyville, and Riley, along with several census-designated areas, unincorporated...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
vermilioncountyfirst.com

2022 Vermilion County Tentative Multiplier Announced

SPRINGFIELD, IL, Vermilion County has been issued a tentative property assessment equalization factor of 1.0000, according to David Harris, Director of the Illinois Department of Revenue. The property assessment equalization factor, often called the “multiplier”, is the method used to achieve uniform property assessments among counties, as required by law....
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
WTHI

One dead following crash in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead following a crash in southeastern Knox County. The crash happened around 6:00 Thursday evening at the intersection of Highway 50 and Robinson Road. This is between Vincennes and Wheatland. According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Department, a car driven by Robert...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
KFVS12

Annual Thanksgiving Day Meal to come to Carbondale again

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - With Thanksgiving in just a few weeks, people are getting ready by getting food in advance or simply making plans with family. Those in Carbondale will also have the opportunity to enjoy a community meal together from the annual Thanksgiving Day Meal. On November 24, hundreds...
CARBONDALE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy