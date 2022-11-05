Read full article on original website
siusalukis.com
The Salukis clinch MVC Tournament spot with win over Evansville on senior night
CARBONDALE, Ill. - The Southern Illinois volleyball team won its second-consecutive home match Saturday night defeating Evansville in four-sets (25-23, 28-30, 25-23, 25-19). The Salukis have clinched a spot in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament with the win as they're currently third in the Valley standings. Prior to the match,...
siusalukis.com
Salukis Open 2022-23 Season Monday against Little Rock in the Charles Helleny Tipoff Classic
CARBONDALE, Ill. - Southern Illinois hosts Little Rock on Monday, November 7 at 7 p.m. at the Banterra Center in the home opener for Saluki Basketball. The game is billed as the Charles Helleny Tipoff Classic in honor of the late Charles Helleny, a long-time supporter of the program. Helleny,...
siusalukis.com
Women's Basketball takes down McKendree
CARBONDALE, Ill. - Southern Illinois Women's Basketball took care of business in their lone exhibition game on Saturday when the Salukis took down Division II foe McKendree University inside the Banterra Center. The Salukis used a balanced attack as five players finished in double figures in the 92-57 win over...
muddyriversports.com
Schuckman: Playoff loss doesn’t change legacy of Bombers, who made Friday night football an event
MACOMB, Ill. — Emily Horrell better get used to this if she hasn’t already. A few days before the Macomb football team played host to Murphysboro in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs, the wife of Bombers coach Tanner Horrell happened to be at a local retail store when two retirement-age women began talking about Macomb football.
Marion, November 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice
terriertimesnews.com
Carbondale Basketball Team Volunteered At CMS Basketball Tournament
Carbondale Terriers help by volunteering at their own gym for the CMS Basketball tournament. This tournament was the opening night for all schools around the area. The Carbondale Terriers helped set up this event and even helped assist the coaches as well on the sideline by cheering them on and bringing the players water.
dailyegyptian.com
Candidates for key judicial positions in Southern Illinois: How do they rate?
An open position on the Fifth District Appellate court is on the ballot for November 8, but neither candidate gets a recommendation from the bar association or their peers. The Fifth Judicial District Appellate Court of Illinois serves eight judicial circuits and 48 counties in Southern Illinois. The Illinois State...
WTHI
"I heard someone say 'Gun'" - Long-time referee reacts to Thursday's basketball incident
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute community is still talking about the chaos from Thursday night's basketball game. "I heard someone say, 'Gun, gun,'" Steve Morris, one of the IHSAA officials at Thursday's game. That one word would be the start of a terrifying night for students at...
dailyegyptian.com
Jackson County Ballot Propositions: What To Know
CARBONDALE– Worker’s rights, home rule and school board seats are some of the highlights on Jackson County’s ballots for Tuesday’s election. A state-wide proposed amendment will be on the November 8 ballot, asking residents to add section 25, Workers Rights’ to article one of the Illinois state Constitution, Bill of Rights. This amendment will also make minor changes to section six and article seven of the Illinois State Constitution.
KFVS12
Affordable housing coming to Williamson County
You can't buy happiness, but you can rescue it. That's what one woman in the Heartland says as inflation continues to take a toll on her animal rescue non-profit. A convicted killer in Southern Illinois is resentenced for a murder more than 20 years ago. Paducah public schools to close...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia cancels burn weekend this Saturday and Sunday
The City of Centralia has canceled the burn weekend for this Saturday and Sunday, November 5th and 6th, due to the dry conditions and anticipated high winds. The next regularly scheduled burn weekend is planned for November 12th and 13th unless the dry windy conditions continue. The City of Centralia...
wpsdlocal6.com
Livingston County Schools cancels classes due to illness
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — Livingston County Schools canceled classes for all schools on Monday, Nov. 7 due to illness among staff and students. The district posted the announcement on its website Sunday. School is also canceled for Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Classes will resume Wednesday, Nov. 9.
newschannel20.com
Police searching for southern Illinois man
FLORA, Ill. (WICS) — Police are searching for a southern Illinois man due to a violation of a bond. The Clay County Sheriff says Phillip Blaine Henson’s bond was previously set in Clay County Court at $1.25 million on March 18, which required Henson to post $125,000 cash to bond out of jail.
southernillinoisnow.com
Du Quoin man killed in foggy car-semi crash in Washington County
A 28-year-old Du Quoin man has died in a car-truck crash in Washington County Tuesday morning. Washington County Coroner Mark Styninger says the crash occurred during extremely foggy conditions on Illinois Route 127 near Mississippi Road. He pronounced the victim, Marcus Young, dead at the scene at 6:45 Tuesday morning.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Vigo County, IN
Vigo County on Indiana’s west border hosts plenty of unique art centers and noteworthy museums to visit. The county is included in the Terre Haute metropolitan area, with Terre Haute as its county seat. The towns of West Terre Haute, Seelyville, and Riley, along with several census-designated areas, unincorporated...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
2022 Vermilion County Tentative Multiplier Announced
SPRINGFIELD, IL, Vermilion County has been issued a tentative property assessment equalization factor of 1.0000, according to David Harris, Director of the Illinois Department of Revenue. The property assessment equalization factor, often called the “multiplier”, is the method used to achieve uniform property assessments among counties, as required by law....
WTHI
One dead following crash in Knox County
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead following a crash in southeastern Knox County. The crash happened around 6:00 Thursday evening at the intersection of Highway 50 and Robinson Road. This is between Vincennes and Wheatland. According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Department, a car driven by Robert...
KFVS12
Annual Thanksgiving Day Meal to come to Carbondale again
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - With Thanksgiving in just a few weeks, people are getting ready by getting food in advance or simply making plans with family. Those in Carbondale will also have the opportunity to enjoy a community meal together from the annual Thanksgiving Day Meal. On November 24, hundreds...
wamwamfm.com
Jeep vs Semi Accident Near HWY 50 in Washington
A Jeep-Semi accident occurred yesterday around 3 p.m. at E. US. Highway 50 and LT. Tony Jones Dr. No injuries were reported in the police report, and only minor damages occurred.
Dumpster fire damages Burlington loading bay in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/.WAWV) — A dumpster fire caused some damage to the backside of Burlington Coat Factory in Terre Haute Thursday. According to Terre Haute Fire Chief Bill Berry, the call came in at 9:13 p.m. saying there was a fire at the store located at 3500 S US Hwy 41. Firefighters found the […]
