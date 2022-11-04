ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ng-sportingnews.com

World Cup injuries 2022 tracker: List of players who could miss out on Qatar due to injury

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is the first World Cup to be held in the months of November and December, and the timing is already having an impact on the participating teams. Due to the intense summer heat in host nation Qatar, the World Cup had to be moved from the usual June-July window. While the scheduling change will make for better playing conditions for the players, it has also posed a challenge for a number of squads.
The Guardian

Would you have your legs broken to make yourself taller? The men who go through hell for a little extra height

As a teenager, Lewis hit 5ft 5in (165cm) and stopped growing. He would be almost 4in (10cm) shorter than the average British man; in fact, nine out of 10 men would be taller than him. When he plucked up the courage to go out, he wore stacked heels. He resented the way dating apps encouraged height discrimination. “You’re a great guy – you deserve to be taller,” one woman said. At one point he went on antidepressants.
ng-sportingnews.com

Brazil World Cup squad snubs: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino, Arsenal's Gabriel among star players left out

Brazil is considered to be the top favorite at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with one of the most star-studded and loaded squads of any nation on the planet. The squad, which was announced by manager Tite on November 7, features top names like Neymar, Vinicius Jr, Alisson, Thiago Silva, Gabriel Jesus, and many other global superstars that are household names among even the most casual football fans.
Reuters

Nepal earthquake kills six, rattles New Delhi

KATHMANDU, Nov 9 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 6.6 in Nepal early on Wednesday killed four children and two adults, seriously injured five others as several houses collapsed in the western district of Doti, and shook New Delhi in neighbouring India.

Comments / 0

Community Policy