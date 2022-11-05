Read full article on original website
'Greatest mistake of the tournament': Ian Healy questions costly Mitchell Starc decision in T20 World Cup
Australian great Ian Healy has questioned the decision to omit Mitchell Starc from the T20 World Cup clash with Afghanistan, with the defending champions bundled out of the tournament. Following an early loss to New Zealand and a washout against England, the Aussies needed to overcome a significant net run-rate...
Princess of Wales to show support for England at Rugby League World Cup match
The Princess of Wales will show her support for England at the Rugby League World Cup quarter-final match.Kate is to attend the game against Papua New Guinea in Wigan on Saturday, her first match since succeeding the Duke of Sussex as patron of the Rugby Football League (RFL).She will meet players on the pitch and join a minute of non-silence, held to mark the tournament’s Movember Mental Fitness Match Day, before taking a seat to watch the match.Simon Johnson, chair of the RFL, said: “We will be delighted and honoured to welcome the Princess of Wales for the first time...
Eddie Jones urged to let England rip
England fans have been waiting an age to watch this midfield combination in action and there shouldn’t be any holding back. This is the first time that Marcus Smith, Owen Farrell and Manu Tuilagi have started an international together at 10, 12 and 13, with the Sale man having been named on the wing when they were all in the starting XV against Australia last autumn.
Rugby World Cup highlights: England beat Canada to reach World Cup final
England will face hosts and holders New Zealand in the World Cup final next Saturday after showing grit to hold off a determined Canada at Eden Park. This clip has no commentary. MATCH REPORT: England show grit to reach World Cup final. Available to UK users only.
US and Portugal win big in Rugby World Cup final qualification games
The USA and Portugal have the inside running on qualification for the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France after bonus-point wins in the first matches of the final qualifying tournament, in Dubai on Sunday. The US beat Kenya 68-14 and Portugal defeated Hong Kong 42-14 at the Sevens Stadium in...
Samoa see off Tonga to set up World Cup revenge mission against England
Samoa won a brutal clash with their Pacific neighbours Tonga to make history by reaching a first World Cup semi-final.A gripping 20-18 victory in front of a spellbound crowd of 12,674 in Warrington sets up a semi-final with England at Arsenal next Saturday when the Samoans will have the chance to atone for the embarrassment of their 60-6 defeat in the tournament opener a month ago.Samoa have been unrecognisable in their three matches since that rout in Newcastle, having had time to find their cohesion, and England will know they will be no pushovers at the Emirates Stadium.A clash of...
What Australia needs to qualify for T20 World Cup semi-finals: England vs. Sri Lanka will decide fate
Australia scraped a defeat against Afghanistan to keep their hopes alive of qualifying for the T20 World Cup semi-finals. But qualification for the last four of the tournament is not in their own hands anymore. Arch-rival England will have the final say in their match against Sri Lanka on Saturday...
England book their place in the Women's Rugby World Cup final after a nervy 26-19 win over minnows Canada... with Abby Dow's sublime try and Emily Scarratt's kicking helping the Red Roses to a 30th consecutive victory
England are now just 80 minutes away from World Cup glory but the nature of their 26-19 semi-final win over Canada will give either hosts New Zealand or France hope of a big final upset. Simon Middleton’s side did enough to secure a 30th straight victory at Eden Park.
England teams chase World Cup glory on multiple fronts
A big week lies ahead for England sides as cricket, rugby league and rugby union World Cups reach their concluding stages.Here, the PA news agency looks at the various semi-finals and final that the nation’s teams will be involved in.CricketEngland secured a place in the men’s T20 World Cup semi-finals on Saturday as they beat Sri Lanka by four wickets in Sydney to claim second place in their Super 12 group. Jos Buttler’s side will now take on India in the last four at Adelaide Oval on Thursday, vying for the right to face either New Zealand or Pakistan in...
Is England vs Argentina on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch autumn international
England kick off their Autumn Nations Series campaign against Argentina at Twickenham this afternoon with Owen Farrell starting alongside Marcus Smith and Manu Tuilagi in a new-look midfield.Farrell captains the side for the first time in a year after clearing return-to-play concussion protocols and for the first time Jones has his preferred midfield fit and available for selection.LIVE! Follow England’s clash with Argentina on our blogEngland face Argentina, Japan, New Zealand and South Africa in a tough autumn schedule as Jones begins his final 12 months in charge before the World Cup next year.“We’re looking forward to a great...
Mal Meninga faced with difficult selection decisions ahead of Australia's clash with New Zealand
Mal Meninga has opened up on the difficult selection decisions he’s faced with for Australia’s semi-final clash with New Zealand at the Rugby League World Cup. The giant Kiwi pack poses plenty of problems for the Kangaroos, with the Aussie coach leaning towards utilising a bench full of forwards to try and counteract the power Michael Maguire’s men have at their disposal.
Wales v New Zealand: Wayne Pivac's side aim to end 69-year losing streak
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 5 November Kick-off: 15:15 GMT. Coverage: Live text, report and reaction on the BBC Sport website and app. Live commentary on BBC Radio Cymru and updates on BBC Radio Wales. It has developed into one of sport's longest losing streaks. And something ingrained in...
Rugby League World Cup: England recall Jodie Cunningham to face Papua New Guinea
Rugby League World Cup 2021 - England v Papua New Guinea. Venue: Headingley Stadium, Leeds Date: Wednesday, 9 November Kick-off: 19:30 GMT. Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; Live text and highlights on BBC Sport website & app.
World Cup 2022: Tough selection choices await Wales boss Robert Page for Qatar
When Wales manager Rob Page takes to the microphone, it will not be the first time that a crowd eagerly await the calls from the stage of Tylorstown Welfare Hall. Every Tuesday evening, the last remaining miners welfare hall in the Rhondda Fach valley has its family bingo night. This...
Barcelona Europa League playoffs draw 2022/23 vs. Manchester United: Fixtures, schedule, history and odds to win
Barcelona fell short of expectations in the UEFA Champions League this season, finishing third in their group behind Bayern Munich and Inter Milan, thus eliminated from the knockout stage of competition. As third-place finishers in the group, however, the Blaugrana have a chance to come good as they drop to...
When is the UEFA Europa League playoffs draw? Time, teams, pots, seeds, TV channels, live streams and rules for knockout round qualifiers 2022/23
With the group stage now done, the UEFA Europa League is well and truly heating up. Before the knockout round proper can be finalised, two-leg playoffs have to be arranged to determine the exact makeup of the round of 16. These playoffs give teams dropping down from the Champions League...
T20 World Cup: England batter Dawid Malan unlikely to be fit for India semi-final
ICC Men's T20 World Cup semi-final, England v India. Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary with clips on BBC Sport website & app. Batter Dawid Malan is unlikely to be fit for England's T20 World Cup...
Record Crowd at T20 Cricket World Cup
A record crowd packed the Melbourne Cricket Ground during the Twenty20 Cricket World Cup currently under way in Australia for one of the biggest rivalries in world sport (literally and figuratively); India versus Pakistan. 90,293 fans crammed into the great coliseum that is the MCG, Australia’s largest sporting stadium. This...
