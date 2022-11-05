ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
newyorkled.com

Fort Hamilton Christmas Tree Lighting and Holiday Market

Free and Open to the Public (Registration requested) Taking place at the USAG Fort Hamilton Army Installation located by Dyker Heights and Bay Ridge in Brooklyn’s southwestern-most point. 101st Street and Fort Hamilton Parkway, Brooklyn. Visit this page to learn more and to register for this wonderful holiday event.
103.9 The Breeze

Is New York A Best State To Live In? The Answer May Shock You

There are pros and cons to living anywhere, but apparently, there are a lot more pros than we realize when it comes to living in the Empire State. I think pretty much everywhere I have lived over the years, at some point I imagined the grass being greener elsewhere. It is human nature - we sometimes get hung up on what bothers us the most about our living situations. And full disclosure - our gripes are usually legitimate. You know, like the high cost of living here in New York.
newyorkled.com

99 Annual Wall Street Tree Lighting 2022

Taking place right in front of the New York Stock Exchange (Corner of Wall Street and Broad Street) On hand will be music performances and activities for the public as well as refreshments. We’ve been to this event a number of times in the past and there’ve been some wonderful...
ilovetheupperwestside.com

The Best Fried Chicken on the Upper West Side

For most of my life, fried chicken was not something that was treated with much respect on the Upper West Side. We’ve always had murky fast food options and Chinese takeout spots featuring dishes that were not quite so commonly found in China. And, of course, the many Latin restaurants would have some sort of fried chicken dishes available for you. But outside of Blondies wings, few places have done justice to the battered bird up until a few years ago.
queenoftheclick.com

Sunset Park – People Shooting Up On The Street in the Afternoon. NY We Need To Change This!

These two people shot up on 3rd Avenue and 57th Street in Brooklyn in the afternoon. Drugs are a serious problem and the government is ignoring it. Sunset Park is a family neighborhood. I live there for decades and it was never like this. People did drugs in other people’s basements, on rooftops and behind buildings – not out in the open like this.
newyorkled.com

Holiday Market at Brooklyn Borough Hall 2022

Introducing the Holiday Market at Brooklyn Borough Hall. Accessible by multiple forms of transportation including the 2, 3, 4, 5 and R subway lines. Featuring Brooklyn based offerings from artisans, food and beverage operators to vintage and antique collectors this newly created holiday shopping experience is sure to please locals as well as others visiting from across the Big Apple.
bkreader.com

Zeldin Supporter Choked by Man at Hochul Rally, Tussles with BK Council Member

A female protester at a Gov. Kathy Hochul rally in Manhattan was choked by a man during a skirmish Saturday evening that also involved a New York City lawmaker, footage shows. The melee occurred near the landmark Stonewall Inn, where the Democratic candidate Hochul was appearing with Bravo host Andy […] Click here to view original web page at nypost.com.
Shore News Network

Two robbed at knifepoint at 42nd Street subway station in Manhattan

NEW YORK, NY – For many years, Times Square has been one of the safest places in New York City. That has changed. Crime, stabbings, assaults and robberies are on the rise in the heart of the Big Apple. On Tuesday, two people were robbed at knifepoint inside the usually busy subway station at 8th Avenue and 42nd Street. According to police, at around 4:40 am, two suspects approached the two passengers and robbed them at knifepoint. The NYPD Midtown South precinct is investigating. At this time, no arrests have been made. The post Two robbed at knifepoint at 42nd Street subway station in Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
chainstoreage.com

Most ‘interesting store in the world’ opens in Brooklyn

Showfields has unveiled a new retail concept in New York City. The lifestyle retailer’s new House of Showfields format is located in the the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn. The 11,560-sq.-ft. store is designed as a six-room home, with each of the rooms displaying product in a room-appropriate location. Showfields...
New York YIMBY

90 Sands Street Affordable Housing Tower Opens in DUMBO, Brooklyn

Work is complete on 90 Sands Street, a 30-story residential tower in DUMBO, Brooklyn. Designed by Beyer Blinder Belle and developed by Breaking Ground, the project involved the redevelopment of the former Jehovah’s Witness Hotel and yields 491 units with a portion devoted to deeply affordable housing and supportive housing for the formerly homeless, as well as a 28,000-square-foot community facility and commercial space spanning the first and second floors and a public plaza at the corner of Sands and Jay Streets.
