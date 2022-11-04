ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

This is the top-rated fast-food chain in California

From a burger paired perfectly with fries and a drink, to a pizza loaded with all of the best toppings, fast food is a go-to meal option for Americans because of its convenience – even though it isn’t the healthiest option. A recent study from CashNetUSA identified the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

The best dive bar in every state, according to Yelp

(NEXSTAR) – Making your way in the world today takes everything you got. Taking a break from all your worries sure would help a lot. Wouldn’t you like to get away? To a dive bar? For a few hours?. Dive bars, unlike fancier cocktail bars or speakeasies, have...
Mashed

The Unique Pizza Style That Hails From Connecticut

Outside of its birthplace of Naples, Italy, pizza is celebrated as a regional delicacy (per History). Whether round or rectangular; cooked in a wood-fired or gas oven; grilled over coals, or prepared on the stove, Americans love pizza. In 2021, the U.S. housed over 75,000 pizzerias across the nation, baking up $45.49 billion in sales between chains and independent restaurants. Not surprisingly, delivery sales are at an all-time high, responsible for almost $20 billion. Domino's pizza is the country's largest chain, with sales exceeding $8 billion in 2021. Pizza Hut and Little Caesars fall a distant second and third, respectively (per Statista).
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy