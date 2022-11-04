Read full article on original website
This Texas Eatery Ranked Among The Best Fried Chicken Restaurants In The US
You can find some of the country's best fried chicken right here in Texas.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cheeseburger In California
Here's where you can find it.
This Restaurant Has The Best Dessert Menu In Texas
This eatery put extra time and effort into their dessert menu.
This is the top-rated fast-food chain in California
From a burger paired perfectly with fries and a drink, to a pizza loaded with all of the best toppings, fast food is a go-to meal option for Americans because of its convenience – even though it isn’t the healthiest option. A recent study from CashNetUSA identified the...
This Is The Most Haunted Restaurant In Texas
The Food Network compiled a list of the most haunted restaurants in each state.
This Tennessee Restaurant Has The 'Absolute Best' Nachos In The State
Mashed compiled a list of the best nachos around the country, including this unique snack served in Tennessee.
This Arizona Bakery Serves One Of 'America's Most Outrageous Donut Flavors'
LoveFOOD compiled a list of America's most outrageous donut flavors.
The best dive bar in every state, according to Yelp
(NEXSTAR) – Making your way in the world today takes everything you got. Taking a break from all your worries sure would help a lot. Wouldn’t you like to get away? To a dive bar? For a few hours?. Dive bars, unlike fancier cocktail bars or speakeasies, have...
The Unique Pizza Style That Hails From Connecticut
Outside of its birthplace of Naples, Italy, pizza is celebrated as a regional delicacy (per History). Whether round or rectangular; cooked in a wood-fired or gas oven; grilled over coals, or prepared on the stove, Americans love pizza. In 2021, the U.S. housed over 75,000 pizzerias across the nation, baking up $45.49 billion in sales between chains and independent restaurants. Not surprisingly, delivery sales are at an all-time high, responsible for almost $20 billion. Domino's pizza is the country's largest chain, with sales exceeding $8 billion in 2021. Pizza Hut and Little Caesars fall a distant second and third, respectively (per Statista).
