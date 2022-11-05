Read full article on original website
wkyufm.org
Amendment 4 asks Tennessee voters to strike ban on ministers serving in legislature
Atheists will still be barred under state law, though the U.S. Supreme Court superseded that position. Sen. Mark Pody, R-Lebanon, sponsored the amendment before voters now, saying during the legislative hearings it just “cleans up” the legalese. The U.S. Supreme Court struck down the ban in 1978 when a delegate to a state constitutional convention challenged her opponent’s standing since he was a Baptist minister.
WBBJ
Governor’s tour makes a stop in the Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn. —The Tennessee governor makes a stop in Jackson during his tour. On Saturday, Governor Bill Lee stopped by Old Country Store to greet the people of Jackson. Despite the weather, it was a great turnout with a large number of people in attendance to show their support.
WKRN
Schools closed due to sickness in Tennessee
Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and multiple school districts are shutting down as emergency rooms, doctor's offices and clinics fill up. Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and multiple school districts are shutting down as emergency rooms, doctor's offices and clinics fill up. Final election preps in Davidson County. Newsmaker: Final...
Sidelines
Majority Rules: The Birth of Amendment 3 in Tennessee
Story by Johari Hamilton | Contributing Writer and Kailee Shores | Assistant News Editor. The path a proposed amendment takes to the Tennessee Constitution is a long and winding road. It’s a journey full of seemingly impossible hurdles, including multiple votes by the state Legislature, before it is put to the ultimate test, a “Yes” or “No” decision by Tennesseans.
ucbjournal.com
Poll: TN workers support Right-to-Work
Nashville – “Right-to-work protects workers like me and our individual choice to join a union and pay union dues – or not,” says Tad Franklin, “That’s why I’m voting Yes on Amendment 1.”. Amendment 1, known as the Right-To-Work Amendment, is on the...
wvlt.tv
TN, GA governors place friendly wager on Tennessee-Georgia game outcome
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The governors from Tennessee and Georgia are confident about their teams, so they have placed a friendly wager on Saturday’s game outcome. Governor Brian P. Kemp out of Georgia took to Twitter saying he would bet Georgia pecans, Vidalia onions and bourbon. “He’s a good...
Tennessee Gerrymandering And Voter Suppression Make A Mess Of Multiple State Races
“This is what happens when a supermajority of Republicans gerrymander the hell out of our districts,” Odessa Kelly, a Black woman and the Democratic nominee in the 7th Congressional District, tweeted. The post Tennessee Gerrymandering And Voter Suppression Make A Mess Of Multiple State Races appeared first on NewsOne.
wmot.org
Tennessee governor distances himself from false claims on ballot proposal
CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gov. Bill Lee is distancing himself from a claim attributed to him falsely alleging that employees will be forced to pay union dues if the state’s so-called right-to-work law is not enshrined in the state constitution. Last week, organizers behind the proposed constitutional amendment...
Criminal charges for abortion not created equal in TN: DA Glenn Funk explains
DA Glenn Funk explains, the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe V. Wade in June means now in Tennessee, life begins at conception and a total ban on abortion is in effect with no exception for rape or incest.
What’s the difference between right to work and at-will employment?
Right-to-work and at-will employment are two different concepts, though many conflate them.
actionnews5.com
Tenn. governor asked to investigate system advocates say enabled Eliza Fletcher’s murder
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Criminal justice and victim advocacy groups want accountability and answers after the kidnapping and murder of Memphis jogger Eliza Fletcher. Advocates say the system failed to protect her from Cleotha Abston-Henderson, the man accused in the case. On Friday morning, Henderson will be back in court,...
Husband says wife would have died if Tennessee’s abortion ban existed decades ago
At 19 weeks, Doctors told the young couple that the fetus had four fetal heart defects.
wvlt.tv
Six months left to get Tennessee REAL ID
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee citizens have just six months to make the move to a Tennessee REAL ID to maintain access to certain federal facilities and board commercial air flights. The REAL ID is a new type of driver license that began being issued in 2019. You know you’ve...
The numbers are in! Here's how many people voted early in Knox County
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Early voting is officially over and the number of votes cast in Knox County is in. In total, 72,502 votes were cast during the early voting period. 4,078 of those were absentee votes, according to the Knox County Election Commission. Here is the breakdown. All totals...
fox17.com
Tennessee Lottery winners miss $1.6b jackpot by one number
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Four lottery tickets bought in Tennessee nearly matched all six numbers in last night's $1.6 billion Powerball drawing. A ticket sold at the Kroger on Lebanon Road in Hermitage and one at the HP Max Fuel Express on Main Street in Ardmore matched four of five white balls plus the red Powerball in Saturday's drawing. They will collect $150,000 after having added the Power Play.
WSMV
Three Midstate Powerball players win, jackpot now $1.9 billion
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three Middle Tennessee Powerball players won at least $50,000 in Saturday night’s drawing. There was no winner in the draw and the jackpot now stands at $1.9 billion for Monday’s drawing. All four of the winning players selected four of the five white balls...
Daylight Saving Time ends, Standard Time starts in East Tennessee
Daylight saving time ended early morning Sunday and East Tennessee is set to change its clocks back an hour, according to the Time and Date website.
Tennessee doctor killed in Kentucky plane crash
A Tennessee doctor who would fly to see patients in Kentucky was identified as the only person killed in a plane crash. David Sanford, 55, of Knoxville, Tennessee, routinely flew to Harlan and Middlesboro to see patients, Harlan County Coroner Philip Bianchi told the Lexington Herald-Leader. Sanford was previously from...
radio7media.com
THP Roadside Checkpoints
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: MARSHALL COUNTY ON US HIGHWAY 31 ALT. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
tbinewsroom.com
Now Hiring! TBI Announces Job Openings in Nashville and Jackson
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions. Job Duties: Responsible for receiving forensic evidence into the laboratory from law enforcement officers. Advises submitting agencies on recommended laboratory testing of evidence and notifies submitting agencies or individuals to retrieve completed evidence. Creates case files and enters data, including demographic case data and laboratory test assignments, using the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS). Maintains the location and security of evidence in the vault area and maintains case records. Distributes evidence within the crime laboratory under proper chain of custody, performs basic clerical activities, and testifies in court as required regarding chain of custody. Assists Forensic Scientists with case work. This may include evidence screening, instrumental techniques, and/or other duties as assigned to assist with case work. Performs case folder clerical management duties such as case assignment and case folder filing. Performs basic laboratory quality control duties including reagent preparation, equipment checks, and safety checks. Performs laboratory housekeeping responsibilities including cleaning glassware and management of laboratory supplies.
