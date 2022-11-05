Read full article on original website
atozsports.com
Georgia QB Stetson Bennett responds to being trolled by Tennessee fans
Prior to the Tennessee Vols‘ matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, someone (most assume a UT fan) leaked UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett’s phone number. Bennett was inundated with phone calls and texts on Friday night. After scoring a touchdown in the first half, Bennett referenced the incident...
The latest on Clemson's quarterback situation
Is D.J. Uiagalelei still Clemson’s starting quarterback? And will Cade Klubnik get more game reps whether or not they include the beginning of the game? Head coach Dabo Swinney addressed both a day (...)
Live Game Updates: Virginia Tech 27, Georgia Tech 28 - FINAL
Virginia Tech returns to Lane Stadium on Saturday afternoon to host another ACC counterpart when Georgia Tech comes to town. The Hokies (2-6) have lost the last five contests including ACC bouts against North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Miami, and NC State. Georgia Tech (3-5) enters the contest riding a two-game losing streak after falling to Virginia and Florida State.
Clemson makes change at quarterback against Notre Dame
After failing to get much going offensively in the first half of Saturday's game against Notre Dame at Notre Dame Stadium, and on its first two possessions of the second half, fourth-ranked Clemson (...)
No. 3 Georgia dominates No. 1 Tennessee; Hendon Hooker sacked six times
The No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs outscored the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers 27-6 in the first three quarters and sacked Heisman Trophy candidate Hendon Hooker six times.
FOX Sports
Rattler, South Carolina beat Vanderbilt 38-27, bowl eligible
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Spencer Rattler threw three touchdown passes and South Carolina became bowl-eligible with its sixth win of the season, a 38-27 victory over Vanderbilt on Saturday night. Rattler threw a 29-yard TD pass to Xavier Legette, a 19-yard TD to Josh Vann and a 17-yard TD...
Foes to Know: Georgia Tech enters this week's game with momentum
The Miami Hurricanes will look to bounce back from a rough loss to Florida State with a road trip to Atlanta to take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Miami (4-5, 2-3) is coming off a 45-3 loss to FSU as the Hurricanes look to try and scrap their way to the six wins to become bowl eligible.
247Sports
Virginia Tech Football: TE Daequan Wright burned his redshirt against Georgia Tech
Virginia Tech freshman Daequan Wright has joined a small handful of the Hokies’ 2022 signing class by officially burning his redshirt on Saturday afternoon during Virginia Tech’s home contest against Georgia Tech. The former 247Sports four-star prospect has played in five games during his truefreshmanseason, according to Virginia...
College Football Odds: Wake Forest vs. NC State prediction, odds and pick – 11/5/2022
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons take on the NC State Wolfpack. college football odds series for our Wake Forest NC State prediction and pick. Wake Forest is kicking itself. The Demon Deacons were in a prime place for an Orange Bowl bid, given that Clemson is in College Football Playoff position. The ACC’s highest-ranked non-Clemson team gets an Orange Bowl ticket if Clemson does reach the playoff. Wake had that inside track, but threw it away with a terrible performance against Louisville. The Demon Deacons committed six turnovers in the third quarter alone, torching their chances in a 48-14 embarrassment. The loss itself is bad; the severity of the loss will make it extremely likely, if not certain, that Wake Forest will not sniff the top 15 of the rankings again this season, at least not before the bowl games. On one hand, that loss was shocking, given how good and generally reliable Sam Hartman is as the Deacs’ quarterback. On the other hand, Wake Forest usually has one game each season (more precisely, a non-Clemson game) in which everything spins sideways. The Deacs hoped to avoid such a game, but it happened against Louisville. Now the Demon Deacons need to win this game and win the rest of their games to win 10 games in this regular season. Falling short of that goal would be very disappointing.
