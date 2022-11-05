ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

atozsports.com

Georgia QB Stetson Bennett responds to being trolled by Tennessee fans

Prior to the Tennessee Vols‘ matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, someone (most assume a UT fan) leaked UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett’s phone number. Bennett was inundated with phone calls and texts on Friday night. After scoring a touchdown in the first half, Bennett referenced the incident...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Live Game Updates: Virginia Tech 27, Georgia Tech 28 - FINAL

Virginia Tech returns to Lane Stadium on Saturday afternoon to host another ACC counterpart when Georgia Tech comes to town. The Hokies (2-6) have lost the last five contests including ACC bouts against North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Miami, and NC State. Georgia Tech (3-5) enters the contest riding a two-game losing streak after falling to Virginia and Florida State.
BLACKSBURG, VA
FOX Sports

Rattler, South Carolina beat Vanderbilt 38-27, bowl eligible

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Spencer Rattler threw three touchdown passes and South Carolina became bowl-eligible with its sixth win of the season, a 38-27 victory over Vanderbilt on Saturday night. Rattler threw a 29-yard TD pass to Xavier Legette, a 19-yard TD to Josh Vann and a 17-yard TD...
COLUMBIA, SC
ClutchPoints

College Football Odds: Wake Forest vs. NC State prediction, odds and pick – 11/5/2022

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons take on the NC State Wolfpack. college football odds series for our Wake Forest NC State prediction and pick. Wake Forest is kicking itself. The Demon Deacons were in a prime place for an Orange Bowl bid, given that Clemson is in College Football Playoff position. The ACC’s highest-ranked non-Clemson team gets an Orange Bowl ticket if Clemson does reach the playoff. Wake had that inside track, but threw it away with a terrible performance against Louisville. The Demon Deacons committed six turnovers in the third quarter alone, torching their chances in a 48-14 embarrassment. The loss itself is bad; the severity of the loss will make it extremely likely, if not certain, that Wake Forest will not sniff the top 15 of the rankings again this season, at least not before the bowl games. On one hand, that loss was shocking, given how good and generally reliable Sam Hartman is as the Deacs’ quarterback. On the other hand, Wake Forest usually has one game each season (more precisely, a non-Clemson game) in which everything spins sideways. The Deacs hoped to avoid such a game, but it happened against Louisville. Now the Demon Deacons need to win this game and win the rest of their games to win 10 games in this regular season. Falling short of that goal would be very disappointing.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

