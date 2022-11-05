The Wake Forest Demon Deacons take on the NC State Wolfpack. college football odds series for our Wake Forest NC State prediction and pick. Wake Forest is kicking itself. The Demon Deacons were in a prime place for an Orange Bowl bid, given that Clemson is in College Football Playoff position. The ACC’s highest-ranked non-Clemson team gets an Orange Bowl ticket if Clemson does reach the playoff. Wake had that inside track, but threw it away with a terrible performance against Louisville. The Demon Deacons committed six turnovers in the third quarter alone, torching their chances in a 48-14 embarrassment. The loss itself is bad; the severity of the loss will make it extremely likely, if not certain, that Wake Forest will not sniff the top 15 of the rankings again this season, at least not before the bowl games. On one hand, that loss was shocking, given how good and generally reliable Sam Hartman is as the Deacs’ quarterback. On the other hand, Wake Forest usually has one game each season (more precisely, a non-Clemson game) in which everything spins sideways. The Deacs hoped to avoid such a game, but it happened against Louisville. Now the Demon Deacons need to win this game and win the rest of their games to win 10 games in this regular season. Falling short of that goal would be very disappointing.

