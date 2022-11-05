Read full article on original website
Professional Boxer Aidos Yerbossynuly in Coma After KO LossAMY KAPLANMinneapolis, MN
Lost in the Line of Duty (June 17, 1882) : Saint Paul Police Officer Daniel O'ConnellMatt ReicherSaint Paul, MN
1993 Murder Solved with DNA From a NapkinTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Minneapolis, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes set to face off versus St. Thomas in road seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes prevail over No. 2 Golden Gophers in shootout, tie 4-4The LanternColumbus, OH
gophersports.com
Gophers and Huskies to Faceoff on Monday Night in Andover
MINNEAPOLIS – The No. 1 Golden Gopher women's hockey team will face St. Cloud State University in the 2022 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Museum Faceoff Classic at 7:00 pm on Monday night at Andover Community Center. Taming the Bulldogs. The Gophers are one day removed from completing a...
gophersports.com
Close, Gophers Shutout Notre Dame Completing Sweep
MINNEAPOLIS - Justen Close completed a 21-save, shutout leading the No. 3 Minnesota men's hockey team to its third-straight victory during a 3-0 win over No. 12 Notre Dame Saturday night from 3M Arena at Mariucci. Playing in his 100th career game for the Maroon and Gold, Jaxon Nelson provided...
gophersports.com
Minnesota Sweeps UMD in Top-Five Series
MINNEAPOLIS – The No. 1 Golden Gopher women's hockey team scored early and often in a 5-3 win over No. 5 Minnesota Duluth at Ridder Arena on Saturday afternoon. Minnesota (9-0-1) got off to its quickest start in program history, scoring two goals in the first 35 seconds of play, from Catie Skaja and Abbey Murphy, to take another early lead. Minnesota Duluth (7-5-0) answered with a power-play goal, but it was the Gophers who held the lead after the first for the ninth time this season. It was all Gophers in the second after goals from Skaja, Josefin Bouveng and Abigail Boreen ballooned the lead to 5-1 after two periods. The Bulldogs added two in the third to tighten the final score.
gophersports.com
Gophers Welcome Leathernecks on Opening Night
MINNEAPOLIS - Fresh off its exhibition win Minnesota (0-0, 0-0 B1G) is now set to begin the regular season against Western Illinois (0-0, 0-0 Summit) at Williams Arena with a tip time set for 5:30 p.m. The game can be watched on B1G+ and can be heard on KFAN+ with Justin Gaard and Lynette Sjoquist on the call.
gophersports.com
Gophers Open 2022-23 Season Monday vs. Western Michigan
Radio: Learfield IMG: KTLK 1130 AM (Mike Grimm (Play-by-Play); Spencer Tollackson (Analyst) Gophers All-Time vs. Mid-American Conference: 23-2 • The 2022-23 season marks the 128th year of Golden Gopher men's basketball, dating back to 1895-96 season. Minnesota has won the past seven season openers, with the last loss coming in 2014. The Gophers opened the Ben Johnson era with a win over Kansas City last year (Nov 9, 71-56).
gophersports.com
'U' Wins Battle with Illini in Five Sets
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- The No. 9 Minnesota Golden Gophers volleyball team defeated the Illinois Fighting Illini in five sets, 25-15, 16-25, 25-19, 23-25, 15-13, on Sunday afternoon at Huff Hall. It was just Minnesota's second five-setter this year, and the Gophers are 1-1 in those matches. Taylor Landfair led Minnesota...
gophersports.com
Gophers Take Care of Business, Sweep Michigan
MINNEAPOLIS -- The No. 9 Minnesota Golden Gophers volleyball team defeated the Michigan Wolverines in three sets, 25-21, 25-20, 25-22. Taylor Landfair led Minnesota with 20 kills while Carter Booth tallied 11 kills with four blocks. CC McGraw paced the backcourt with 17 digs. As a team, Minnesota (14-7, 9-4...
North Platte Telegraph
How Minnesota adjusted at halftime after throwing plan 'out the window'
Football is a game of adjustments and Minnesota made a bunch of them after Nebraska opened up a 10-0 halftime lead Saturday. On the defensive side of the ball, those changes allowed the Gophers to hold Nebraska to just 14 yards in the third quarter, turn a fourth-quarter interception into a touchdown and hold the Huskers to three total points in the second half.
Minneapolis meteorologist Eric Ahasic just competed on the Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions. See how he did
MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — It's been a whirlwind of a year for Eric Ahasic of Minneapolis. Ahasic — who works as a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Chanhassen — went from a fan, to contestant, to 6-time Jeopardy! champion. Now he can add a Tournament of Champions (ToC) semifinalist to the list.
Minnesota Town Crowned ‘Most Mispronounced in U.S.A.’
Let's face it. if you're not from Minnesota, learning how to pronounce all the quirky and unique town names can be quite a tall task. Ask an outsider how to pronounce Faribault, Bemidji, or Chokio and you might be in for a laugh. But one town in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes takes the crown regarding mispronunciation. In fact, it was just named the most mispronounced place in the entire United States.
froggyweb.com
$1 Million Powerball ticket sold in Minnesota, three $50,000 winners
ROSEVILLE, Minn. (KFGO) – Nobody won the $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, but there are some winners in Minnesota. The Minnesota State Lottery says a ticket worth $1 million was sold at a Kwik Trip in Hinckley. Three $50,000 Powerball tickets were purchased at a Holiday StationStore in Coon Rapids, Gas Plus in Roseville and a Speedway in Litchfield.
Inside Minnesota’s Most Dangerous Abandoned Building
It's a building that has been abandoned for decades, yet it's still standing. It's led to numerous injuries and sadly, even death over the years. These days, it's a hot spot for urban explorers, but going inside can be quite perilous. The Fruen Mill first opened its doors in the...
There's still time, and options, for early voting in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS – The Minneapolis Elections Office was busy Sunday with voters casting their ballot early."My husband is going to be out of town for work next week, so we decided to come vote early," said Tessa Rester-Flarer.Lisa Ripken was voting because she leaves for Canada in the morning. It took a couple tries for Ripken because of long lines, but she says the experience was easy, simple and user-friendly."There's so much at stake this year," Ripken said. "If you don't vote, you don't have a voice. It's that simple, and I want to make sure I have a voice."Katie Smith,...
mprnews.org
Power outages sweeping through northern Minnesota from winds
Minnesota Power says they’re working to restore power after multiple outages were reported in areas ranging from Little Falls to Duluth Sunday. Outages were first reported Pillager at around 9 a.m., with more in Little Falls and Pierz around 12:30 p.m. By 2:30 p.m., Minnesota Power reported outages in...
What Minnesota's old weather logs tell about this fall's extreme temperature swings
MINNEAPOLIS -- A temperature seesaw brought record heat earlier this week, but now temps are closer to average. The all-time November high in the Twin Cities is 77 degrees. According to a log kept in the University of Minnesota's climate library, which stores logs dating back to the late 1880s, it was on Nov. 1, 1933. The Twin Cities neared that record when it topped out on Wednesday at 76.Climatologist Pete Boulay says this year's seesaw-like fall weather is not much of an exception, as it is perhaps a rule."The records of Minnesota, especially in November, it's hot and cold," said Boulay. "The Halloween Blizzard, one of those classic cases where a few days before was fairly balmy."Minnesota has also been struggling with a drought this year, and Boulay says the state would need more than 100 inches of snow to make up the deficit. The record for most snow in a Twin Cities winter is 98.6 inches, which was back in the 1980s.
luxury-houses.net
Combined Unparalleled Craftsmanship with Timeless Elegance, This Impeccably Private Estate in Wayzata, MN Lists for $9.5M
The Estate in Wayzata has been expertly designed for luxurious living and entertaining, now available for sale. This home located at 2825 Little Orchard Way, Wayzata, Minnesota; offering 4 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 16,078 square feet of living spaces. Call Drew Hueler – Coldwell Banker Realty – (Phone: 612-701-3124) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Wayzata.
Chaska auto shop sees booming business, but struggles with rising cost of labor
CHASKA, Minn. - Business is booming at Auto Pros in Chaska."Business has been phenomenal for us," Auto Pros owner Gary Goeman said.But with a rising successful business, so is the cost of labor."We've been around a long time," Goeman said. "Nobody likes to pass on price increases. Nobody. Especially when you've been around as long as we have as a small business. But at some point, we have to in order to remain viable."In the last year, Goeman said his cost to hire and pay workers has gone up 100%."This is as bad as I've seen in it in the...
This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
Famous Actress & Singer Spends Time In Duluth, Shares Photos
Duluth is the place to be these days! We have had a bunch of celebrities in Minnesota as of late, with a few in our neck of the woods. The latest? Famous actress and singer Christina Milian. In September of last year, a member of the Backstreet Boys was in...
