NME
Bruce Springsteen recalls playing guitar for Clarence Clemons in hospital as he died
Bruce Springsteen has opened up about the final moments of longtime E Street Band saxophonist Clarence Clemons’ life in a new interview. Speaking with Howard Stern on The Howard Stern Show, Springsteen – on the show to promote his forthcoming covers album ‘Only The Strong Survive’ – recalled visiting Clemons in the hospital following the saxophonist suffering from a stroke. Despite two brain surgeries, Clemons’ medical issues proved to be too severe and he passed away on June 11, 2011 at the age of 69.
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard is Nothing Short of Heavenly in These Gospel Records
Gospel singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard is one of the most talented and rightfully successful names in the business. With the release of several projects, including her Grammy Award-winning album Grace, and credits on other hit songs, Tasha has earned her spot among the greats. Ahead of this year’s Soul Train Awards 2022, hosted by Deon Cole and in honor of the veteran singer-songwriter nomination ‘Best Gospel/Inspiration Award,’ check out these heavenly tracks from this year’s nominee.
5 Soul-Stirring Live Performances in Honor of Lou Reed
Lou Reed was more than a musician. He was a poet with lungs of smoke and velvet. He crafted a blend of pop, psychedelic rock, and all things avant-garde, writing songs that were more like epic poems dripping with sex and drugs against a grimy, gloomy New York City backdrop. He made heroes out of society’s misfits, crafting anthems for the oddballs and the outliers.
Mimi Parker, singer for indie band Low, dies from ovarian cancer
Mimi Parker, singer, songwriter and drummer for the Minnesota indie band, has died from ovarian cancer, her husband said. She was 54 or 55. Parker’s soprano vocals and economical drumming defined the sound of the band from Duluth, which she founded with her husband, Alan Sparhawk, according to Rolling Stone.
On This Date: Willie Nelson Was At The Top Of The Charts With His Classic ‘Always On My Mind’ Album
On this day in 1982, Willie Nelson was topping the charts with his 27th studio album Always On My Mind. The record ultimately became the Billboard #1 country album of the year, spent 22 weeks at the top of the charts, and stayed for a total of 99 weeks on the Billboard Top Country Albums charts in total.
Ethel Cain’s ‘Freezer Bride’ U.S. Tour Concludes with Transcendent Los Angeles Show: Concert Review
At around 90 minutes, Ethel Cain’s sold-out Friday show at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles was the average length of a revivalist preacher’s sermon, delivered to an audience just as transfixed. The fast-rising indie singer — whose real name is Hayden Anhedönia, with “Ethel Cain” as both a persona and a kind of band name — presided over a dedicated and impassioned crowd on the last U.S. stop of her “Freezer Bride” tour, who clung to her every word. A trans woman who grew up in an insular religious community in Florida, Anhedönia’s musing can be unexpectedly normal considering her...
BBC
Lewis Capaldi and Paolo Nutini win at Scottish Music Awards
Lewis Capaldi, Sir Rod Stewart and Paolo Nutini have all collected prizes at this year's Scottish Music Awards. The outstanding achievement in music award went to Sir Rod, who also performed live at the ceremony in Glasgow's Barrowland Ballroom. Capaldi took home the Raymond Weil global artist of the year...
Top 10 Songs from the Carpenters That You Should Revisit
Before her death in 1983, Karen Carpenter delivered unparalleled, stunning vocals across ten studio albums. Paired with her brother, Richard’s, keen sense of arrangement, the Carpenters became an unparalleled force in music. Though their career was relatively brief, the duo was prolific, releasing ten albums in just 12 years. Within those albums were a number of enduring hits that still stand strong in pop culture today.
The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Manifest'
An ironic workplace comedy and a dating reality show are also trending on the streaming service.
guitar.com
Ritchie Blackmore says Deep Purple’s music was “a bit monophonic” during his final days in the band
Former Deep Purple guitarist and co-founder Ritchie Blackmore has looked back on his final days in the band, a time where he was apparently feeling uninspired due to a supposed lack of ‘melodic’ material. The musician was speaking in an interview with Long Island Weekly, where he discussed...
SFGate
Big Star ‘#1 Record’ 50th Anniversary Concert in L.A. Has Jody Stephens and Guests Reviving a Rock Classic That Very Slowly Got Its Due
“I never travel too far / Without a little Big Star,” Paul Westerberg of the Replacements famously once sang, getting children by the millions — or at least hundreds of thousands — to check out an under-appreciated band of the ’70s in the 1980s. If you want to hear Big Star’s music played live, that generally involves traveling very far, in a time machine. But not in Los Angeles tonight, where Jody Stephens, the sole surviving original member, will join up with a cast of estimable singers and musicians to present a full evening of Big Star songs, including a full 50th anniversary run-through of the band’s classic debut album, “#1 Record.”
Jeff Rosenstock and Laura Stevenson Release Second Neil Young Covers EP: Listen
Jeff Rosenstock and Laura Stevenson have released another new EP of Neil Young covers. The four-track release, called Younger Still, follows 2019’s Still Young. On the new release, the artists play “Razor Love” (from 2000’s Silver & Gold), “Comes a Time” (the title song of Young’s 1978 album), “Hey Babe” (from 1977’s American Stars ’n Bars) and “Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere” (the title track of Young’s 1969 album with Crazy Horse). Find the EP below.
Behind the Meaning and History of the Band Name: Counting Crows
Here at American Songwriter, we love Counting Crows. The band, which is fronted by songwriter and lead singer Adam Duritz, is a hit-making machine. From the group’s breakout hit “Mr. Jones” to others like “Omaha” and “Mrs. Potter’s Lullaby,” the emotional, heart-on-the-sleeve songwriting from Duritz is unmatched. And for a while in the ’90s, the band was one of the biggest musical groups in the world.
Rob Reed's Mike Oldfield playlist
Magenta keyboard player and massive Mike Oldfield fan Rob Reed unearths his favourite Oldfield tracks for Prog
Epica’s The Alchemy Project: symphonic metallers take a turn for the unexpected with left-field friends
Album review: symphonic metal A-listers Epica get on down with some unexpected guests on The Alchemy Project
John Lennon Said The Beatles Were ‘More Intellectual’ Than the Bee Gees
John Lennon compared The Beatles and the Bee Gees before saying "the middle classes" only started listening to the Fab Four after the publication of a certain article.
Tuk Smith's debut solo album: an exhilarating love letter to the intoxicating power of music
Former Biters frontman Tuk Smith returns with sparkling sort-of-solo album Ballad Of A Misspent Youth
Hear Previously Unreleased 1972 Beach Boys Song ‘Carry Me Home’
The Beach Boys have released a previously unreleased song titled “Carry Me Home,” which was recorded in 1972, ahead of its appearance on an upcoming box set. Sail on Sailor – 1972 is an in-depth exploration of that time in the band’s history as it embraced change. It will be released on Dec. 2 in six-CD and five-LP editions, and contains newly remastered versions of 1972’s Carl and the Passions – "So Tough" and 1973’s Holland, along with unreleased outtakes, demos, live recordings and alternate versions.
theatrely.com
EVERYTHING’S FINE Closes After Douglas McGrath’s Sudden Passing
It’s a sad day for the entertainment community. Writer-performer Douglas McGrath, who was starring in Everything’s Fine at the DR2 Theatre Off-Broadway, passed away November 3. He was 64; no cause of death was given. The play followed the writer as he recounted his life as a teenager...
Judee Sill’s Singular Genius Speaks for Itself, But Jackson Browne, Weyes Blood and More Still Have Plenty of Praise in New Doc Trailer
Everyone from Jackson Browne to Weyes Blood reflects on the brilliance of Judee Sill in a new trailer for an upcoming documentary about the widely revered, if little-known, singer-songwriter. Lost Angel: The Genius of Judee Sill will trace Sill’s remarkable rise from a troubled teen responsible for a handful of armed stick-ups to one of the most promising and revered artists of the Seventies. But tragically, Sill died of a drug overdose in 1979, never reaching the same heights as some of her peers, like Browne, Graham Nash, Linda Ronstadt, and J.D. Souther — all of whom rave about...
