“I never travel too far / Without a little Big Star,” Paul Westerberg of the Replacements famously once sang, getting children by the millions — or at least hundreds of thousands — to check out an under-appreciated band of the ’70s in the 1980s. If you want to hear Big Star’s music played live, that generally involves traveling very far, in a time machine. But not in Los Angeles tonight, where Jody Stephens, the sole surviving original member, will join up with a cast of estimable singers and musicians to present a full evening of Big Star songs, including a full 50th anniversary run-through of the band’s classic debut album, “#1 Record.”

