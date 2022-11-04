Read full article on original website
WacoTrib.com
Killeen 32, Waco High 6
KILLEEN — The Kangaroos subdued the Lions in the season finale for both teams. Killeen (4-6, 3-5) scored the first 24 points of the game, but the Lions broke up the shutout attempt late in the third quarter when Lazavier Amos scored on a well-executed 50-yard touchdown reception. Waco...
KCEN TV NBC 6
An unexpected sport makes its way to Waco
La Vega High School students have a unique opportunity to hit the Brazos this year. The school just started a rowing team, all thanks to help from the community.
fox44news.com
Belton drills game-winning field goal as time expires to win district title
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Cole Chrisman played hero for the Tigers, hitting a 22-yard field goal as the clock struck zero to lift Belton over University, 31-29 to take their first outright district title since 1999. Belton ends the regular season 8-2 and will play next Friday at...
WacoTrib.com
Thriller for the title: Belton's late kick upends University for district title, 31-29
University was 42 seconds and a defensive stop away from a share of district crown, the Trojans’ first in 26 years. But Belton charged back with a 67-yard drive to punch in a last second 22-yard field goal and take the 31-29, on Friday night at Waco ISD Stadium, giving the Tigers (8-2, 6-0) their first outright title since 2009.
fox44news.com
Sparkling Ice and Professional Athletes Prepare Waco for First Regatta Competition
Waco, TEXAS (FOX 44) – Well known athletes and companies are putting their hands on Waco to kick off its first regatta this Sunday. It’s a rowing competition, and Sparkling Ice’s “Cheers To You” program is dedicating a new boat to the Waco Youth Rowing Center Team.
WacoTrib.com
Baylor regents OK $90M riverside Fudge Football Center
Baylor University regents approved the next phase of construction for the riverside Fudge Football Development Center, bringing the project’s total cost to $89.6 million. Regents voted to approve a $78.6 million second phase of construction on the center, which will house football coaches, support staff and an expanded indoor practice field. Construction is slated to wrap up in spring 2024, according to a press release.
WacoTrib.com
PHOTOS — High school football Week 11 around Waco, Central Texas
PHOTOS: Take a look at high school football scenes from around the Waco and Centex area on Nov, 3-4, 2022. #txhsfb #TribFridayNight.
ourdailybears.com
OU Game In Gifs and Tweeting with BNT
No other way to put it, but this was a huge win in Norman. Why?. The victory got us to 6 wins making us bowl eligible. Not only keeps us in the Big 12 Championship race, but puts us in the drivers seat. Win out and we’re in. It...
WATCH: Oklahoma DB Woodi Washington Baylor Postgame
Watch as Oklahoma DB Woodi Washington met with the media following OU's 38-35 loss to Baylor.
fox44news.com
Burgers and Brews comes back to Bellmead
BELLMEAD, Texas (Fox 44) — Good food and a little bit of booze was on the menu today. Aside from burgers, there was a variety of food to choose from at one of the many food trucks. Music, vendors, and carnival rides were also included in the festival for the whole family to enjoy.
WacoTrib.com
Construction of future Waco High tears down past trees
As work on the future Waco High School is proceeding, some of its history — in the form of many trees on the campus — is receding. Several of the live oaks, elms and sycamores fronting the school were removed this week as construction crews continued ground work preparing the site for the new $157 million school being built across the now-closed 42nd Street.
247Sports
Oklahoma's Brent Venables annoyed with Sooners' lack of physicality, discipline in Baylor setback
Oklahoma had its chances to knock off Baylor, but the Sooners just could not get over the hump. Baylor converted three huge fourth downs on its way to a big 38-35 win over Oklahoma. Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel completed 22 of 34 passes for 261 yards with two touchdowns and...
Killeen, Texas Skate Park Is Closing, But Not For Good
Greetings, my fellow skate park parents and skater friends. I was made aware that the Condor Skate Park in Killen, Texas is closing. Don't fret, because it won't be closing for good. It will be closing for at least three months, making room for a NEW Conder skate park. While...
KCEN TV NBC 6
UPS hiring 350 seasonal workers in Central Texas
BELTON, Texas — 350 seasonal jobs are coming to Central Texas this holiday season, courtesy of UPS. The shipping company has stated that they are hiring drivers, package handlers and drivers helpers at their locations in Belton and Waco. The Belton location is at 214 E. Grove Road, Belton,...
kwbu.org
SHOUT! Black Gospel Music Moments - Holy Temple COGIC
Prof. Alex Bradford was already a superstar in gospel music when he began working with various Broadway promoters to create Black Nativity – a Black gospel version of the Nativity story, with a book by the great Langston Hughes. Bradford astutely cast my favorite gospel singer, Marion Williams, and the under-rated Princess Stewart, as the leads. Stewart was often called the Grand Lady of Gospel for her larger-than-life presence and the few recordings she did for Vee-Jay in the 1960s are simply amazing. Stewart died way too young in 1967.
fox44news.com
Bellmead Burgers & Brews Festival returns Nov. 5
BELLMEAD, Texas (FOX 44) – The Bellmead Burgers and Brews Festival is back in 2022!. The event will take place Saturday at Lion’s Park, located at 3900 Parrish Street. Attendees can look forward to live music, food trucks, vendors, carnival rides and more. The event is also free to attend!
See This Home While Driving In Harker Heights, Texas? Slow Down!
At the end of a long day after work, we all look forward to going home and relaxing. After all, going home sometimes is the best thing after a work day, long or short. It's the thought of not having to deal with the silliness of the world sometimes isn't it?
WacoTrib.com
Prize winners announced in Dia de los Muertos parade contest
The public has spoken in the contest for the best entries from the Oct. 29 Dia de los Muertos parade in downtown Waco. A coalition of local groups organized the second annual parade in partnership with Creative Waco. Organizers offered parade entries $1,000 in prizes in each of three categories: best nonprofit, best school club/organization and best individual/business.
fox7austin.com
Marijuana on the ballot for four Central Texas cities
AUSTIN, Texas - Marijuana is on the ballot again this year, this time in four Central Texas cities. Elgin, Harker Heights, Killeen, and San Marcos residents will be voting on whether to eliminate enforcement of low-level marijuana offenses. Under current Texas law, only the use of "low THC, high cannabidiol...
KWTX
Gold star marker unveiled in McGregor Saturday morning, honors families of fallen service members
MCGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - Dozens of Central Texans gathered for a special memorial marker service to honor Gold Star families in McGregor Saturday morning. A marker plaque for Gold Star families — those who’ve lost a loved one during active duty military service — now stands proudly at the small town’s American Legion Post.
