Prof. Alex Bradford was already a superstar in gospel music when he began working with various Broadway promoters to create Black Nativity – a Black gospel version of the Nativity story, with a book by the great Langston Hughes. Bradford astutely cast my favorite gospel singer, Marion Williams, and the under-rated Princess Stewart, as the leads. Stewart was often called the Grand Lady of Gospel for her larger-than-life presence and the few recordings she did for Vee-Jay in the 1960s are simply amazing. Stewart died way too young in 1967.

