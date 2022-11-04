ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WacoTrib.com

Killeen 32, Waco High 6

KILLEEN — The Kangaroos subdued the Lions in the season finale for both teams. Killeen (4-6, 3-5) scored the first 24 points of the game, but the Lions broke up the shutout attempt late in the third quarter when Lazavier Amos scored on a well-executed 50-yard touchdown reception. Waco...
WACO, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

An unexpected sport makes its way to Waco

La Vega High School students have a unique opportunity to hit the Brazos this year. The school just started a rowing team, all thanks to help from the community.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Baylor regents OK $90M riverside Fudge Football Center

Baylor University regents approved the next phase of construction for the riverside Fudge Football Development Center, bringing the project’s total cost to $89.6 million. Regents voted to approve a $78.6 million second phase of construction on the center, which will house football coaches, support staff and an expanded indoor practice field. Construction is slated to wrap up in spring 2024, according to a press release.
WACO, TX
ourdailybears.com

OU Game In Gifs and Tweeting with BNT

No other way to put it, but this was a huge win in Norman. Why?. The victory got us to 6 wins making us bowl eligible. Not only keeps us in the Big 12 Championship race, but puts us in the drivers seat. Win out and we’re in. It...
NORMAN, OK
fox44news.com

Burgers and Brews comes back to Bellmead

BELLMEAD, Texas (Fox 44) — Good food and a little bit of booze was on the menu today. Aside from burgers, there was a variety of food to choose from at one of the many food trucks. Music, vendors, and carnival rides were also included in the festival for the whole family to enjoy.
BELLMEAD, TX
WacoTrib.com

Construction of future Waco High tears down past trees

As work on the future Waco High School is proceeding, some of its history — in the form of many trees on the campus — is receding. Several of the live oaks, elms and sycamores fronting the school were removed this week as construction crews continued ground work preparing the site for the new $157 million school being built across the now-closed 42nd Street.
WACO, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

UPS hiring 350 seasonal workers in Central Texas

BELTON, Texas — 350 seasonal jobs are coming to Central Texas this holiday season, courtesy of UPS. The shipping company has stated that they are hiring drivers, package handlers and drivers helpers at their locations in Belton and Waco. The Belton location is at 214 E. Grove Road, Belton,...
BELTON, TX
kwbu.org

SHOUT! Black Gospel Music Moments - Holy Temple COGIC

Prof. Alex Bradford was already a superstar in gospel music when he began working with various Broadway promoters to create Black Nativity – a Black gospel version of the Nativity story, with a book by the great Langston Hughes. Bradford astutely cast my favorite gospel singer, Marion Williams, and the under-rated Princess Stewart, as the leads. Stewart was often called the Grand Lady of Gospel for her larger-than-life presence and the few recordings she did for Vee-Jay in the 1960s are simply amazing. Stewart died way too young in 1967.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Bellmead Burgers & Brews Festival returns Nov. 5

BELLMEAD, Texas (FOX 44) – The Bellmead Burgers and Brews Festival is back in 2022!. The event will take place Saturday at Lion’s Park, located at 3900 Parrish Street. Attendees can look forward to live music, food trucks, vendors, carnival rides and more. The event is also free to attend!
BELLMEAD, TX
WacoTrib.com

Prize winners announced in Dia de los Muertos parade contest

The public has spoken in the contest for the best entries from the Oct. 29 Dia de los Muertos parade in downtown Waco. A coalition of local groups organized the second annual parade in partnership with Creative Waco. Organizers offered parade entries $1,000 in prizes in each of three categories: best nonprofit, best school club/organization and best individual/business.
WACO, TX
fox7austin.com

Marijuana on the ballot for four Central Texas cities

AUSTIN, Texas - Marijuana is on the ballot again this year, this time in four Central Texas cities. Elgin, Harker Heights, Killeen, and San Marcos residents will be voting on whether to eliminate enforcement of low-level marijuana offenses. Under current Texas law, only the use of "low THC, high cannabidiol...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy