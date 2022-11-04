Drs. Meriem Ouederni and Haykel Kamoun present a case of early postoperative high vault following phakic ICL implantation for high myopia complicated with angle closure in a 36-year-old woman. An ICL exchange with a shorter diameter lens was conducted under general anesthesia after mannitol administration. The anterior chamber was filled with cohesive viscoelastic and the ICL was explanted through a 2.2-mm corneal incision using an ICL forceps. The new, shorter-diameter ICL was implanted through a temporal incision. The viscoelastic was then removed. At day one postsurgery, the lens vault had decreased and the angle was open.

