KVUE

Storms in Central Texas lead to delays at high school football games

CENTRAL, Texas — A line of storms that rocked parts of Central Texas caused delays at some high school football games Friday night. KVUE crews captured the storms that put some games on delay. One of the games set to occur on Nov. 4 was St. Michael's against Regents, which was put on a 30-minute delay.

