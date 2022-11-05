Read full article on original website
Related
KVUE
Storms in Central Texas lead to delays at high school football games
CENTRAL, Texas — A line of storms that rocked parts of Central Texas caused delays at some high school football games Friday night. KVUE crews captured the storms that put some games on delay. One of the games set to occur on Nov. 4 was St. Michael's against Regents, which was put on a 30-minute delay.
KCBD
Football Playoff pairing info for Area High School Teams available
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Playoff Football is here!. Fifty Area Teams are in the Postseason and 50 Area High School Football Teams are in the playoffs. KCBD’s The End Zone will have coverage Thursday, Friday & Saturday. BEST of Luck to All of Our Teams!. 6A. El Paso Eastlake...
Football playoff schedule: Austin area high schools ready to kick off postseason
Thursday Class 6A Division I Cedar Ridge (5-5) at Westlake (10-0), 7:30 p.m. Class 4A Division I ...
Comments / 0