A stroke, the result of a defensive foul that prevents a goal from being scored, is the most severe penalty given in college field hockey. They are a fairly uncommon, but in Friday’s Big Ten Tournament semi-final match between No. 4 Penn State (7-1 Big Ten, 15-4 overall), and No. 6 Michigan (5-3, 13-5), they were the centerpoint of play. The Wolverines secured their spot in the tournament final against Northwestern with a 2-1 win over Penn State, scoring both of their goals on stroke shots.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 11 HOURS AGO