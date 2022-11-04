ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan Daily

Michigan women’s swim and dive take care of business against Northwestern

The No. 14 Michigan women’s swim and dive team had a strong showing against Northwestern Saturday morning, taking home first place in eight events and never trailing at any point. While the Wolverines were never able to push the lead into a true blowout, Michigan was also never in position to lose its lead due to its team first mentality.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Michigan men’s swim and dive dominates, beats Northwestern

Less than 24 hours after dominating Purdue in its first Big Ten matchup, the Michigan men’s swim and dive team had a short turn around. Despite the short rest, the Wolverines’ swimmers and divers weren’t slowed down on Saturday as they took on Northwestern. Michigan (3-0 overall, 2-0 Big Ten) overwhelmed the Wildcats (1-1, 0-1) by winning 13 of 16 events en route to a 204-95 victory.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Michigan volleyball swept by Minnesota

Senior middle blocker May Pertofsky laid down a strong block, appearing to just get by the hand of Minnesota libero C.C. McGraw. Pertofsky’s block would have given a surging Wolverines team a real shot at coming away with the first set. Instead the replay showed McGraw narrowly, but successfully, sneaking her hand under the ball and winning the point en route to the Gophers taking the first set.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Inconsistency foils Michigan comeback in loss to Purdue

To knock off ranked opponents, a team must execute in all phases and handle the big moments well. Failing to do so consistently makes that already-uphill battle even steeper. The Michigan volleyball team (14-10 overall, 5-9 Big Ten) came into Sunday’s matchup against No. 14 Purdue (18-6, 9-5) looking for a much-needed win deep into conference play. Despite the Wolverines’ aggressive and optimistic gameplan, the Boilermakers’ hard-hitting attack slipped through Michigan’s blocking in a 3-1 win for Purdue at Cliff Keen Arena.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

First line resurgence keys Michigan’s victory

STATE COLLEGE — Friday night, when the Michigan hockey team lost 3-0 to Penn State, its effort lacked many things. It lacked defensive pressure, a functioning forecheck and even its usual goalie. But perhaps most notably for the Wolverines, they lacked any presence whatsoever from their top line. Combining...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Michigan field hockey capitalizes on penalty strokes, advancing to the Big Ten championship

A stroke, the result of a defensive foul that prevents a goal from being scored, is the most severe penalty given in college field hockey. They are a fairly uncommon, but in Friday’s Big Ten Tournament semi-final match between No. 4 Penn State (7-1 Big Ten, 15-4 overall), and No. 6 Michigan (5-3, 13-5), they were the centerpoint of play. The Wolverines secured their spot in the tournament final against Northwestern with a 2-1 win over Penn State, scoring both of their goals on stroke shots.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

With West in net, Michigan offense drops its end of the bargain

STATE COLLEGE — For the first time in 50 games, Erik Portillo didn’t start a game for the Michigan hockey team. Sidelined with an illness, the junior goaltender didn’t make the trip to Penn State. Forced to rely on junior backup Noah West, the Wolverines seemed to have their work cut out for them from jump Friday night.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Three third-quarter interceptions flip game in Michigan’s favor

PISCATAWAY — The No. 5 Michigan football team has placed a season-long emphasis on generating takeaways. It hasn’t quite paid obvious dividends: The Wolverines entered Saturday’s game with only five interceptions in eight contests, tied for the second-fewest in the Big Ten. Earlier this week, co-defensive coordinator...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Michigan dominates Daemen in exhibition game

With less than a week until its season tips off, the No. 25 Michigan women’s basketball team showcased its new talent against Daemen, its Division-II opponent in Saturday’s exhibition match. The Wolverines entered the game focused on hustle and defense, prepared to outwork the Wildcats in every aspect of play.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Michigan blows lead but wins in OT, 4-3

STATE COLLEGE — Through the first two periods of Saturday’s game, the No. 1 Michigan hockey team looked like it had wholeheartedly avenged its series-opening loss to Penn State. With great goaltending from junior Noah West and a solid night on offense, the Wolverines held a comfortable 3-0 lead and seemed poised to leave State College with a meaningful win.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

J.J. McCarthy shows both sides of the coin against Rutgers

PISCATAWAY — It’s hard to evaluate J.J. McCarthy. Sometimes, the sophomore quarterback is missing on deep passes, a recurring issue that’s been a point of criticism all year. Saturday, he missed sophomore receiver Andrel Anthony in this exact way once again. Other times, he’s zipping in lasers...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

After slow start, Michigan takes down Rutgers 52-17

PISCATAWAY — When the No. 5 Michigan football team found itself in an unlikely 17-14 halftime deficit, it looked to the defense to generate some life. And in the subsequent 30 minutes the defense ignited that spark, snagging three second half turnovers to turn a dicey game into a rout.
ANN ARBOR, MI

