Michigan Daily
Michigan women’s swim and dive take care of business against Northwestern
The No. 14 Michigan women’s swim and dive team had a strong showing against Northwestern Saturday morning, taking home first place in eight events and never trailing at any point. While the Wolverines were never able to push the lead into a true blowout, Michigan was also never in position to lose its lead due to its team first mentality.
Michigan Daily
Michigan men’s swim and dive dominates, beats Northwestern
Less than 24 hours after dominating Purdue in its first Big Ten matchup, the Michigan men’s swim and dive team had a short turn around. Despite the short rest, the Wolverines’ swimmers and divers weren’t slowed down on Saturday as they took on Northwestern. Michigan (3-0 overall, 2-0 Big Ten) overwhelmed the Wildcats (1-1, 0-1) by winning 13 of 16 events en route to a 204-95 victory.
Michigan Daily
Bernie Sanders rallies at Rackham in support of Democratic candidates, increasing voter turnout
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., paid a visit to the University of Michigan campus Saturday to encourage the student body to vote in Tuesday’s midterm elections. The event, hosted by progressive advocacy groups NextGen America and MoveOn, was held in the Rackham Auditorium, drawing a crowd of over 1,000 students and Ann Arbor residents.
Michigan Daily
Michigan volleyball swept by Minnesota
Senior middle blocker May Pertofsky laid down a strong block, appearing to just get by the hand of Minnesota libero C.C. McGraw. Pertofsky’s block would have given a surging Wolverines team a real shot at coming away with the first set. Instead the replay showed McGraw narrowly, but successfully, sneaking her hand under the ball and winning the point en route to the Gophers taking the first set.
Michigan Daily
Inconsistency foils Michigan comeback in loss to Purdue
To knock off ranked opponents, a team must execute in all phases and handle the big moments well. Failing to do so consistently makes that already-uphill battle even steeper. The Michigan volleyball team (14-10 overall, 5-9 Big Ten) came into Sunday’s matchup against No. 14 Purdue (18-6, 9-5) looking for a much-needed win deep into conference play. Despite the Wolverines’ aggressive and optimistic gameplan, the Boilermakers’ hard-hitting attack slipped through Michigan’s blocking in a 3-1 win for Purdue at Cliff Keen Arena.
Michigan Daily
First line resurgence keys Michigan’s victory
STATE COLLEGE — Friday night, when the Michigan hockey team lost 3-0 to Penn State, its effort lacked many things. It lacked defensive pressure, a functioning forecheck and even its usual goalie. But perhaps most notably for the Wolverines, they lacked any presence whatsoever from their top line. Combining...
Michigan Daily
Michigan lacks energy, loses puck battles in 3-0 drubbing by Penn State
STATE COLLEGE — Last year, the Michigan hockey team was ranked No. 1 in the nation twice throughout the regular season. Both times, the Wolverines lost the next game they played and amassed a 1-3 record with the distinction. As such, that ranking never lasted for more than a week.
Michigan Daily
Michigan field hockey capitalizes on penalty strokes, advancing to the Big Ten championship
A stroke, the result of a defensive foul that prevents a goal from being scored, is the most severe penalty given in college field hockey. They are a fairly uncommon, but in Friday’s Big Ten Tournament semi-final match between No. 4 Penn State (7-1 Big Ten, 15-4 overall), and No. 6 Michigan (5-3, 13-5), they were the centerpoint of play. The Wolverines secured their spot in the tournament final against Northwestern with a 2-1 win over Penn State, scoring both of their goals on stroke shots.
Michigan Daily
With West in net, Michigan offense drops its end of the bargain
STATE COLLEGE — For the first time in 50 games, Erik Portillo didn’t start a game for the Michigan hockey team. Sidelined with an illness, the junior goaltender didn’t make the trip to Penn State. Forced to rely on junior backup Noah West, the Wolverines seemed to have their work cut out for them from jump Friday night.
Michigan Daily
Men’s Tennis advances to singles semifinals and quarterfinals in Big Ten Singles and Doubles Championships
With the fall preseason concluding, freshmen Mert Oral and Bjorn Swenson along with sophomores Will Cooksey and Patorn Hanchaikul were entered into both the singles and doubles draws of the Big Ten Singles and Doubles Championships. Alongside the four Wolverines, the tournament featured 46 players exclusively from Big Ten schools.
Michigan Daily
Three third-quarter interceptions flip game in Michigan’s favor
PISCATAWAY — The No. 5 Michigan football team has placed a season-long emphasis on generating takeaways. It hasn’t quite paid obvious dividends: The Wolverines entered Saturday’s game with only five interceptions in eight contests, tied for the second-fewest in the Big Ten. Earlier this week, co-defensive coordinator...
Michigan Daily
Michigan dominates Daemen in exhibition game
With less than a week until its season tips off, the No. 25 Michigan women’s basketball team showcased its new talent against Daemen, its Division-II opponent in Saturday’s exhibition match. The Wolverines entered the game focused on hustle and defense, prepared to outwork the Wildcats in every aspect of play.
Michigan Daily
In exhibition game, Greta Kampschroeder displays what she brings on both ends of the court
Coming into the No. 25 Michigan women’s basketball team’s exhibition game on Saturday, uncertainty remained about what the team would look like on the court. Until tipoff, it wasn’t clear who would start and what its rotations would look like. And one of the most glaring questions...
Michigan Daily
Michigan blows lead but wins in OT, 4-3
STATE COLLEGE — Through the first two periods of Saturday’s game, the No. 1 Michigan hockey team looked like it had wholeheartedly avenged its series-opening loss to Penn State. With great goaltending from junior Noah West and a solid night on offense, the Wolverines held a comfortable 3-0 lead and seemed poised to leave State College with a meaningful win.
Michigan Daily
J.J. McCarthy shows both sides of the coin against Rutgers
PISCATAWAY — It’s hard to evaluate J.J. McCarthy. Sometimes, the sophomore quarterback is missing on deep passes, a recurring issue that’s been a point of criticism all year. Saturday, he missed sophomore receiver Andrel Anthony in this exact way once again. Other times, he’s zipping in lasers...
Michigan Daily
After slow start, Michigan takes down Rutgers 52-17
PISCATAWAY — When the No. 5 Michigan football team found itself in an unlikely 17-14 halftime deficit, it looked to the defense to generate some life. And in the subsequent 30 minutes the defense ignited that spark, snagging three second half turnovers to turn a dicey game into a rout.
