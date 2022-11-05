Read full article on original website
Suspect in Homicide of Lyric Woods and Devin Clark Apparently Dropped Five Songs to Soundcloud After Murders
The name of the 17-year-old suspect accused of killing 14-year-old Lyric Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark was released Monday after attorneys for the teen failed to file an appeal to stop him from being tried as an adult (per ABC). Issiah Ross was indicted on two counts of first-degree murder. Sheriff Charles Blackwood said at a press conference Monday that Ross fled North Carolina on Sept. 18., the day the two teens were found dead. On Oct. 5, Delaware’s Streets Task Force apprehended Ross and he was sent back to North Carolina, where he was detained in early October for...
Man Guns Down Ex-Girlfriend, Her Mother, Her Brother and Himself: Police
Officers responded to a report of a shooting on Friday and found five people, including the suspect, dead in a home.
Dog walker's killer sentenced to life in prison, no parole
A man convicted of using an AK-47 to kill a woman and wound her boyfriend as they walked their dog has been sentenced to life in prison.A judge sentenced Michael Close on Friday to a life term without the possibility of parole in the death of Isabella Thallas, 21, and added an additional 48-year sentence for the attempted murder of Darian Simon. Prosecutors alleged Close got into a “verbal exchange” with the couple over a command they used to get their dog to relieve itself outside Close's apartment near Coors Field on June 10, 2020.Close yelled out the window...
Second Man Shot Alongside Takeoff Was Quavo’s Assistant: Report
The second man shot along with Migos star Takeoff early Tuesday morning has been identified as Joshua “Wash” Washington, a 23-year-old assistant to Quavo, TMZ reported, citing law enforcement sources. Washington survived the shooting but was still hospitalized Thursday, along with a 24-year-old woman whose name had not been made public. Both Washington and the woman’s injuries were not life-threatening, police said Tuesday. Washington has reportedly been close to Quavo for years, and described himself on social media as his assistant and part of operations management at Huncho Records. Takeoff was fatally shot in the head and torso when an argument broke out after a private party in downtown Houston. Police have not made any arrests in relation to the shootout that cops say involved at least two guns, but they’re looking for a person of interest seen in footage of the incident. Read it at TMZ
New Mexico couple charged after woman stabbed to death with 3 foot metal sword
A New Mexico couple was arrested after allegedly stabbing to death his ex-girlfriend with a 3ft sword and attempting to decapitate her.Kiara McCulley, 19, and her boyfriend Isaac Apodaca, 25, have been charged with murdering Grace Jennings, 21, in the garage they lived in together at his mother’s home in Santa Fe.When police arrived at the building they reportedly found the body of the victim, which showed “several injuries consistent (with) being cut or stabbed with a sharp object” and injuries “consistent with attempts to decapitate.” A bloody sword was also found inside the garage, a criminal complaint states.The pair...
‘Horrific’: Florida Man Allegedly Killed His Girlfriend and Three of Her Relatives, Including 4-Year-Old, Then Shot Himself in the Head
A 23-year-old man in Florida is currently in critical condition after authorities say he fatally shot his 29-year-old girlfriend and three of her female relatives — including a 4-year-old girl — before turning the gun on himself early Friday morning. Shavell Jordan Jones was charged with four counts of first-degree murder with a firearm, according to jail records.
Children Hid Under Blankets As Three Adults And Toddler Were Slaughtered Inside A Florida Home, Cops Say
New details in a shocking mass killing in Florida that left four people dead — including a 4-year-old girl — have been released, Radar can report. Police are slowly providing more information about the murders in Orange County, Florida, near Orlando, which left the nation shocked.Investigators say Shavell Jordan Jones was responsible for killing the four victims. He remains in the hospital after police say he turned the gun on himself. Once he is released, Jones faces charges that include four counts of first-degree murder.The killings happened around 4 a.m. on Friday and resulted in the deaths of Jones’ 29-year-old...
Woman Sentenced to Probation for Shooting Homeless Man in the Abdomen
In case stretching back more than five years, a woman was sentenced to probation for shooting and injuring a homeless man. The defense for Katie Layne Quackenbush, 32, argued that she was in fear of Gerald Melton, 59, in a 2017 confrontation, and that she only tried to scare him off, according to The Tennessean. But prosecutors said witness testimony disproved that.
Five found dead inside home in apparent murder-suicide
A Maryland homeowner was left with a terrible surprise after returning from work to find five people dead inside his house. The police are calling the scene a quadruple murder-suicide.
Minnesota woman killed in parking lot by co-worker after rejecting his advances, police say
A Minnesota man allegedly fatally shot his female co-worker after she repeatedly rebuffed his sexual advances at work, police said.Early in the morning on 24 October, the body of Nicole Hammond, 28, was found in a St Cloud business parking lot, just metres away from where she was supposed to clock-in for work that day.According to the criminal complaint, officers had arrived at the scene just before 7am after responding to a call from a witness who’d heard shots being fired on the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue in the small city.When they arrived, they found the 28-year-old victim...
Missing Child Found at a McDonald's in Another State After AMBER Alert
A one-year-old baby was found safe some 200 miles away in a neighboring state after authorities said the boy had been taken by his father.
Suspect In California Dentist’s ‘Heinous’ Murder-For-Hire Plot Dies In Police Custody
“This is not a case about race or hate,” Oakland police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said following the death of dentist Lili Xu, whose partner has been accused of orchestrating her killing. A 73-year-old retired financial advisor accused of orchestrating the murder-for-hire plot of his girlfriend, a prominent Oakland dentist,...
Video released from deadly home invasion in Ceres
A 22-year-old man was shot and killed in Ceres back in September. Graphic surveillance video shows the terrifying moments before he was killed. So far, detectives have no leads. Now, the family is releasing the video without permission from detectives, claiming the investigation isn't moving fast enough.
Police pursuit of stolen car ends with juvenile driver's arrest
Law enforcement used a car owner's cell phone app and a police helicopter to track a stolen car's flight from officers through the eastern metro area last week. Five youths from inside the car, ranging in age from 13 to 16 years old, were eventually caught.
Cops: ‘Hood CNN’ reporter’s murder solved but no prosecution
The 2018 killing of “ZackTV," a trailblazer in a perilous genre of gangland reporting he called "‘hood CNN,” seemed destined to go unsolved, even though gunmen attacked him on a downtown Chicago street lined with surveillance cameras.Police never announced arrests in the shooting of Zachary Stoner, who drew a national YouTube following filling a media niche with up-close stories about the lives and deaths of gang members and affiliated rappers from places other reporters were afraid to go.But police records obtained by The Associated Press reveal investigators believe they solved his homicide years ago when they arrested members of...
