Dwyane Wade throws surprise 50th birthday party for wife Gabrielle Union in Africa
Dwyane Wade made sure wife Gabrielle Union's 50th birthday on Saturday was very special by throwing a surprise birthday party for her in Africa. The couple partied in the East African country of Tanzania and posted highlights of their celebration on Instagram. "I'm still processing the level of effort and...
Travis Barker Shares Bathtub Pic of Wife Kourtney Kardashian as He Praises Her 'Angel Feet'
Travis Barker loves every part of wife Kourtney Kardashian. On Thursday evening, the Blink-182 drummer, 46, shared a trio of snapshots to his Instagram grid including one that showed Kardashian, 43, relaxing in a bubble bath. Two additional snapshots featured close-ups of the Poosh founder's feet: one under the bath's...
Tristan Thompson Spotted At Kardashian Halloween Party Reuniting With Khloe: Watch
Tristan Thompson wasn’t scared to spend Halloweekend with his ex Khloe Kardashian and her family. The NBA player, 31, was shown very briefly in the background of a TikTok that North West posted showing off their Halloween party on Sunday, October 30. It looked like he and Khloe, 38, were having a great time bonding with their daughter True, 4, at the party.
Watch Drake's Son Adonis Sweetly Sing 'Happy Birthday Daddy' in Car with Mom Sophie Brussaux
Drake is getting a lot of love on his birthday. The "God's Plan" rapper celebrated his 36th birthday in Miami Monday and started his day with wishes from son Adonis, 5. Drake shared a video on his Instagram Story that appears to have been sent to him by Sophie Brussaux, with whom he shares Adonis. The two appear in the backseat of a car, where both wish Drake a happy birthday.
Cher Breaks Her Silence on Alexander Edwards Dating Rumors
Watch: Cher Spotted Holding Hands With Amber Rose's Ex. After sparking romance rumors with Alexander "A.E." Edwards, Cher seemingly addressed the unexpected relationship on social media. Late on Nov. 5, she posted a photo of the music producer, captioning it, "Alexander" and including a red heart emoji. The Grammy winner...
Kardashian fans divided as North West wears Michael Jackson's $4,480 hat for Halloween
North West may only be nine years old, but she’s quickly becoming known for her fashion choices and this Halloween was no exception. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s eldest child wore Michael Jackson’s hat from his iconic 1988 music video 'Smooth Criminal'. Fans, however, have been left...
Blue Ivy, 10, Looks All Grown Up In Blue Suit & Matching Eye Makeup At Gala With Mom Beyoncé
Blue Ivy Carter was a shade of her unique elegance when attending WACO Theater Center’s 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala on Oct. 22. Blue Ivy, 10, accompanied her parents, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, while wearing a suit the same color as her name. Bey, 41, shared a few pics of her eldest child to her Instagram on Oct. 27, including one of her beside Blue. The photo showed not just Blue’s matching eye makeup but the amount of bling she wore to the event. Blue sported sparkly earrings, a silvery chain, and what appeared to be a jeweled handbag. Blue was a vision of modern elegance with her black gloves and chunky heeled boots.
Khloe Kardashian Wants To Meet Maralee Nichols & The Baby She Shares With Tristan Thompson (Exclusive)
Khloe Kardashian, 38, wants to get to know Maralee Nichols, the woman who recently welcomed a son, Theo, with her ex and father of her two children, Tristan Thompson. The reality star, who was unaware of Maralee and Tristan’s romance until Maralee was expecting the now 11-month-old, wants her daughter True, 4, and three-month-old son to “get to know” their siblings, which includes Prince, 5, whom Tristan shares with ex Jordan Craig, even if the latter was conceived while she was still in a relationship with the basketball player. “Khloe wants her kids to have a loving and communicative relationship with their two other brothers even though they do not have the same mothers,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.
msn.com
Khloé Kardashian furious at Tristan Thompson for paying for daughter's birthday party
Khloé Kardashian was left fuming after she discovered her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson had paid for their daughter's birthday party. During the latest episode of The Kardashians that aired on Thursday, fans were given a glimpse of the pastel-themed bash the reality TV star threw to celebrate True's fourth birthday in April.
Hypebae
Khloé Kardashian Shares First Picture of Baby Son on Instagram
Khloé Kardashian finally gave us a peek at her beautiful baby boy as the reality TV shared the first pictures of her son on Instagram this past Sunday, commemorating Halloween. The mother of two captioned the post, “Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother,” (Shhhhh… But I can’t...
Maralee Nichols Celebrates 1st Halloween With Her & Tristan Thompson’s Son Theo: Photos
Maralee Nichols and her child with Tristan Thompson celebrated Halloween in style! The fitness model, 31, took to Instagram stories on Monday, October 31, to share pics of their 10-month-old baby Theo. In a Halloween day photo, which you can see via her Instagram account on the seventh slide, Maralee rocked an alluring Red Riding Hood mini dress costume with lace details, thigh high boots, and a black choker. She carried her little guy on her hip, who was facing away from the camera and wearing a gray wolf costume as he clung to his mom. “Theo’s first Halloween,” she captioned the pic via IG stories. “Red Riding Hood and the wolf.”
Tristan Thompson Shares Sweet Message From His and Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True
Watch: Khloe Kardashian Gets Emotional Over True's First Day of School. This is truly one sweet gesture. Tristan Thompson gave his 4-year-old daughter True—who he shares with ex Khloe Kardashian—a cute shoutout on Oct. 19, when he posted a photo of the homemade gift he had received from the tiny tot. As seen on Instagram Stories, the image showed a hand-painted picture frame adorned with the phrases "True 2022," "I love you daddy," and "dad."
Billie Eilish Hits The Gym In Biker Shorts & Tank Top After New Romance Confirmed: Photos
Billie Eilish, 20, hit the gym in an all-black outfit and looked happy with how the workout went on Monday, October 24. The “Bad Guy” songstress was photographed smiling as she left the gym in Studio City, California, and walked to her car with her trainer. Her outfit included a tank top and a pair of matching biker shorts.
Travis Scott Responds to Kylie Jenner Cheating Rumors
Travis Scott is slamming rumors that he cheated on Kylie Jenner. On Saturday (Oct. 23), Travis Scott hopped on his Instagram Story to shut down rumors that he allegedly reunited with his reported ex-girlfriend, Rojean Kar, while he's still with his current love Kylie Jenner. In his since-deleted post, Trav...
Jenna Dewan! Kelly Rowland! Tinashe! See What the Stars Wore to the 2022 amfAR Gala: Photos
Fabulous fashion! The 2022 amfAR Gala was a stylish night to remember. Hollywood's biggest names showcased their best evening attire at the annual event, which raises funds for AIDS research, on Thursday, November 3, at the Pacific Design Center. When it comes to red carpet fashion, all-black moments are a must — and our favorite […]
Khloé Kardashian shares her thoughts on having a third baby
Khloé Kardashian is a mom of two, and that is the lucky number for her. The reality tv personality and businesswoman said she is “good” with her daughter True Thomson and newborn son; therefore, the “shop is closed.”. During a recent “The Kelly Clarkson Show” appearance,...
Tristan Thompson ‘Wants to Be Part’ of His and Khloe Kardashian’s Son’s Life: He’s a ‘Loving Dad’
Working on their new normal. After welcoming baby No. 2 earlier this year, Tristan Thompson is focused on helping Khloé Kardashian raise their children, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “He wants to be present and spend time with the kids and of course Khloé is allowing him to...
Billie Eilish Rocks Bike Shorts Amid Hot New Romance With Jesse Rutherford: Photos
Grammy-winner and “bad guy” singer Billie Eilish, 20, has been sporting some impressive gym looks in recent weeks, including a black bike short ensemble on Oct. 28. Billie, who has recently been on numerous dates with The Neighbourhood singer Jesse Rutherford, 31, was spotted out in Los Angeles with her fitness trainer in the athletic outfit. Along with the bike shorts, the 20-year-old rocked a white shirt with a Dodgers baseball jersey, black converse, and a beanie that read “FUC-12.”
toofab.com
Kim Kardashian Hits Back at Kanye West Fans in Post-Credit Scene from Hulu Show
"Everyone is so f---ing fickle." Kim Kardashian is hitting back at Kanye West's fans after they criticized her fashion choices following their split. As shown in a post-credits scene from Thursday's episode of "The Kardashians," the reality star addressed trolls who slammed a colorful Balenciaga ensemble she wore back in April (above).
Billie Eilish Is All Smiles While Out in Bike Shorts After Halloween With New BF Jesse Rutherford
Happier than ever? It looked like Billie Eilish had something to smile about while out in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. The “Bad Guy” songstress, 20, beamed as she made her way around town just days after debuting her relationship with singer Jesse Rutherford, 31. Billie...
