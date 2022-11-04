Khloe Kardashian, 38, wants to get to know Maralee Nichols, the woman who recently welcomed a son, Theo, with her ex and father of her two children, Tristan Thompson. The reality star, who was unaware of Maralee and Tristan’s romance until Maralee was expecting the now 11-month-old, wants her daughter True, 4, and three-month-old son to “get to know” their siblings, which includes Prince, 5, whom Tristan shares with ex Jordan Craig, even if the latter was conceived while she was still in a relationship with the basketball player. “Khloe wants her kids to have a loving and communicative relationship with their two other brothers even though they do not have the same mothers,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.

