The Buffalo Sabres have officially revealed their newest alternate jersey, returning to the team’s red, black, and white look they donned from 1996-2006. It’s not the team’s first usage of the logo this season, utilizing it on the new Reverse Retro uniform. Still, it’s the return of the red and black colors that sparked much conversation about the team’s utilization of it in the mid-90s. But nostalgia sells, and it’s clearly a popular choice among fans.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO