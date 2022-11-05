Read full article on original website
Hurricanes face Maple Leafs, try for fifth straight win
Having the best players playing the best is what Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour looks for from this team. He has seen that development often this season, and that has equated to quite a bit of success. "Our top guys have been playing really well," Brind'Amour said. The Hurricanes will...
High-scoring Sabres set to take on Lightning
The offensive-minded Buffalo Sabres will complete a set of back-to-back road games when they face the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. Buffalo lost 5-3 to the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday in Raleigh, N.C. Jacob Bryson, Victor Olofsson and Rasmus Dahlin -- who has seven goals and eight assists in 11 games -- scored for the Sabres, but they surrendered a hat trick to the Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho.
Avalanche top Blue Jackets 5-1 to sweep Finland series
TAMPERE, Finland -- — Artturi Lehkonen scored in his home country, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-1 on Saturday for a sweep of the NHL's two-game series in Finland. Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon each had three assists for the Stanley Cup champion Avalanche, who...
Reinhart scores 2, Panthers end trip with 5-3 win over Ducks
ANAHEIM, Calif. -- — Sam Reinhart was able to celebrate his 27th birthday with two goals and hopefully a bit of confidence. The Florida forward scored twice in the third period as the Panthers finished off a four-game road trip with a 5-3 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday night.
Nick Perbix's first goal helps lift Lightning over Sabres
Nick Perbix's first NHL goal broke a third-period tie as the Tampa Bay Lightning won for the fourth time in five games, beating the visiting Buffalo Sabres 5-3 on Saturday night. Perbix, a rookie defenseman, took a drop pass from Nikita Kucherov and ripped the go-ahead marker with 4:55 left...
Toronto Maple Leafs at Carolina Hurricanes odds, picks and predictions
The Toronto Maple Leafs (6-4-2) and Carolina Hurricanes (8-2-1) meet Sunday at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. Puck drop is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Maple Leafs vs. Hurricanes odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions. The Maple...
Coyotes beat Capitals despite Alex Ovechkin's record-setting goal
Nick Ritchie capped a two-goal performance by scoring with 35.4 seconds remaining in the third period on Saturday, as the Arizona Coyotes overcame Alex Ovechkin's NHL-record 787th goal with one franchise to post a 3-2 victory over the Washington Capitals. Ovechkin's power-play goal at 8:55 of the second period came...
Kucherov posts goal, 3 assists as Lightning beat Sabres 5-3
TAMPA, Fla. -- — Nikita Kucherov had an empty-net goal and three assists, Nick Perbix added his first NHL goal, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-3 on Saturday night. Perbix, in his ninth career game, made it 4-3 on his shot from above the right...
Recap: Lightning 5, Sabres 3
Down in the third, Tampa Bay rallies with three unanswered goals to defeat the Sabres at AMALIE Arena on Saturday. For the second-straight game, the Lightning were locked in a back-and-forth affair. The Bolts and Sabres traded tallies all night long on Saturday, with both teams holding leads, but neither...
Matthews scores 2, Toronto ends Boston's 7-game win streak
TORONTO -- — Auston Matthews is starting to heat up. Matthews' second goal of the game came on a power play in the second period and lifted the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 2-1 win over Boston on Saturday night, snapping the Bruins’ seven-game winning streak. “Trying to...
Kubalik scores in OT to give Red Wings 3-2 win over Rangers
NEW YORK (AP) -- Dominik Kubalik scored a power-play goal 2:43 into overtime and the Detroit Red Wings beat the New York Rangers 3-2 on Sunday for their third straight win. Matt Luff and Pius
Sabres reveal alternate jersey
The Buffalo Sabres have officially revealed their newest alternate jersey, returning to the team’s red, black, and white look they donned from 1996-2006. It’s not the team’s first usage of the logo this season, utilizing it on the new Reverse Retro uniform. Still, it’s the return of the red and black colors that sparked much conversation about the team’s utilization of it in the mid-90s. But nostalgia sells, and it’s clearly a popular choice among fans.
NHL roundup: Red Wings rally to edge Rangers in OT
Dominik Kubalik scored a power-play goal with 2:17 remaining in overtime as the visiting Detroit Red Wings rallied for a 3-2 victory over the New York Rangers Sunday night. Detroit won its third straight when Kubalik waited at the right side of the net for a pass from David Perron and tipped in the puck past goaltender Jaroslav Halak. Officials briefly reviewed the play to see if the Red Wings were offsides and did not change the call, allowing Detroit to end its three-game road losing streak. Halak stopped 33 shots and is 0-3-1 as a Ranger.
Canadiens visit the Red Wings after Suzuki's 2-goal game
Montreal Canadiens (5-6-1, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-3-2, second in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens visit the Detroit Red Wings after Nicholas Suzuki scored two goals in the Canadiens' 6-4 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. Detroit has gone 7-3-2 overall with...
Bruins president Cam Neely says recent controversial signing was biggest regret of tenure 'by far'
Miller was originally selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the fourth round of the 2020 NHL Entry draft. The Coyotes soon renounced the selection though after it was revealed that Miller had been convicted of bullying and abusing Isaiah Meyer-Crothers, a disabled black classmate when they were in middle school.
