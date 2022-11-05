Read full article on original website
Grant hits jumper at buzzer, Trail Blazers top Suns 108-106
PHOENIX — (AP) — The Portland Trail Blazers had 1 second left and a game-winning shot opportunity. The problem was their two biggest game-winning-shot-makers were out with injuries. In a weird way, coach Chauncey Billups said he believes that worked in his team's favor. Jerami Grant hit a...
Yardbarker
Watch: Monty Williams and Devin Booker React To Trail Blazers Game Winner Against Suns
The Suns now drop to 6-2 on the season and their only two losses have come from both the Trail Blazers as they have lost by a combined 4 points in the two meetings they have faced off in. With the loss tonight, the Suns are now tied with the Trail Blazers for first place in the western conference standing.
NBC Sports
Beal to miss Grizzlies game due to protocols
The Wizards are facing one of the NBA's top teams in the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night and they will have to make do without star guard Bradley Beal. Beal has entered the league's health and safety protocols, according to the Wizards. He will be re-evaluated on Monday as the Wizards then head to face the Charlotte Hornets for the second leg of a back-to-back.
Ja Morant and Desmond Bane combine for 51 points, Memphis Grizzlies defeat Wizards
The Memphis Grizzlies are enjoying the advantages that come with playing on a home floor. When they were struggling early against the Washington Wizards, fans cheered them on until the breakthrough. When Memphis lost a 23-point lead, the FedExForum crowd was still hopeful. The patience was rewarded as the Grizzlies defeated the Wizards...
5 takeaways from Phoenix Suns rematch victory over Portland Trail Blazers
The Phoenix Suns took all the drama out of this one. After losing twice to Portland this season by two points each time, the Suns ran away with a 102-82 victory Saturday at Footprint Center. They led by as many as 23 points in the first half in avenging Friday’s 108-106 loss that ended...
Phoenix Suns sink Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday
On the second of two games at Phoenix, the Suns avenge Friday's Blazer win and beat Portland for the first time in three tries this season.The Portland Trail Blazers' first road loss of the season was predictable. A night after a dramatic win, Portland didn't have the firepower or the willpower to match the motivated Phoenix Suns in a 102-82 loss. The Suns (7-2) took control early Nov. 5, limited the Blazers (6-3) to 14 points in the second quarter, and were never really threatened by a Portland team still resting Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons. In a piece of...
Jerami Grant’s wild buzzer-beater for Blazers has Suns fans angry over missed traveling call
Portland Trail Blazers star Jerami Grant drained the buzzer-beating jumper to take down the Phoenix Suns on Friday; however, many believe it shouldn’t have counted. With just one second left in the fourth quarter and the game tied at 106-106, the Blazers had one last chance to finish the game. Justise Winslow inbounded the ball and sent it to Grant who was able to get under the rim. After shaking off Deandre Ayton, the Portland forward was able to create some space to nail the jumper for the win.
CBS Sports
Watch Grizzlies vs. Wizards: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NBA game
The Memphis Grizzlies need to shore up a defense that is allowing 117.22 points per game before their contest Sunday. Their homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Washington Wizards at 6 p.m. ET Nov. 6 at FedExForum. The Grizzlies are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Charlotte Hornets: live updates
Four games and eight days later, the Memphis Grizzlies are back home for a three-game homestand. The first matchup is against the Charlotte Hornets. The Grizzlies (5-3) are 11.5-point favorites against Charlotte. The Hornets (3-5) are without rising star point guard LaMelo Ball, and his backcourt mate Terry Rozier is listed as doubtful due to an ankle injury. They'll also be without Gordon Hayward, who is averaging 17.4 points per game.
Yardbarker
Phoenix Suns Block Portland Sweep With 102-82 Victory
The Phoenix Suns (7-2) avoided the back-to-back game sweep against the Portland Trail Blazers (6-3) with a final score of 102-82 Saturday at the Footprint Center. The Suns were short-staffed going into the contest without starter Cam Johnson who is being evaluated after suffering an injury to his right knee. Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard was out with a right calf injury.
Yardbarker
Suns Vs. Trail Blazers – Halftime Recap
The Phoenix Suns are hosting the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night. It’s a west coast rematch for Phoenix, as they matchup against the squad to hand the Suns their only loss of the season. The Suns are currently 6-1 while on a five-game winning streak. Portland is without...
ESPN
Heat host the Trail Blazers for cross-conference game
Portland Trail Blazers (6-3, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (4-6, 12th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Miami and Portland face off in non-conference action. Miami finished 11-7 overall last season while going 29-12 at home. The Heat averaged 104.2 points per game last season, 17.3 on...
