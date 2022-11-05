ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

NBC Sports

Beal to miss Grizzlies game due to protocols

The Wizards are facing one of the NBA's top teams in the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night and they will have to make do without star guard Bradley Beal. Beal has entered the league's health and safety protocols, according to the Wizards. He will be re-evaluated on Monday as the Wizards then head to face the Charlotte Hornets for the second leg of a back-to-back.
WASHINGTON, DC
Lake Oswego Review

Phoenix Suns sink Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday

On the second of two games at Phoenix, the Suns avenge Friday's Blazer win and beat Portland for the first time in three tries this season.The Portland Trail Blazers' first road loss of the season was predictable. A night after a dramatic win, Portland didn't have the firepower or the willpower to match the motivated Phoenix Suns in a 102-82 loss. The Suns (7-2) took control early Nov. 5, limited the Blazers (6-3) to 14 points in the second quarter, and were never really threatened by a Portland team still resting Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons. In a piece of...
PORTLAND, OR
ClutchPoints

Jerami Grant’s wild buzzer-beater for Blazers has Suns fans angry over missed traveling call

Portland Trail Blazers star Jerami Grant drained the buzzer-beating jumper to take down the Phoenix Suns on Friday; however, many believe it shouldn’t have counted. With just one second left in the fourth quarter and the game tied at 106-106, the Blazers had one last chance to finish the game. Justise Winslow inbounded the ball and sent it to Grant who was able to get under the rim. After shaking off Deandre Ayton, the Portland forward was able to create some space to nail the jumper for the win.
PORTLAND, OR
The Commercial Appeal

Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Charlotte Hornets: live updates

Four games and eight days later, the Memphis Grizzlies are back home for a three-game homestand. The first matchup is against the Charlotte Hornets. The Grizzlies (5-3) are 11.5-point favorites against Charlotte. The Hornets (3-5) are without rising star point guard LaMelo Ball, and his backcourt mate Terry Rozier is listed as doubtful due to an ankle injury. They'll also be without Gordon Hayward, who is averaging 17.4 points per game.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Phoenix Suns Block Portland Sweep With 102-82 Victory

The Phoenix Suns (7-2) avoided the back-to-back game sweep against the Portland Trail Blazers (6-3) with a final score of 102-82 Saturday at the Footprint Center. The Suns were short-staffed going into the contest without starter Cam Johnson who is being evaluated after suffering an injury to his right knee. Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard was out with a right calf injury.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Suns Vs. Trail Blazers – Halftime Recap

The Phoenix Suns are hosting the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night. It’s a west coast rematch for Phoenix, as they matchup against the squad to hand the Suns their only loss of the season. The Suns are currently 6-1 while on a five-game winning streak. Portland is without...
PORTLAND, OR
ESPN

Heat host the Trail Blazers for cross-conference game

Portland Trail Blazers (6-3, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (4-6, 12th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Miami and Portland face off in non-conference action. Miami finished 11-7 overall last season while going 29-12 at home. The Heat averaged 104.2 points per game last season, 17.3 on...
PORTLAND, OR

