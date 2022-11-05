Portland Trail Blazers star Jerami Grant drained the buzzer-beating jumper to take down the Phoenix Suns on Friday; however, many believe it shouldn’t have counted. With just one second left in the fourth quarter and the game tied at 106-106, the Blazers had one last chance to finish the game. Justise Winslow inbounded the ball and sent it to Grant who was able to get under the rim. After shaking off Deandre Ayton, the Portland forward was able to create some space to nail the jumper for the win.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO