Ann Arbor, MI

mgoblue

U-M Comeback Effort Falls Short in Loss to No. 14 Purdue

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The University of Michigan volleyball team fell to No. 14-ranked Purdue in four sets (21-25, 15-25, 25-19, 21-25) on Sunday (Nov. 6) in Cliff Keen Arena. Michigan was led offensively by Jacque Boney and Jess Mruzik with 11 kills each and by Hannah Grant defensively with 20 digs. Scottee Johnson led U-M with 27 assists and Maddie Dowd chipped in 17.
ANN ARBOR, MI
mgoblue

U-M Claims B1G Tourney Title after Defeating No. 4 Wildcats

» No. 6 Michigan defeated No. 4 Northwestern, 2-1, in the Big Ten Tournament championship game to claim the conference's NCAA automatic qualifier. » U-M earned goals from Kate McLaughlin and Brynn Zorilla late in the first quarter and early in the second, respectively. » Michigan captured its...
ANN ARBOR, MI
mgoblue

Wolverines Run Past Daemen in Exhibition Contest

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The No. 25-ranked University of Michigan women's basketball team held Daemen to single-digit scoring in all but one quarter in an 87-32 exhibition win over the Wildcats on Saturday afternoon (Nov. 5) at Crisler Center. U-M shot an even 50 percent (30-for-60) from the floor, highlighted...
ANN ARBOR, MI
mgoblue

Michigan Cruises Past Purdue in First Big Ten Matchup of Season

» Michigan defeated Purdue 184.5-113.5 at Canham Natatorium in the Wolverines' first Big Ten meet of the season. » The Wolverines finished first in 11 of the 16 events. » Michigan will return to action Saturday (Nov. 5) at 11 a.m. when they welcome Big Ten foe No. 24-ranked Northwestern to Canham.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Bret Bielema throws shade at Michigan State for perceived injury issues in Week 10

Bret Bielema appears to believe that Michigan State used fake injuries to slow down the momentum of the game against the Illini on Saturday. The Illinois head coach joked after the game that the Spartans set a record for the most number of injuries in a game. Bielema also noted that all the Michigan State players who were seemingly injured all returned to the game.
EAST LANSING, MI
mgoblue

Wolverines Wrap Fall Season at ASU Thunderbird Invite

TEMPE, Ariz. -- The University of Michigan women's tennis team wrapped up its fall season on Sunday (Nov. 6), completing action at the ASU Thunderbird Invite at the Whiteman Tennis Center. Competing for U-M at the event were Andrea Cerdan, Nicole Hammond, Gala Mesochoritou and Bayley Sheinin. Mesochoritou and Cerdan...
ANN ARBOR, MI
mgoblue

Michigan Offense Stymied in Loss to Undefeated No. 13 Penn State

» Noah West was spectacular in his first start, making 46 saves on 48 shots faced. » Gavin Brindley had a strong game, leading Michigan with four shots on goal. » Adam Fantilli's career-opening point streak (eight goals, 10 assists) was snapped at eight games. Site: State...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Cars 108

Yes! Olive Burger Festival Coming to Michigan in 2023

Michigan's first-ever Olive Burger Festival is coming to Lansing in 2023 and we couldn't be more excited. There is nothing better than a burger covered in mayo and green olives. It's truly one of the greatest creations ever made. However, not everyone agrees with me on this. When it comes to the olive burger, you either love it or you hate it.
LANSING, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Faith and politics intermingle on the campaign trail in Michigan

Tudor Dixon kneeled in the front row of a Catholic church in Rochester Hills, her eyes closed and hands clasped together in prayer. Seated next to the Republican nominee for governor was former U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii as other worshippers lined up to receive Communion at St. Paul Albanian Catholic Church, which serves a growing Albanian American community in metro Detroit. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Tudor Dixon's final push spotlights Kentucky swimmer, Dearborn dad

Taylor — A swimmer who criticized transgender athletes participating in women's sports and a Dearborn dad who spoke out against sexual content in school libraries joined Republican nominee for governor Tudor Dixon on the campaign trail Thursday night. Five days before the Nov. 8 midterm election, Dixon held a...
DEARBORN, MI

