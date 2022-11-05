Read full article on original website
Investigative Attorney in the Dee Ann Warner Case Asks the Public for HelpTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Cherry Creek Cellars Hosts First Book Club Meeting November 3rd, 2022Tracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
mgoblue
U-M Comeback Effort Falls Short in Loss to No. 14 Purdue
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The University of Michigan volleyball team fell to No. 14-ranked Purdue in four sets (21-25, 15-25, 25-19, 21-25) on Sunday (Nov. 6) in Cliff Keen Arena. Michigan was led offensively by Jacque Boney and Jess Mruzik with 11 kills each and by Hannah Grant defensively with 20 digs. Scottee Johnson led U-M with 27 assists and Maddie Dowd chipped in 17.
mgoblue
U-M Claims B1G Tourney Title after Defeating No. 4 Wildcats
» No. 6 Michigan defeated No. 4 Northwestern, 2-1, in the Big Ten Tournament championship game to claim the conference's NCAA automatic qualifier. » U-M earned goals from Kate McLaughlin and Brynn Zorilla late in the first quarter and early in the second, respectively. » Michigan captured its...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan leads country as lone team accomplishing 1 dominant game control stat
Michigan actually struggled early on against Rutgers, believe it or not. At halftime, the Wolverines trailed the Scarlet Knights by a 17-14 score after a blocked punt and pair of missed field goals. Fortunately, it did not take long for Jim Harbaugh’s squad to turn things around. The Michigan defense...
mgoblue
Fantilli's Overtime Winner Hands No. 13 Penn State First Loss of Season
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. -- Adam Fantilli's goal 24 seconds into overtime led the No. 1-ranked University of Michigan ice hockey team to a 4-3 win over No. 13 Penn State on Saturday (Nov. 5) at Pegula Ice Arena. The Nittany Lions scored three goals in less than four minutes late...
mgoblue
Wolverines Run Past Daemen in Exhibition Contest
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The No. 25-ranked University of Michigan women's basketball team held Daemen to single-digit scoring in all but one quarter in an 87-32 exhibition win over the Wildcats on Saturday afternoon (Nov. 5) at Crisler Center. U-M shot an even 50 percent (30-for-60) from the floor, highlighted...
mgoblue
Michigan Cruises Past Purdue in First Big Ten Matchup of Season
» Michigan defeated Purdue 184.5-113.5 at Canham Natatorium in the Wolverines' first Big Ten meet of the season. » The Wolverines finished first in 11 of the 16 events. » Michigan will return to action Saturday (Nov. 5) at 11 a.m. when they welcome Big Ten foe No. 24-ranked Northwestern to Canham.
mgoblue
Michigan Sweeps Eastern Michigan, Ohio University in Home-Opening Tri-Meet
» Michigan defeated Eastern Michigan 227-70 and Ohio University 211-86 at Canham Natatorium. » The Wolverines won 13 of the 16 events. » Michigan will return to action Saturday (Nov. 5) at Canham Natatorium when they face Big Ten foe Northwestern at 11 a.m. Site: Ann Arbor,...
mgoblue
Michigan Claims 14 of 16 Events, Rolls Past Northwestern in B1G Victory
» The Wolverines defeated the Northwestern Wildcats 204-95. » Michigan won 14 out of the 16 events in a dominant win. » U-M will be back in action on Thursday (Nov. 17) in Knoxville, Tenn. at the Tennessee Invitational. Site: Ann Arbor, Mich. (Canham Natatorium) Score: #16...
saturdaytradition.com
Bret Bielema throws shade at Michigan State for perceived injury issues in Week 10
Bret Bielema appears to believe that Michigan State used fake injuries to slow down the momentum of the game against the Illini on Saturday. The Illinois head coach joked after the game that the Spartans set a record for the most number of injuries in a game. Bielema also noted that all the Michigan State players who were seemingly injured all returned to the game.
mgoblue
Wolverines Wrap Fall Season at ASU Thunderbird Invite
TEMPE, Ariz. -- The University of Michigan women's tennis team wrapped up its fall season on Sunday (Nov. 6), completing action at the ASU Thunderbird Invite at the Whiteman Tennis Center. Competing for U-M at the event were Andrea Cerdan, Nicole Hammond, Gala Mesochoritou and Bayley Sheinin. Mesochoritou and Cerdan...
Defense rules as Michigan boys soccer state champs ride shutouts to titles
Richland Gull Lake claimed its second outright boys soccer state title Saturday, completing a season that saw the Blue Devils as the No. 1 team in Division 2 from start to finish. Gull Lake also completed its run of shutout soccer in the playoffs, claiming a 1-0 win Saturday over...
mgoblue
Michigan Offense Stymied in Loss to Undefeated No. 13 Penn State
» Noah West was spectacular in his first start, making 46 saves on 48 shots faced. » Gavin Brindley had a strong game, leading Michigan with four shots on goal. » Adam Fantilli's career-opening point streak (eight goals, 10 assists) was snapped at eight games. Site: State...
Apply now for Michigan Achievement Scholarship
The Michigan Achievement Scholarship was approved by the state Legislature and signed by the governor last month. It can be used at universities or community colleges within the state.
Yes! Olive Burger Festival Coming to Michigan in 2023
Michigan's first-ever Olive Burger Festival is coming to Lansing in 2023 and we couldn't be more excited. There is nothing better than a burger covered in mayo and green olives. It's truly one of the greatest creations ever made. However, not everyone agrees with me on this. When it comes to the olive burger, you either love it or you hate it.
wkzo.com
$1 million winning Powerball ticket bought in Detroit; Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.9 billion
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — No one matched all six numbers to win Saturday night’s Powerball jackpot, but one Michigan Lottery player is $1 million richer after the drawing. The player matched the five white balls drawn Saturday night – 28-45-53-56-69 – to win a $1 million prize....
Vintage blue and gold license plates honor Detroit woman who died fighting for civil rights
DETROIT — By now, you've likely seen cars driving around with vintage blue and gold Michigan license plates. They are not a new way of showing your love for the Michigan Wolverines, but a silent tribute to a woman who gave her life in the civil rights movement. Detroit...
Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley to step down Friday
Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley announced Wednesday that his last day as president will be Friday, Nov. 5.
This Michigan Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
Faith and politics intermingle on the campaign trail in Michigan
Tudor Dixon kneeled in the front row of a Catholic church in Rochester Hills, her eyes closed and hands clasped together in prayer. Seated next to the Republican nominee for governor was former U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii as other worshippers lined up to receive Communion at St. Paul Albanian Catholic Church, which serves a growing Albanian American community in metro Detroit. ...
Detroit News
Tudor Dixon's final push spotlights Kentucky swimmer, Dearborn dad
Taylor — A swimmer who criticized transgender athletes participating in women's sports and a Dearborn dad who spoke out against sexual content in school libraries joined Republican nominee for governor Tudor Dixon on the campaign trail Thursday night. Five days before the Nov. 8 midterm election, Dixon held a...
