The #18 Virginia Cavaliers and the North Carolina Central Eagles will face off at 9 p.m. ET November 7th at John Paul Jones Arena to kick off their 2022 seasons. Virginia ended up 21-14 last season and got to the NIT quarterfinals before being knocked out by the St. Bonaventure Bonnies 52-51. Meanwhile, last year was nothing to brag about for North Carolina Central (15-15), so the squad is looking forward to a new start.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 6 HOURS AGO