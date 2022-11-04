Read full article on original website
atozsports.com
Josh Heupel sends message to Vols fans after tough loss to Georgia
The Tennessee Vols lost a tough one to the Georgia Bulldogs this week, falling 27-13 in Athens. Tennessee wasn’t expected to beat Georgia this season. But they weren’t expected to beat Alabama, either. This essentially went from a game that UT had no shot to win to a game that the Vols had a legit chance to win.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Matt Barrie cheers Georgia for the way it 'absolutely shut down' Tennessee
One of the most-watched matchups of the latest college football Saturday was the battle for the unofficial title of “best team in the nation” between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Tennessee Volunteers. The Vols put up a fight, though their high-scoring offense was a bit stifled by the...
Georgia football: The only takeaway you need from the Tenn matchup
By now, most Georgia football fans have read about the Dawgs’ big win over Tennessee and how it was a dominating performance. We agree, but instead of our usual 3-5 takeaways this week, there was only one thing to take away from this top-3 showdown — Georgia has the best defense in the entire country.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum, Matt Barrie forecast how Tennessee finishes out the season
The matchup between Georgia and Tennessee served as a measuring stick for just how far Tennessee had come in comparison to the best of the best and while the Vols have definitely made a statement, they were stifled against Georgia on Saturday night. Georgia had an answer for a Tennessee...
Tennessee falls in Top 25 AP football ranking after loss against Georgia
After their first loss in the season, Tennessee dropped from No. 2 to No. 5 on The Associated Press college football poll Sunday.
atozsports.com
There’s one thing Hendon Hooker has to improve on if the Vols are going to win a national championship
The Tennessee Vols‘ offense was shut down by the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday. It’s the first time this season that UT’s offense looked pedestrian. Tennessee wasn’t able to get much going against the Bulldogs’ stout defense. The main reason was because Georgia was able to...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia fans chant 'overrated' at Tennessee during blowout
Georgia fans weren’t happy when the first College Football Playoff rankings came out this week and had Tennessee in the No. 1 spot. Not only weren’t the undefeated reigning champions ranked No. 1, they weren’t even in the No. 2 spot, as that was held by Ohio State.
atozsports.com
Georgia QB Stetson Bennett responds to being trolled by Tennessee fans
Prior to the Tennessee Vols‘ matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, someone (most assume a UT fan) leaked UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett’s phone number. Bennett was inundated with phone calls and texts on Friday night. After scoring a touchdown in the first half, Bennett referenced the incident...
Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said after the Bulldogs' win over No. 1 Tennessee
ATHENS, Ga. -- Tennessee came into this weekend's game as the darling of college football, ranked No. 1 for the first time since 1998 and fielding the nation's most explosive offense. Georgia, hosting its first top 3 matchup since 1983, proceeded to do something that had not been done in the previous 21 games that Josh Heupel has been at the helm for the Volunteers - keep Tennessee out of the end zone for the entire first half. Tennessee had just six points to show for six drives in the first and second quarters, and only got seven more on five drives in the second half, falling 27-13 as Georgia imposed its will, holding the Volunteers to 289 yards, 264 yards and 34 points below its season average coming into Saturday. Georgia's defense has been told all year it is not last season's historic unit, but it reminded everyone on Saturday it can still play at an elite level.
Henry County Daily Herald
Top Recruits Respond to Insane Environment and Win Over Tennessee
The University of Georgia is fresh off of arguably the biggest home win in school history over the formerly No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers. For the first time ever, Sanford Stadium hosted the No. 1 and No. 2 ranked football teams in the AP Poll. So, with all of the college...
atozsports.com
Watch: ESPN College GameDay host angers Georgia fans before matchup against Tennessee
ESPN College GameDay host Pat McAfee probably won’t have any Georgia fans offering to buy his dinner this weekend. That’s because McAfee picked the Tennesese Vols to beat the Bulldogs on Saturday. And it’s not just that he picked Tennessee, it’s the way he picked the Vols....
CBS Sports
Bowl projections: Georgia stays on top, Tennessee hangs on, TCU replaces Clemson in College Football Playoff
Georgia won its highly anticipated matchup with Tennessee, 27-13, but while the Bulldogs were third with the Volunteers first in last week's College Football Playoff Rankings, the Dawgs' win does not change the projected playoff matchups. A nine-point favorite entering the game, Georgia was already projected to beat Tennessee, win the SEC and earn the top spot in the CFP with the Vols expected to take the fourth seed.
Look: Everyone Said The Same Thing Following Georgia Touchdown After Controversial Call
The Georgia Bulldogs may be up in Saturday's huge SEC matchup with Tennessee, but a very questionable forward pass call cost them a safety and possession. Pinned inside the one, the Vols seemingly fumbled and were tackled in the endzone for a safety, but that call was ultimately reversed. Nevertheless,...
Tennessee football: Five reasons Vols will upset Georgia Saturday
It’s happening. Tennessee football is going to upset the Georgia Bulldogs on the road between the hedges Saturday, all but punching their ticket to the SEC Championship game and likely the College Football Playoff. There are lots of factors working in the Vols’ favor, and while Georgia has some advantages, they won’t be enough.
bulldawgillustrated.com
A View From…Knoxville
For nearly a quarter century, Bob Kesling has been the voice of the Tennessee Volunteers. Succeeding his mentor, the great John Ward, Bob is also a beloved Volunteer and one of the best broadcasters in the business. Whether it’s football or basketball or the occasional baseball game, he is tremendous. He’s also a great guy. We always appreciate Bob’s contributions to Bulldawg Illustrated.
wvlt.tv
Man puts off amputation to watch Vols
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tracy McDaniel is known to almost everyone as Bo. Bo has spent much of the past decade dealing with failed surgeries on his ankle, many resulting in another surgery, his most recent ended in a metal plate cracking. Faced with severe pain, and little options to...
Demarcus Riddick commitment propels Georgia to No. 1 in 2024 team rankings
There’s a new No. 1 team atop the 2024 class rankings. Georgia moved to the top spot in the 2024 cycle on Friday following the commitment of four-star athlete DeMarcus Riddick. The Chilton County, Alabama native’s pledge to the Bulldogs moved Georgia to No. 1 with 141.70 points, with Notre Dame (138.91), Florida State (119.76), LSU (110.69), and Alabama (104.08).
Tigers headed back to Charlotte for ACC Championship
Clemson is headed back to Charlotte after a one-year hiatus from the ACC Championship Game. With Syracuse’s 19-9 loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday, the Tigers (8-0, 6-0 ACC, No. 4 CFP) have clinched the (...)
dawgnation.com
BREAKING: Nation’s No. 2 junior LB Demarcus Riddick commits to Georgia
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 4-star junior LB Demarcus Riddick. He ranks as the nation’s No. 2 LB and the No.43 overall prospect for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. =========================================================. Georgia’s...
thecomeback.com
Clemson gets disappointing news before big game
The Clemson Tigers are entering Saturday night’s game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish undefeated and ranked No. 4 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings. But when they take on the Fighting Irish on the road on Saturday night, it looks like Dabo Swinney’s squad will be without one of its top playmakers on defense.
