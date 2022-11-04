Read full article on original website
tipranks.com
Amgen to hold investor conference call
In conjunction with the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions, EVP-Research & Development Reese, along with Amgen’s R&D team discuss the Phase 2 data on Olpasiran and provide an update on a Phase 1 study of AMG 133 on a conference call to be held on November 7 at 6 pm. Webcast Link.
tipranks.com
Jefferies pharma/biopharma analysts hold analyst/industry conference call
Analysts provide an update on Biopharma trading flow, IPO/Secondary flow and mergers and acquisitions flow on an Analyst/Industry conference call to be held on November 4 at 10:30 am. Webcast Link. See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
tipranks.com
Hunting for Undervalued, Overlooked Stocks? Analysts Suggest 2 Names to Buy
Every investor knows that there’s a ‘trick’ to succeeding in the stock market. The first step toward a winning strategy is to find stocks that are priced low but still boast solid assets that bode well for future gains. In short, the key is finding stocks that are undervalued relative to their potential, and to buy in now while the shares, along with the broader markets, are down in the doldrums.
A recession is looming, but for JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon all signs point toward business as usual when it comes to hiring and tech spend
Welcome back! It's Dan DeFrancesco checking in from NYC. Here's hoping you had a good weekend. We've got podcast and book recommendations from people who are probably more successful than you, a New York Times critic dunking on finance-bro fashion, and part 3,109 of the Elon-Twitter drama. But first, how...
How Much A $1,000 Invested In Bitcoin, Dogecoin, And Apple At Mid-June Lows Is Worth Now
The sun appears to have come out in the midst of the crypto winter, as several digital currencies are rallying. Many have begun to move higher and are trading well off their mid-June bottoms. What Changed Now: The sell-off in risky assets has made valuations very attractive, and this has...
tipranks.com
Notable open interest changes for November 4th
Thursday’s total option volume of 44.7 million contracts resulted in net open interest growth of 5.70 million calls and 3.76 million puts. Alphabet Class A (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), PayPal (PYPL) and Tesla (TSLA) saw the greatest growth. Top five new positions opened include 61k Petrobras (PBR) 11/4 weekly 15 calls, 54k CarGurus (CARG) Nov-22 8 calls, 54k Petrobras (PBR) 11/4 weekly 13.5 calls, 48k Nikola (NKLA) Nov-22 2.5 puts and 32k Petrobras (PBR) 11/4 weekly 14 calls.
Facebook parent Meta stock plummets, CEO Zuckerberg sees net worth sink
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's fortune shed approximately $9.9 billion after the tech giant's stock was weighed down by its disappointing third-quarter earnings results. As of the time of publication, real-time tracking by Forbes shows that Zuckerberg's net worth has slipped to $37.1 billion, pushing him back to the 26th spot on the outlet's billionaire's list.
tipranks.com
Illumina price target lowered to $330 from $340 at Canaccord
Canaccord analyst Kyle Mikson lowered the firm’s price target on Illumina to $330 from $340 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The analyst lowered his price target given reduced near-term revenue estimates. See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Benzinga
Analyzing BP's Short Interest
BP's BP short percent of float has risen 3.23% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 9.66 million shares sold short, which is 0.32% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
Beasley Broadcast Group: Q3 Earnings Insights
Beasley Broadcast Group BBGI reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 7, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Beasley Broadcast Group beat estimated earnings by 166.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.02 versus an estimate of $-0.03. Revenue was up $920 thousand from...
dailyhodl.com
Wall Street Giant Goldman Sachs Partners With Coin Metrics To Create New Crypto Classification System
Goldman Sachs is introducing a framework designed to set standards in the crypto assets market by classifying digital coins based on their primary use and underlying protocol. In a statement, the Wall Street titan says it is launching the new crypto classification system datonomy in partnership with crypto intelligence platform Coin Metrics and global index provider MSCI.
tipranks.com
Turn to These Analysts for a 100% Success Rate and Above 90% Average Returns on AA and NOG Stocks
Here are two stocks recommended by analysts that have generated a 100% success rate and over 90% average returns on their calls. Two Wall Street analysts score a 100% success rate on Alcoa Corp. (NYSE:AA) and Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG). Analysts undertake thorough research on companies in their coverage and give recommendations based on the impact of both macro and micro factors. No wonder these analysts have succeeded in making appropriate calls on AA and NOG stocks. Let’s take a look at both of the companies and the analysts’ impressive recommendations on these stocks.
Essential Utilities: Q3 Earnings Insights
Essential Utilities WTRG reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 7, 2022 at 07:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Essential Utilities beat estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $0.26 versus an estimate of $0.22. Revenue was up $72.76 million from the same...
Lloyd Blankfein disagrees with Jeremy Grantham on the stock market: It's not as bad as it seems
This year's stock market decline has flipped sentiment, turning most investors overly negative. But former Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein reminded investors that any good news could send stocks higher. "Positives may be lurking. Fed pause, Ukraine truce, China lockdown end, etc. Sentiment can shift suddenly," he tweeted. Former Goldman...
cryptoglobe.com
Is Coinbase Going Bankrupt?
Rumours of Coinbase going bankrupt persist, even after the company had dismissed such claims and is actively expanding its business offshore. In July 2022, Coinbase suspended its Affiliate Program. A month before it shut down Coinbase Pro —its advanced trading arm of Coinbase— it announced a similar feature called Advanced Trade. These two announcements, plus the merger of its USD with USDC order books, sparked a swirl of rumours about Coinbase becoming insolvent.
tipranks.com
Unusually active option classes on open November 4th
Unusual total active option classes on open include: Tapestry (TPR), ViewRay (VRAY), Trip.com (TCOM), Ford (F), Canopy Growth (CGC), fuboTV (FUBO), KraneShares China Internet (KWEB), ProShares Ultra VIX Short Term Futures (UVXY), Li Auto (LI), and Roku (ROKU). See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
tipranks.com
Goldman Sachs: Buy these 3 stocks — including two with over 60% upside
Wow, it’s been a week in the stock market hasn’t it? Thursday marked the fourth session in a row of daily losses, with that particular hit coming after the Fed instituted its fourth consecutive 75-basis point rate hike. That hike, however, was expected; what really roiled the markets was Fed chair Powell’s indications that the central bank will not be cutting back, or even slowing down, on the rate hikes anytime soon. Inflation is currently running at 8.2% annualized, and the core CPI is up to 6.6% annually.
tipranks.com
Buffett’s Berkshire Reported a Loss in Q3; But Does It Really Matter?
Berkshire Hathaway reported a net loss in Q3 due to the decline in the value of its investments. However, Berkshire stock has outperformed the benchmark index in 2022. Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) delivered a loss in Q3 as the volatility in the stock market weighed on the company’s equity investments. However, investors shouldn’t focus on Berkshire’s net loss, as this is due to the unrealized losses arising from the change in market prices of its investments in equity securities. Instead, investors should keep an eye on its operating income, which is growing and supporting its stock price.
Benzinga
Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: PayPal, Coinbase, DraftKings And Why Elon Musk, Tesla Are Facing Their Biggest Challenge
Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's, here are the articles investors need to read. "Twitter Is Elon Musk’s Biggest Test—and Tesla’s Biggest Challenge. How They’ll Make It Work," by Al Root, notes that now that Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk owns Twitter, he's facing his biggest challenge of managing his time between the two companies.
tipranks.com
$10K to $100K in 10 Years? Use TipRanks to Build Your Own ETF
10x returns are tough to achieve if we’re depending on fee-bearing funds with little to no flexibility. Yet, a do-it-yourself approach and a long-term time horizon can make miracles happen with a mere $10,000 on hand. Using TipRanks’ data, you can be a do-it-yourself investor and build your own...
