Amgen to hold investor conference call

In conjunction with the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions, EVP-Research & Development Reese, along with Amgen’s R&D team discuss the Phase 2 data on Olpasiran and provide an update on a Phase 1 study of AMG 133 on a conference call to be held on November 7 at 6 pm. Webcast Link.
Hunting for Undervalued, Overlooked Stocks? Analysts Suggest 2 Names to Buy

Every investor knows that there’s a ‘trick’ to succeeding in the stock market. The first step toward a winning strategy is to find stocks that are priced low but still boast solid assets that bode well for future gains. In short, the key is finding stocks that are undervalued relative to their potential, and to buy in now while the shares, along with the broader markets, are down in the doldrums.
Notable open interest changes for November 4th

Thursday’s total option volume of 44.7 million contracts resulted in net open interest growth of 5.70 million calls and 3.76 million puts. Alphabet Class A (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), PayPal (PYPL) and Tesla (TSLA) saw the greatest growth. Top five new positions opened include 61k Petrobras (PBR) 11/4 weekly 15 calls, 54k CarGurus (CARG) Nov-22 8 calls, 54k Petrobras (PBR) 11/4 weekly 13.5 calls, 48k Nikola (NKLA) Nov-22 2.5 puts and 32k Petrobras (PBR) 11/4 weekly 14 calls.
Facebook parent Meta stock plummets, CEO Zuckerberg sees net worth sink

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's fortune shed approximately $9.9 billion after the tech giant's stock was weighed down by its disappointing third-quarter earnings results. As of the time of publication, real-time tracking by Forbes shows that Zuckerberg's net worth has slipped to $37.1 billion, pushing him back to the 26th spot on the outlet's billionaire's list.
Illumina price target lowered to $330 from $340 at Canaccord

Canaccord analyst Kyle Mikson lowered the firm’s price target on Illumina to $330 from $340 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The analyst lowered his price target given reduced near-term revenue estimates. See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Analyzing BP's Short Interest

BP's BP short percent of float has risen 3.23% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 9.66 million shares sold short, which is 0.32% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
Beasley Broadcast Group: Q3 Earnings Insights

Beasley Broadcast Group BBGI reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 7, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Beasley Broadcast Group beat estimated earnings by 166.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.02 versus an estimate of $-0.03. Revenue was up $920 thousand from...
Wall Street Giant Goldman Sachs Partners With Coin Metrics To Create New Crypto Classification System

Goldman Sachs is introducing a framework designed to set standards in the crypto assets market by classifying digital coins based on their primary use and underlying protocol. In a statement, the Wall Street titan says it is launching the new crypto classification system datonomy in partnership with crypto intelligence platform Coin Metrics and global index provider MSCI.
Turn to These Analysts for a 100% Success Rate and Above 90% Average Returns on AA and NOG Stocks

Here are two stocks recommended by analysts that have generated a 100% success rate and over 90% average returns on their calls. Two Wall Street analysts score a 100% success rate on Alcoa Corp. (NYSE:AA) and Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG). Analysts undertake thorough research on companies in their coverage and give recommendations based on the impact of both macro and micro factors. No wonder these analysts have succeeded in making appropriate calls on AA and NOG stocks. Let’s take a look at both of the companies and the analysts’ impressive recommendations on these stocks.
Essential Utilities: Q3 Earnings Insights

Essential Utilities WTRG reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 7, 2022 at 07:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Essential Utilities beat estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $0.26 versus an estimate of $0.22. Revenue was up $72.76 million from the same...
Is Coinbase Going Bankrupt?

Rumours of Coinbase going bankrupt persist, even after the company had dismissed such claims and is actively expanding its business offshore. In July 2022, Coinbase suspended its Affiliate Program. A month before it shut down Coinbase Pro —its advanced trading arm of Coinbase— it announced a similar feature called Advanced Trade. These two announcements, plus the merger of its USD with USDC order books, sparked a swirl of rumours about Coinbase becoming insolvent.
Unusually active option classes on open November 4th

Unusual total active option classes on open include: Tapestry (TPR), ViewRay (VRAY), Trip.com (TCOM), Ford (F), Canopy Growth (CGC), fuboTV (FUBO), KraneShares China Internet (KWEB), ProShares Ultra VIX Short Term Futures (UVXY), Li Auto (LI), and Roku (ROKU). See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Goldman Sachs: Buy these 3 stocks — including two with over 60% upside

Wow, it’s been a week in the stock market hasn’t it? Thursday marked the fourth session in a row of daily losses, with that particular hit coming after the Fed instituted its fourth consecutive 75-basis point rate hike. That hike, however, was expected; what really roiled the markets was Fed chair Powell’s indications that the central bank will not be cutting back, or even slowing down, on the rate hikes anytime soon. Inflation is currently running at 8.2% annualized, and the core CPI is up to 6.6% annually.
Buffett’s Berkshire Reported a Loss in Q3; But Does It Really Matter?

Berkshire Hathaway reported a net loss in Q3 due to the decline in the value of its investments. However, Berkshire stock has outperformed the benchmark index in 2022. Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) delivered a loss in Q3 as the volatility in the stock market weighed on the company’s equity investments. However, investors shouldn’t focus on Berkshire’s net loss, as this is due to the unrealized losses arising from the change in market prices of its investments in equity securities. Instead, investors should keep an eye on its operating income, which is growing and supporting its stock price.
Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: PayPal, Coinbase, DraftKings And Why Elon Musk, Tesla Are Facing Their Biggest Challenge

Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's, here are the articles investors need to read. "Twitter Is Elon Musk’s Biggest Test—and Tesla’s Biggest Challenge. How They’ll Make It Work," by Al Root, notes that now that Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk owns Twitter, he's facing his biggest challenge of managing his time between the two companies.
$10K to $100K in 10 Years? Use TipRanks to Build Your Own ETF

10x returns are tough to achieve if we’re depending on fee-bearing funds with little to no flexibility. Yet, a do-it-yourself approach and a long-term time horizon can make miracles happen with a mere $10,000 on hand. Using TipRanks’ data, you can be a do-it-yourself investor and build your own...

