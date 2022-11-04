Read full article on original website
Drewski: ‘You Got To Tighten Up Your Music’! | Heard U
Drewski shared some very important advice to all new artists in this episode of Heard U. Artists are constantly asking DJ’s and influencers to listen to their music and give them feedback. They are in DMs and commenting under IG post “Check My Page”, they just want to be Heard. This is the show for them!
Cardi B Addresses Takeoff’s Tragic Passing For The First Time
Today, (Nov. 11), Takeoff was laid to rest after being tragically killed on November 1 due to a gunshot wound while attending a party in Houston,Texas. Many of the remaining members of Migos have been quiet since the incident occurred earlier this month as well as friends and family around them.
Yung Bleu On Writing Process, Ashanti, Lil’ Wayne, Marriage, + Older Tracks Going Viral!
Yung Bleu sits down with Ebro in the Morning for a great conversation on the process behind writing for himself and other artists, collaborating with the likes of Ashanti, Nicki Minaj, Lil’ Wayne and others, being married at a young age, why he looks up to DMX, his older music going viral, and more!
Stefflon Don & Burna Boy Seemingly Take More Shots At Each Other Online
Are Stefflon Don and Burna Boy taking subliminal shots at each other?. The “Hurtin Me” rapper shared a Tik Tok video with the caption, “When he’s a MAN and not a mummy’s boy.” Stefflon did her rendition of the challenge to the song “Meiway” by Ivory Coast. The challenge revolves around saying something you’re thankful for.
Quavo Breaks His Silence Online About Takeoff With Throwback Pictures
Takeoff was laid to rest in Atlanta yesterday (Nov. 11) at the State Farm Arena. Thousands of fans reportedly attended, as the service was open to the public, but was quickly sold out. Today (Nov. 12), Quavo shared heartfelt pictures via Instagram in memory of Takeoff. In the caption, he...
New Music Friday: Wizkid, GloRilla, Nas, Yung Bleu
For this week, we have new releases from Nas, WizKid, Yung Bleu, GloRilla and Fivio Foriegn. With a career spanning almost 30 years, Nas has managed to maintain relevance in this ever-evolving rap scene. We were first introduced to his King Disease album series in 2020 with Grammy-award winning Hit-Boy...
Drake Catches Heat Over Megan Thee Stallion Dis In New Song, Celebs Rally Around Megan
The Wrap Up with L’Orèal Luchi, keeping you informed on everything that happened in hip hop culture this week:. Dr. Miami is riding with Megan Thee Stallion. After Drake and 21 Savage dropped Her Loss, the track Circo Loco, caught heat after Drake seemingly dissed Megan Thee Stallion. Some fans say Drizzy was being clever with his words, others, like Dr. Miami feel it was a direct diss. The celebrity surgeon trolled Drake on Tik Tok and fueled rumors that Drake had lipo done.
