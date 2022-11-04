Read full article on original website
a-z-animals.com
Watch a Pride of 18 Lions Attack a Rhino as Zebras and Buffalos Watch
Watch a Pride of 18 Lions Attack a Rhino as Zebras and Buffalos Watch. Big cats are almost universally recognized as the apex predators of the earth, not counting any of the creatures that live in the ocean. They are intelligent, strong, and fierce hunters, no matter which way you cut it. Further dividing big cats as a group and one cat may just be the most formidable of them all: lions. While a single tiger may be larger, a pride of lions can take down anything that walks. Well, nearly anything. This video shows one of only things that a pride of lions may fear!
WATCH: Rare ‘Alien-Like’ Sunfish Appears in Front of Researcher
A dedicated Cetacean researcher, Jared Towers bought a home right on the coast so that he would never be too far away from his beloved sea life. His front door mere feet from the water of Alert Bay, Towers often spends time looking out onto the shimmering surface, hoping to spot a killer whale or sea lion.
Almost Extinct Animals
The world is home to a vast array of amazing animals, but sadly, many of them are now at risk of extinction. A nearly extinct pangolin is sitting atop a man's head in Namibia.Image by Alexander Strachan from Pixabay.
Tennessee Woman Stunned Watching Young Buck Eat A Baby Bird: “OH MY GOD, HE ATE A BIRD”
Deer are herbivores. They eat only plants, and very specific plants at that. They have a specific diet consisting of low fiber, high protein and easily digestible plant species. If that don’t have specific food sources in an area they simply cannot live there. However…. Herbivores do eat meat...
Crocodile and Hyena Rip Animal to Shreds at the Same Time: VIDEO
If you spend enough time on the internet, it’s easy to fall into a spiral of bad news and truly cringe-worthy takes. The only consistent refuge from this seemingly never-ending stream of sludge is the adorable animal videos that frequently go viral across social media. Tiny piglets playing on...
Good News Network
Incredible Birth of Endangered Baby Rhino is Captured on Zoo’s Cameras, and Galloping Within Minutes (WATCH)
Zookeepers in England were thrilled to watch their resident rhino give birth to a calf, who was up and charging around within hours of accommodating herself to the world. The birth was captured in the late afternoon on the Chester Zoo’s video cameras. The calf was born already weighing...
Watch: Adult elephants react to birth of new baby in their herd
For the first time in nearly a decade, an elephant herd in Kenya’s Sheldrick Wildlife Trust has welcomed a new baby.
studyfinds.org
Contact with humans may be making the wild American marten eat less meat
RALEIGH, N.C. — Humans are changing the diets of the wild American marten, who are carnivores, making them more likely to consume plant-based meals. Researchers from North Carolina State University say the carnivorous mammals eat more fruit and vegetables when they live in areas closer to humans. The findings provide new insight into the health of wild ecosystems and could boost conservation efforts.
The Next Invasive Garden Threat? A Slithering, Jumping Worm
Just when you think you’ve become accustomed to the spotted lanternfly invasion, along comes another menace to the ecosystem: the jumping worm. Allow me to introduce you to Amynthas agrestis, also known as “Alabama jumper,” “Jersey wriggler” and the rude-but-accurate “crazy worm.” Unlike garden-variety earthworms, these flipping, thrashing, invasive miscreants are ravenous consumers of humus, the rich, organic, essential top layer of soil formed by dead and decaying small animals, insects and leaf litter in places like forests, plant nurseries and your garden.
Single Man Spent 40 Years Turning a Dessert Into a Forest
Jadav "Molai" Payeng invested 40 years of his life in planting trees. For converting a little desert into a forest, he earned the Indian moniker "Forest Man." Payeng had planted 1,400 acres of trees up to this point. Although he never kept count, we may estimate that 1.5 million trees were planted during a 40-year period.
Wild chimps and gorillas can form social bonds that last for decades
Friendly associations between gorillas and chimpanzees in the wild can persist for decades, and may originate around food sharing and defense against predators.
Fish With a Parasite Instead of a Tongue Discovered in Texas Park
The parasitic isopodGalveston Island State Park, Texas Parks and Wildlife/Facebook. America is well known for housing some of the most amazing species of animals, but some of them are looking as if they arrived from a different planet. An employee at a Texas park discovered a fish with an unexpected object in its mouth. A parasite with several eyes and legs was lurking in the open mouth of a fish of the species Micropogonias undulatus (or Atlantic croaker), where its tongue should have been.
Good News Network
New Species of Owl Discovered on Tiny Island off African Coast – And it was Named After ‘Unflinching’ Park Ranger
A new species of owl has joined the tree of life after having been documented as unique this year—and its Latin name was christened after a local wildlife caretaker who used to sell parrots to the pet trade. Researchers believe the Principe scops owl is found exclusively on Príncipe,...
Gator Quietly Stalks Egret And… Gets Eaten By A Bigger Alligator
Ope, ya gotta be quicker than that. It’s a tale as old as time… nature is all about the survival of the fittest. Regardless of its opponent, you’ll see creatures battle it out to the death with another, just so they have a meal for the night so they can survive.
a-z-animals.com
What Do Tegus Eat?
Do you want to learn all about one of the world’s coolest and largest types of lizards? Tegus are large lizards native to Central and South America. This large lizard can be found in the wild as well as kept as a pet. As pets, they have become popular in Florida, despite their South American origin. This exotic reptile is actually quite a popular pet choice among reptile enthusiasts. They tend to be highly sought after in particular because of the striking black and white dotted pattern on their backs. However, not only are they impressive in their appearance, but they are also incredibly intelligent.
Country diary: An unwild landscape that has brought back the bone-crunchers
Monfragüe, Spain: Some careful human intervention has created an intensely rich wildlife spot where vultures are the stars of the show
a-z-animals.com
Are Hawks Nocturnal Or Diurnal? Their Sleep Behavior Explained
Are Hawks Nocturnal Or Diurnal? Their Sleep Behavior Explained. Whenever you see raptors, few people will ever ask the question, “are hawks nocturnal or diurnal?” This lack of curiosity is undoubtedly because we mostly see hawks flying across the skies during daylight hours. This question is one among several that we seek to answer here. By the end of this article, the reader will know whether hawks are nocturnal or diurnal predators and appreciate more about their sleep behavior.
pethelpful.com
How Do Squirrels Climb Trees?
Kristie Leong M.D. is a family practitioner with a strong background in nutrition. Squirrels are amazing animals, but one thing that makes them so fascinating is their ability to climb trees. They can jump from branch to branch while they're scampering around, but they can also climb trees backward and forward as well. This is a skill that most animals don't have.
Massive 8-Foot Crocodile Wanders Into Sleeping Family’s Home
Picture this. You’re peacefully sleeping in your bed when, all of a sudden, you awake to the sound of distressed goats. Only then do you find a crocodile has invaded your home. What do you do?. Well, per the news outlet Mirror, who reported on this very story out...
a-z-animals.com
Hedgehog Poop: Everything You’ve Ever Wanted To Know
There are so many animals that exist with natural defenses against predators, and hedgehogs are some of the most unique. Hedgehogs are best known for their coat, which is made up of prickly but piercing spines. They defend themselves by curling up into a ball, which causes their spines to protrude and serves as a deterrent against any danger. In the entire world, there are currently 17 known species of hedgehogs.
