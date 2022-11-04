Do you want to learn all about one of the world’s coolest and largest types of lizards? Tegus are large lizards native to Central and South America. This large lizard can be found in the wild as well as kept as a pet. As pets, they have become popular in Florida, despite their South American origin. This exotic reptile is actually quite a popular pet choice among reptile enthusiasts. They tend to be highly sought after in particular because of the striking black and white dotted pattern on their backs. However, not only are they impressive in their appearance, but they are also incredibly intelligent.

