Historic 1929 'Safeway Stores Office and Warehouse Building' in Kansas City was repurposed to the Freight House LoftsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
This historic building operated 5-and-10 cent store, F.W. Woolworth's, from 1928 to 1964 on Troost Avenue in Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historic building formerly known as President Hotel has come a long way since 1926 including the 1935 cold caseCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic rural Elmwood Cemetery memorializes local residents from the 1800s with Victorian funerary artCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Lumber mogul Charles S. Keith's success and historic mansion sold to real estate baron J.C. NicholsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
This Weekend IN Kansas City: November 10-13
Between Veterans Day and the upcoming holiday season, there is plenty to do this weekend. Here’s what to consider for your calendar. The holidays officially start in Brookside this weekend! Whether you’re looking for early holiday specials, finding something for that hard-to-shop-for person, looking for a great place to eat and grab a drink, or just in a festive mood for exploring, the Holiday Season Opener has something for everyone.
New Drone Video of Parkville, Missouri Makes It Look Like a Dream
I've never been to Parkville, Missouri that I can remember. Maybe I should plan a trip as a new drone video makes it look like a place that you would see in a dream. A very good dream. I'm not sure of what the backstory is behind this new drone...
Historic rural Elmwood Cemetery memorializes local residents from the 1800s with Victorian funerary art
The Elmwood Cemetery in Kansas City, Missouri.Brian Hillegas, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Resting on 43 acres is the old rural cemetery called Elmwood Cemetery in Kansas City, Missouri. What used to be considered rural back in the day is now an urban area. The cemetery is located at 4900 Truman Road at the corner of Van Brunt Avenue.
Ararat Shrine Circus Ticket Giveaway
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City’s only three ring circus is coming to town!The Ararat Shine Circus is coming to Cable Dahmer arena! Enter now for your chance to win a family four pack (4) tickets to the 7 p.m. performance on November 17, 2022. To enter for...
The Rieger Hotel with the namesake on top offers a long line of family history and success in Kansas City
Rieger Hotel, Kansas City, Missouri.Elisa.rolle, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Rieger Hotel was constructed in 1915. It's located in Kansas City, Missouri at 20th and Main Street, and it is still operating. The hotel is in the Crossroads Art District, and in 2004, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Shelter KC in urgent need of Thanksgiving donations and volunteers
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Shelter KC has an urgent need for Thanksgiving donations. The Kansas City, Missouri, organization serves meals to the homeless Thanksgiving week, provides food baskets to needy residents and reheatable meals for others. Typically donation boxes are half full. This year, they're nearly empty. "We know...
Lumber mogul Charles S. Keith's success and historic mansion sold to real estate baron J.C. Nichols
Charles S. Keith House, also known as the J. C. Nichols House.Google Maps. In 1913, the Charles S. Keith House (aka J.C. Nichols House) was designed and the construction for the house was completed in 1914. The two-and-a-half-story house is located on West 55th Street in Kansas City, Missouri. The architectural style is Georgian Revival. This beautiful house rests on three acres close to Ward Parkway within the Country Club District of the city.
Johnny’s Tavern to close North Lawrence location until city makes changes to growing homeless camp
The owners of Johnny’s Tavern are closing the business’s iconic North Lawrence location for the foreseeable future in an effort to pressure officials to make changes to a city-operated homeless camp next to the bar. Owner Rick Renfro told the Journal-World Monday afternoon that he plans to close...
Snapped: Missouri love-triangle ends in 2010 murder
In May 2011, Teresa Stone is arrested in connection with her husband's murder.
Historic 1929 'Safeway Stores Office and Warehouse Building' in Kansas City was repurposed to the Freight House Lofts
Safeway Stores Office and Warehouse Building.Mwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Who doesn’t remember the Safeway grocery chain in your neighborhood? In 1929, this chain had a district office and warehouse building near downtown Kansas City, Missouri. The architects of the building were Archer & Gloyd and the architectural style is Early Commercial.
Gates Bar-B-Q location temporarily closed by KC health inspectors
Kansas City's health department inspectors temporarily shut down Gates Bar-B-Q's Main Street location due to health code violations.
Things to do this weekend in Kansas City: Nov. 4-6
Whether you're ready to get in the holiday spirit or just want to enjoy a weekend concert, there's plenty going on in Kansas City this weekend.
8 small towns to visit in Missouri
The state’s oldest town lures you in with its history and French colonial architecture, then keeps you there with its cultural amenities, from the Ste. Genevieve Museum Learning Center (featuring the Missouri dinosaur) to the rolling hills of nearby wine country. (Click here to read more about Ste. Genevieve.)
'I had the thought, we're all dead': Lawrence woman recalls moment before SUV crashed into restaurant
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Police in Lawrence, Kansas, are investigating after an SUV crashed into a restaurant. It happened around 8:30 p.m. at the Big Mill on Friday. Police said three customers were hurt, but not seriously. The driver of the SUV was critically injured but is now in stable condition.
Police officers help save life of infant girl in Missouri
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — Two police officers rushed into life-saving mode Thursday, and helped an infant who wasn’t breathing. The Kansas City Police Department says Officer Richard DuChaine and his partner, Officer Charles Owen, were called to a scene where a 1-month-old girl was unable to breathe.
Kansas City church elder sentenced to life for killing pastor-wife
A former elder in a Kansas City, Missouri, church was sentenced Thursday to life in prison for killing his wife, who was an associate pastor.
Jackson County’s Question No. 1: Children’s Services Fund
Jackson County voters will be asked to renew and expand a tax serving children on this November’s ballot. Since its inception by state initiative and approval by local voters, the Children’s Service Fund (CSF) has awarded $85 million in support of programs and services across Jackson County. Each program is dedicated to serving children and their families in need of programs designed for mental health, in-home prevention services, crisis intervention within the school and more. The program itself is not a government service but rather a fund that assists existing programs through grants out of a fund generated by a 1/8 cent sales tax within Jackson County.
Missouri con artist back in jail after defrauding customers more than $269,000
Missouri Contractor Jerry “Shane” Fellers has a new mugshot and a new home: The Detention Center in Norman, Oklahoma.
Get to know your Jackson County 2nd District At-Large candidates
Candidates running for the county’s 2nd District-at-Large seat will be representing residents in the northwest corner of Jackson County starting north of 77th/79th streets. Though the candidates represent a certain district, they are elected by all voters throughout the county. Donna Peyton (D) Donna Peyton is running for Jackson...
