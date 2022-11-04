ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belton, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
inkansascity.com

This Weekend IN Kansas City: November 10-13

Between Veterans Day and the upcoming holiday season, there is plenty to do this weekend. Here’s what to consider for your calendar. The holidays officially start in Brookside this weekend! Whether you’re looking for early holiday specials, finding something for that hard-to-shop-for person, looking for a great place to eat and grab a drink, or just in a festive mood for exploring, the Holiday Season Opener has something for everyone.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

Ararat Shrine Circus Ticket Giveaway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City’s only three ring circus is coming to town!The Ararat Shine Circus is coming to Cable Dahmer arena! Enter now for your chance to win a family four pack (4) tickets to the 7 p.m. performance on November 17, 2022. To enter for...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Shelter KC in urgent need of Thanksgiving donations and volunteers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Shelter KC has an urgent need for Thanksgiving donations. The Kansas City, Missouri, organization serves meals to the homeless Thanksgiving week, provides food baskets to needy residents and reheatable meals for others. Typically donation boxes are half full. This year, they're nearly empty. "We know...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

Lumber mogul Charles S. Keith's success and historic mansion sold to real estate baron J.C. Nichols

Charles S. Keith House, also known as the J. C. Nichols House.Google Maps. In 1913, the Charles S. Keith House (aka J.C. Nichols House) was designed and the construction for the house was completed in 1914. The two-and-a-half-story house is located on West 55th Street in Kansas City, Missouri. The architectural style is Georgian Revival. This beautiful house rests on three acres close to Ward Parkway within the Country Club District of the city.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

Historic 1929 'Safeway Stores Office and Warehouse Building' in Kansas City was repurposed to the Freight House Lofts

Safeway Stores Office and Warehouse Building.Mwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Who doesn’t remember the Safeway grocery chain in your neighborhood? In 1929, this chain had a district office and warehouse building near downtown Kansas City, Missouri. The architects of the building were Archer & Gloyd and the architectural style is Early Commercial.
KANSAS CITY, MO
stlmag.com

8 small towns to visit in Missouri

The state’s oldest town lures you in with its history and French colonial architecture, then keeps you there with its cultural amenities, from the Ste. Genevieve Museum Learning Center (featuring the Missouri dinosaur) to the rolling hills of nearby wine country. (Click here to read more about Ste. Genevieve.)
MISSOURI STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Police officers help save life of infant girl in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — Two police officers rushed into life-saving mode Thursday, and helped an infant who wasn’t breathing. The Kansas City Police Department says Officer Richard DuChaine and his partner, Officer Charles Owen, were called to a scene where a 1-month-old girl was unable to breathe.
KANSAS CITY, MO
martincitytelegraph.com

Jackson County’s Question No. 1: Children’s Services Fund

Jackson County voters will be asked to renew and expand a tax serving children on this November’s ballot. Since its inception by state initiative and approval by local voters, the Children’s Service Fund (CSF) has awarded $85 million in support of programs and services across Jackson County. Each program is dedicated to serving children and their families in need of programs designed for mental health, in-home prevention services, crisis intervention within the school and more. The program itself is not a government service but rather a fund that assists existing programs through grants out of a fund generated by a 1/8 cent sales tax within Jackson County.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
martincitytelegraph.com

Get to know your Jackson County 2nd District At-Large candidates

Candidates running for the county’s 2nd District-at-Large seat will be representing residents in the northwest corner of Jackson County starting north of 77th/79th streets. Though the candidates represent a certain district, they are elected by all voters throughout the county. Donna Peyton (D) Donna Peyton is running for Jackson...
JACKSON COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy