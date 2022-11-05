ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Lakeland rolls over Lakewood

LAKELAND – With Lakeland, it’s never just one guy. The Dreadnaughts – ranked No. 7 in SBLive Sports Florida Football Power 25 – toppled St. Petersburg Lakewood, 48-20, at Bryant Stadium on Friday to hand head coach Bill Castle his 19th undefeated regular season. Four different Lakeland players ...
LAKELAND, FL
Hurricane Maria survivor facing homelessness again

CLEARWATER, Fla. — "A crisis on top of another crisis" — that’s what the League of United Latin American Citizens says Tampa Bay is up against following two devastating storms. What You Need To Know. Hurricane Fiona left much of Puerto Rico without power years ago. Carmen...
CLEARWATER, FL
Top 5 Places to Eat At Tampa Premium Outlets

Tampa Premium Outlets is home to over 100 designer stores and name-brand shops; therefore, it's an attractive place to visit. If you are touring this luxurious part of Tampa or are a local, you can always get fantastic restaurants in Tampa Premium Outlets for any occasion. Don't go hungry when...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Greek Festival returns for first time since the pandemic

TAMPA, Fla. - After a two-year pause during the pandemic, one of Hillsborough County's oldest cultural celebrations is back. For four decades, St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church in South Tampa has hosted Tampa Greek Festival, which celebrates heritage and faith with food, fun and dancing. Marina Choundas gave...
TAMPA, FL
The Absolute Best Calzone in Tampa

Tampa might be home to delicious pizzas, but did you know that our calzones are just as scrumptious?. While calzones are not as famous as pizza, they are a great hand-held portable snack. And it has everything to love - the yummy base, mouthwatering toppings, and full-on flavor. If you...
TAMPA, FL
Free shot clinic for dogs to be held on Nov. 5

TAMPA, Fla. — For anyone with a dog that is in need of some vaccinations, the Humane Society of Tampa Bay has an upcoming event just for you. On Saturday, Nov. 5, the animal shelter is hosting the 14th annual Free Shot Clinic for Dogs event which provides free DA2PP and rabies vaccines for 1,000 dogs.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL

