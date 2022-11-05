Read full article on original website
USF has fired Jeff Scott as its head football coach
Michael Kelly, vice president of athletics, made the announcement that coach Jeff Scott was terminated with immediate effect on Sunday.
Lakeland rolls over Lakewood
LAKELAND – With Lakeland, it’s never just one guy. The Dreadnaughts – ranked No. 7 in SBLive Sports Florida Football Power 25 – toppled St. Petersburg Lakewood, 48-20, at Bryant Stadium on Friday to hand head coach Bill Castle his 19th undefeated regular season. Four different Lakeland players ...
In St. Petersburg’s Childs Park, it takes a village to coach a team
Patricia Hampton and Ruthie Green-Maynard were team moms when they joined the then-Childs Park Junior Rattlers in 1995. Over 27 years, coaches have come and gone, a grant helped the program get a home field at the Childs Park Sports Complex and Hampton, 56, and Green-Maynard, 63, became president and vice president.
USF Announces Head Coach Jeff Scott Has Been Fired
IMG Academy's 96-0 halftime lead is enough for officials, who call the game early
The Ascenders' regular-season home finale doesn't last very long against West Toronto Prep (Canada)
Three Florida Lottery Scratch-Off Players Announced, $4 Million In Winnings Last Week
The Florida Lottery announced three lottery scratch-off winners in Flordia, last week, totaling combined winnings of $4,000,000. On Tuesday, the Florida Lottery announced that Ramon Diaz Moreno, 52, of Tampa, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s
Gov. DeSantis joined by hundreds of supporters at ‘Unite & Win’ rally in Clearwater
Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke to hundreds of his supporters in a packhouse in Clearwater.
Tampa Bay Weekend: Medieval times, rodeo fairs & festivals
Even though it's the week after "Halloweekend," it's still shaping up to be a busy, exciting time in the Tampa Bay area.
Hurricane Maria survivor facing homelessness again
CLEARWATER, Fla. — "A crisis on top of another crisis" — that’s what the League of United Latin American Citizens says Tampa Bay is up against following two devastating storms. What You Need To Know. Hurricane Fiona left much of Puerto Rico without power years ago. Carmen...
Top 5 Places to Eat At Tampa Premium Outlets
Tampa Premium Outlets is home to over 100 designer stores and name-brand shops; therefore, it's an attractive place to visit. If you are touring this luxurious part of Tampa or are a local, you can always get fantastic restaurants in Tampa Premium Outlets for any occasion. Don't go hungry when...
Tampa Greek Festival returns for first time since the pandemic
TAMPA, Fla. - After a two-year pause during the pandemic, one of Hillsborough County's oldest cultural celebrations is back. For four decades, St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church in South Tampa has hosted Tampa Greek Festival, which celebrates heritage and faith with food, fun and dancing. Marina Choundas gave...
'Night of Reflection' in St. Pete helps those grieving loved ones, friends
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Everyone has felt grief before whether from losing a loved one or a friend, and community members in St. Petersburg came together to talk about that collective loss Friday. Counselors led the Night of Reflection event with support and affirmations to shine a light that grief...
The Absolute Best Calzone in Tampa
Tampa might be home to delicious pizzas, but did you know that our calzones are just as scrumptious?. While calzones are not as famous as pizza, they are a great hand-held portable snack. And it has everything to love - the yummy base, mouthwatering toppings, and full-on flavor. If you...
Tampa woman receives sample ballot after being arrested for voter fraud
A woman arrested as part of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ voter fraud round-up is still getting information in the mail suggesting she can vote. Investigative Reporter Katie LaGrone finds out why.
Florida woman arrested for ‘double voting,’ FDLE says
Inspectors with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement's Election Crime Unit announced Friday the arrest of a 55-year-old Florida woman for casting more than one ballot in an election.
Much-anticipated Crumbl Cookies is opening in South Tampa this month
And it's gonna be sweet.
St. Pete man accused of beating mother to death
St. Petersburg police are investigating a suspicious death as a homicide.
Woman In Wheelchair And Man Struck, Killed Crossing 4th St. S In St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – A woman in a wheelchair and a man were crossing 4th St. S. near 14th Ave. S., when a sedan struck both of them around 9:30 pm on Saturday. Police say that both pedestrians died at the scene of the crash.
Free shot clinic for dogs to be held on Nov. 5
TAMPA, Fla. — For anyone with a dog that is in need of some vaccinations, the Humane Society of Tampa Bay has an upcoming event just for you. On Saturday, Nov. 5, the animal shelter is hosting the 14th annual Free Shot Clinic for Dogs event which provides free DA2PP and rabies vaccines for 1,000 dogs.
Despite poverty for many in Glades, some residents find hope
Fairways, beaches and mansions is the Palm Beach County most people recognize. But about 40 miles west of the coast, it's a much different story.
