Columbia, MO

titaninsider.com

Missouri's search for offensive consistency continues in 21-17 loss to Kentucky

It has been difficult to get a complete read on Missouri’s offense this season. There are moments it looks dead in the water with mounting three-and-outs, missed reads and frustrating play-calls. Then, out of nothing, it comes to life with galvanizing receptions, strong runs and momentum-changing touchdowns. On Saturday,...
COLUMBIA, MO
titaninsider.com

MU extends Drinkwitz through 2027

Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz received a two-year contract extension, a team spokesperson announced Saturday morning before the Tigers’ home game against Kentucky. Drinkwitz is now signed through the 2027 season. “My family and I want to thank the Board of Curators, President (Mun) Choi, and AD (Desireé) Reed-Francois for...
COLUMBIA, MO
titaninsider.com

Stagnant offense, late roughing call doom MU in loss to Kentucky

Boos rang loud Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium. Never did they ring louder than with 2½ minutes to go in the game and Kentucky leading by four, when a long snap went over Kentucky punter Colin Goodfellow’s head. Goodfellow chased down the ball and somehow got the punt off while being tackled by Missouri linebacker Will Norris.
LEXINGTON, KY
titaninsider.com

Mizzou football comeback falls short in latest loss to Kentucky Wildcats

COLUMBIA, Mo. — On a day that began with a contract extension for Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz, his offense came out of hiding for a while Saturday but couldn’t complete a comeback against Kentucky in a 21-17 defeat. In front of the season’s biggest announced Memorial Stadium crowd...
COLUMBIA, MO
titaninsider.com

Following first-drive holes, Missouri’s defense finds the backfield

A 39-yard pass from Kentucky quarterback Will Levis to Barion Brown put Missouri on its heels. Showing out against South Carolina last week, the Tigers fell behind early against a more consistent quarterback in Levis. The Wildcats charged for a touchdown seven plays later, although getting blown up in the...
COLUMBIA, MO
titaninsider.com

Mizzou extends Eli Drinkwitz's contract through 2027, increases coach's salary

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Two hours before Missouri kicks off against Kentucky in a pivotal division game, the university announced a two-year contract extension for head coach Eli Drinkwitz on Saturday. The new deal, which will include a pay raise, extends Drinkwitz's original six-year contract through the 2027 season. Drinkwitz,...
COLUMBIA, MO

