Wells Hutson and Isaac Lewis each scored a pair of touchdowns as Rocky Mount Academy advanced to the second round of the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association (NCISAA) Division II playoffs with a 31-0 victory over crosstown rival Faith Christian School at home on Friday night. Hutson scored on runs covering 65 and 22 yards for the Eagles (6-3 overall), the No. 3 seed. Lewis returned a fumble 40 yards for one TD and scored on a 3-yard run. ...

ROCKY MOUNT, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO