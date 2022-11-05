Read full article on original website
eousports.com
Mounties Take First Duel Of 2022-23 Campaign
LA GRANDE, Ore. - Eastern Oregon wrestling was back in action today for their first official duel of the 2022-2023 season as they took on the Cougar's of Clackamas Community College. The Mountaineers tallied 36 team points while Clackamas totaled 12. This wrestling season was kicked off at La Grande...
eousports.com
Mounties Rack Up Three First Place Finishes at Mountaineer Open
LA GRANDE, Ore. - The Eastern Oregon University Mountaineers hosted their annual Mountaineer Open on Sunday, Nov. 6. On their own turf, Eastern put together a strong showing with three grapplers taking spots at the top of the podium and 13 placing in the top five of their weight classes.
eousports.com
EOU Women’s Wrestling Tallies Three First Place Finishes at Mountaineer Open
LA GRANDE, Ore. – The Mountaineers Women's Wrestling team kicked off the 2022 season with their annual Mountaineer Open on Sunday. With three first place finishers and 12 wrestlers in the top five, EOU started the season off on the right foot. Leading the way for the Mounties was...
nbcrightnow.com
Trucks spin out in snow, block I-84 in eastern OR
BAKER CITY, Ore.- UPDATE: 4:35 p.m. NOVEMBER 4, 2022 12:38 p.m. I-84 westbound is closed in eastern Oregon from Baker City exit 302 to La Grande exit 265. According to the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) trucks have spun out on the road and are now blocking lanes. This is...
KTVB
I-84 westbound lanes reopened between Baker City and LaGrande
BAKER CITY, Ore. — Update: The Oregon Department of Transportation has reopened the westbound lanes of I-84 between Baker City and LaGrande after weather conditions promoted a closure Friday afternoon. Weather conditions and spun out trucks blocking lanes prompted the Oregon Department of Transportation to close the westbound lanes...
Post Register
Traffic Alert: Multiple freeway closures on I-84 in Oregon
Sections of I-84 were closed earlier this morning. These closures are mainly due to trucks not chaining up and then blocking the roadway. I-84 eastbound milepost 256, 3 miles west of La Grande, has been closed due to a disabled vehicle creating a hazard. Drivers are asked to take a different route.
Post Register
Adventure Weather Alert: Snow storm takes out trees and utility lines in eastern Oregon
Union County, Oregon — Utility crews spent much of Friday afternoon restoring power following a damaging snow storm. Public works crews in Union County worked to reopen roads and remove downed trees and branches. Union County Emergency Services says it is the landowner's responsibility to remove trees and branches...
thatoregonlife.com
Hal’s Hamburgers: Making the Best Burger in Pendleton For 70 Years
For those math-lazy folks like me, that’s 1952. Wrap your brain around that for a moment. Eisenhower had just been elected president. Elizabeth II started her tenure as Queen of England. A pound of hamburger cost $.53. The average price of a new car was $1700, and you could drive it up to get a delicious cheeseburger and shake from…
