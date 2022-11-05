ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Grande, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eousports.com

Mounties Take First Duel Of 2022-23 Campaign

LA GRANDE, Ore. - Eastern Oregon wrestling was back in action today for their first official duel of the 2022-2023 season as they took on the Cougar's of Clackamas Community College. The Mountaineers tallied 36 team points while Clackamas totaled 12. This wrestling season was kicked off at La Grande...
LA GRANDE, OR
eousports.com

Mounties Rack Up Three First Place Finishes at Mountaineer Open

LA GRANDE, Ore. - The Eastern Oregon University Mountaineers hosted their annual Mountaineer Open on Sunday, Nov. 6. On their own turf, Eastern put together a strong showing with three grapplers taking spots at the top of the podium and 13 placing in the top five of their weight classes.
LA GRANDE, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Trucks spin out in snow, block I-84 in eastern OR

BAKER CITY, Ore.- UPDATE: 4:35 p.m. NOVEMBER 4, 2022 12:38 p.m. I-84 westbound is closed in eastern Oregon from Baker City exit 302 to La Grande exit 265. According to the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) trucks have spun out on the road and are now blocking lanes. This is...
BAKER CITY, OR
KTVB

I-84 westbound lanes reopened between Baker City and LaGrande

BAKER CITY, Ore. — Update: The Oregon Department of Transportation has reopened the westbound lanes of I-84 between Baker City and LaGrande after weather conditions promoted a closure Friday afternoon. Weather conditions and spun out trucks blocking lanes prompted the Oregon Department of Transportation to close the westbound lanes...
BAKER CITY, OR
Post Register

Traffic Alert: Multiple freeway closures on I-84 in Oregon

Sections of I-84 were closed earlier this morning. These closures are mainly due to trucks not chaining up and then blocking the roadway. I-84 eastbound milepost 256, 3 miles west of La Grande, has been closed due to a disabled vehicle creating a hazard. Drivers are asked to take a different route.
LA GRANDE, OR
thatoregonlife.com

Hal’s Hamburgers: Making the Best Burger in Pendleton For 70 Years

For those math-lazy folks like me, that’s 1952. Wrap your brain around that for a moment. Eisenhower had just been elected president. Elizabeth II started her tenure as Queen of England. A pound of hamburger cost $.53. The average price of a new car was $1700, and you could drive it up to get a delicious cheeseburger and shake from…
PENDLETON, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy