Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Back in Time
Fashion loves a deep reflection into past decades — and sometimes even past centuries. For spring 2023, fashion designers referenced everyone from Y2K starlets to the nobility of Velazquez’s Las Meninas. The spring season’s referential look included hoop skirts, cage crinolines and pannier construction revealing a sense of romanticism and drama perfectly fitted for the times.More from WWDSpring 2023 Trends: Back in Time6 Top Trends From Luxury Bridal Fashion Week Fall 2023Spring 2023 Trends: Shine Panniers originated in the Spanish court dress of the 17th century, and were immortalized through the many novelty portraits of Baroque painter Diego Velazquez. They were women’s...
Khloe Kardashian Shimmers in Edgy Bronze LaQuan Smith Cutout Dress at CFDA Awards
Khloe Kardashian arrived at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York on Monday in a striking look by LaQuan Smith, wearing a sculpted bronze cutout dress for the occasion. The one-shouldered gown featured a mock neckline, train and an asymmetrical cutout that went across her arm, chest and midsection. More from WWDRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout Looks For makeup, she did a smoky eye and a matte rose lip. Her hair was pulled back into a bun. To coordinate her look, Khloe wore...
Michelle Gass Named Levi Strauss President, Future CEO
Michelle Gass is making the jump from the corner office at Kohl’s Corp. to Levi Strauss & Co., where she is set to succeed chief executive officer Chip Bergh in 18 months. Gass, who starts her new gig on Jan. 2, will be responsible for leading the Levi’s brand and the company’s global digital and commercial operations.More from WWDMen's Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Denim DaysN°21 X 7 For All MankindParis Fashion Week Spring 2018: Denim Taps Innovation and Does the Nineties Bob Eckert, chairman of the denim giant, said: “We are delighted that an executive with Michelle’s background, experience and stature is...
Move Aside Miniskirts—It’s All About the Denim Maxi
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Miniskirts have dominated our style consciousness for several seasons, but designers have started to make a welcome move away from hitched hemlines. If images of a denim-clad Britney Spears or Jennifer Aniston come to mind at the mention of a denim maxi-skirt, you’re on the wrong track. This season is about chic, form-fitting styles that are made to flatter anybody and everybody—from 5ft to 6ft and beyond.
From Cozy Knits to Satin, Here Are the 25 Best Winter Dresses for 2022
Dresses are a quintessential item in any fashion girl's closet. Spring and summer styles are cute and all, but there is something so cozy and luxurious about winter-style dresses. Knit minis and chic satin blend pieces style well with leather boots, while a faux leather midi dress or denim piece work well with shearling boots.
Harper's Bazaar
POV: You're Seeing Totême's Scarf Jacket Everywhere
Where were you when you first laid eyes on Totême's scarf jacket? Was it during a commute in New York or London? Was it scrolling TikTok with one of 208,000-plus other users, who've all watched videos tagged with the coat? Or, like me, was it at fashion week last February, where every other showgoer was seen wearing it?
Give Your Jeans a Break and Try a Denim Midiskirt Instead
It’s fair to say that a pair of jeans read as casual and skirts have a dressier reputation. A denim midiskirt, however, can achieve a happy medium. With denim as the material, the garment will bring a sense of everyday ease to your look, and the knee- or ankle-length silhouette will lend some polish. Denim midi and maxis made appearances in fall collections from Dries Van Noten, Marni, Ami, and Khaite, all the while, denim labels such as Mother, Still Here, Frame, Slvrlake, and Citizens of Humanity also included the silhouette in their denim offerings.
The Denim Trend Fashion People Are Wearing With Ballet Flats
Ballet flats are the moment. Period. Sure, the style has been around for years, but the silhouette continues to rise in popularity this fall. This is in large part thanks to the abundance of fresh options in the F/W 22 collections (ahem, Miu Miu) and the celeb endorsements (looking at you, Kendall Jenner). While flats truly work with just about any pant, dress, or skirt style, there’s a specific denim trend the fashion crowd is wearing with their favorite ballet flats. Yep, it’s all about relaxed and baggy jeans.
Vogue
Unpacking EmRata’s Date-Night Style
Whatever Emily Ratajkowski does, she has the world’s undivided attention. Whether shutting down London Fashion Week at the JW Anderson show, or simply running errands in New York City, the model and My Body author is forever turning heads. But when it comes to her style, Ratajkowski’s range of sultry looks is worth referencing for a sizzling date night.
Say Goodbye to Your Skinnies—Dad Jeans Are Fall’s Biggest Denim Trend
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.For the past decade, skinny and straight-leg jeans have reigned supreme. Everyone and their moms wore second-skin bottoms with tapered or semi-tapered hems that weren’t exactly the most comfortable—or forgiving—bottom of choice. Well, the skinny jean trend eventually evolved and shifted into mom jeans (high-waisted denim with a more relaxed fit), which have now bowed down to a new denim trend: dad jeans.Dad jeans, in case you’re not familiar with them, are a little like mom jeans—but just different. Both have a more relaxed...
Charlize Theron Romantically Laces Into Sheer Boots & Slit Ball Gown for ‘The School of Good and Evil’ Premiere
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Charlize Theron went dark for the world premiere of Netflix’s “The School of Good and Evil.” Based on the fantasy novel series by Soman Chainani, the new film also stars Kerry Washington, Sophia Anne Caruso and Michelle Yeoh, premiering on the platform on Oct. 19.
Juliane Hough Adds ’70s Twist to Casual Style with Gucci Sunglasses & Chunky Loafers
Julianne Hough posted a quick mirror selfie in her large walk-in closet on her Instagram Story today. The “Footloose” actress dressed up in denim, bundling up in cold weather wear with the addition of sturdy boots. The outfit began with classic light wash high-waisted denim with a bell-shaped hem which Hough wore alongside a green knit vest layered overtop and a white collared button-down shirt. Adding layers on layers, the professional dancer wore a grey striped oversized blazer with black buttons. Hough got shady, donning 70s-style Gucci frames. Slung over her shoulder, the star wore a black leather quilted bag by...
I'm a Fashion Editor—My Core Fall Wardrobe Includes These 10 Classic Staples
I always keep a close eye on trends and how I can interpret them in my current looks, but my personal style veers on the more classic side of the style spectrum. Yes, I've been experimenting with new trends—including everything from sheer see-through skirts and designer logo tank tops to satin ballet flats and chunky Mary Jane heels—but my core wardrobe revolves around timeless staples that I consider to be the backbone of my closet and the pieces that get more wear than any other items I own.
Victoria Beckham And Mia Regan Give Vogue An Exclusive First Look At Their Vintage-Inspired Denim Collection
“Victoria and I have always been in conversation about fashion,” says Mia Regan. She’s referring, of course, to Victoria Beckham, with whom – as a rising model and an influential dresser herself – Mia has always had lots to talk about. It was last year, when Victoria suggested a louche pair of trousers in one of her collections be named after Mia, who “loves a baggy fit”, that the idea of a collaboration first came up.
In Style
Amazon Just Slashed Prices on Its Entire Fall Fashion Section — Including a Paige Sweater for 80% Off
Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale may be over, but there are still tons of incredible deals to shop this season. The retailer dropped major discounts on popular fall fashion pieces, like designer jeans, comfy slippers, and toasty warm beanies. And we rounded up the 18 best Amazon fall fashion deals, including clothes, shoes, and accessories for the months ahead.
Kourtney Kardashian Poses in Crocodile Trench Coat with 6-Inch Stiletto Boots for Boohoo Collection Photoshoot
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kourtney Kardashian took sleek style to a new level in her latest Instagram post. The reality superstar and entrepreneur gave her Instagram followers a behind-the-scenes look at a photoshoot for her Boohoo collection.
hypebeast.com
On-Foot Look at the Nike Dunk Low "Green Velvet"
On-foot photos of the Dunk Low “Green Velvet” have sufaced via yankeekicks. The upcoming iteration is crafted with luxe, all-velvet uppers in hues of dark green, with a hint of white landing on the the mesh tongue tag. Traditional Nike branding can also be found on the panel swoosh, embroidered heel branding and insoles. The shoe rests on a white midsole and matching green outsole, with white laces tying the silhouette together for a clean finish.
hypebeast.com
Take a Look at This Air Jordan 4 Snorlax Custom
After Maijin Buu and Frieza Nike Dunk Low customs, sneaker customizer Andrew Chiou has now returned with a Snorlax-inspired take on the Air Jordan 4. The latest one-of-a-kind offering from Chiou sees the classic Jordan Brand model dressed with the colors of the Normal-type Pokémon. The uppers found on...
Lenny Kravitz Goes Western in Shiny Skinny Jeans & Cowboy Boots for Nocheluna Sotol Tequila Presentation
Lenny Kravitz attended the presentation for his new tequila line in collaboration with Nocheluna in Mexico City yesterday. Looking as cool as ever, Kravitz appeared in an outfit styled around shiny garments and western footwear. The “Fly Away” singer wore a tailored black slightly sparkly blazer overtop a black low-cut top featuring gold accents that made the tee pop. For bottoms, Kravitz sported highly distressed black denim with a glossy finish seemingly painted on in erratic strokes. The record producer sported black alien-esque shades and stacked on silver chains, further packing on the bling. The multi-genre star has long since perfected his look....
9 best women’s cargo trousers for embracing this season’s must-have trend
From low-rise jeans and chunky Mary-Janes to baker boy caps and Uggs, it appears that the Noughties moment of fashion is here to stay. And what sartorial statement did early ‘aughts queens The Spice Girls, Avril Lavigne, AllSaints and Christina Agulera make again and again? Cargo trousers.An enduring image of the era, cargo trousers have gone from being the popstar red carpet trouser of choice to the must-have trend for Gen Z TikTok users (the hashtag has 278 million views and counting).Proving these utilitarian pants aren’t just another internet fashion fad, interpretations of the cargo trouser trend emerged across autumn/winter...
WWD
