CHARLES CITY, Iowa-A chicken processing plant will be reopening soon in Charles City. The United States Department of Agriculture is investing over $45 million, including a nearly $7 million grant, to help get the chicken processing plant back up and running for the first time in over three years. The plant will create about forty jobs for the city this year and around four hundred jobs by the end of 2024. Pure Prairie Farms CEO/President Brian Roelofs says he's looking forward to the opportunities the plant will provide.

4 DAYS AGO