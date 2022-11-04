Read full article on original website
Related
Dozens Charged In Major Drug Bust
(Fayette County, IA) — A drug ring’s been busted in Northeast Iowa. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested a dozen suspects, and seized multiple guns, thousands of dollars in cash, and large amounts of methamphetamine, marijuana, and prescription pills in drug raids. The deputies made the arrests in Oelwein, Maynard, and rural Fayette County. More than a hundred charges are filed against the dozen suspects, including possession of meth with intent to deliver.
Busy Southeast Rochester Road Reopens
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A road construction project for a busy road in rural southeast Rochester has come to an end. Olmsted County Public Works announced Monday that County Rd. 1 Reconstruction project has finished. The road closed on June 27 to allow for resurfacing work, shoulder widening along with the construction of a roundabout at the intersection of County Roads 1 and 101.
KIMT
3 injured in 2-vehicle crash north of Clear Lake
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Three people were injured in a two-vehicle accident Saturday north of Clear Lake. The Iowa State Patrol said the crash happened just after 8 a.m. at 300th St. and Grouse Ave. Authorities said a vehicle driven by De Saun Smith, of North Las Vegas, Nevada, failed...
RPD: $6,000 in Property Stolen in Rochester Residential Burglary
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is investigating a costly residential burglary reported in a northwest Rochester neighborhood Monday evening. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were dispatched to a residence in the 400 block of Zumbro Dr. Northwest shortly before 11 p.m. Monday. A 31-year-old man reported leaving the home around 9:30 p.m. and returning over an hour later to find someone had forced open a side door on the home’s garage.
KIMT
Mason City woman sentenced for Swaledale vandalism
MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman who vandalized a home and vehicle in Swaledale is sentenced. Mercades Lynn Motz, 20 of Mason City, was ordered Monday to spend three years on supervised probation and pay a civil penalty of $1,025. Motz was accused of doing more than $1,500 in damage to the home and vehicle in Swaledale on June 28.
Businesses, Property Destroyed in Large Kasson Fire
Kasson, MN (KROC-AM News)- A large fire in Kasson is responsible for the destruction of several businesses and property. Kasson Fire Chief Joe Fitch said crews responded to a structure fire at 20 East Veterans Memorial Highway around 7:30 Sunday evening. Firefighters from Kasson, Mantorville, Dodge Center and Byron fought the fire until 1:50 a.m.
Loaded Gun Found in Shoplifting Arrest at Rochester Fleet Farm
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department says a shoplifting call led to the discovery of a loaded handgun at Fleet Farm Monday morning. Rochester Police Captain Casey Moilanen says officers were dispatched to the store in the 4800 block of Maine Ave. Southeast on the report that loss prevention staff had detained a suspected shoplifter shortly before noon. 25-year-old Logan Johnson was then transported to the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on suspicion of shoplifting as well as for charges related to 10 active arrest warrants.
KIMT
Albert Lea woman to stand trial for serious drug offense
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A Freeborn County woman accused of being a drug dealer is now set to stand trial. Delyla Carlina Jarvis, 21 of Albert Lea, was arrested in March and charged with first-degree controlled substance crime. The South Central Drug Investigation Unit says it searched Jarvis’ home...
KAAL-TV
Emergency crews respond to two-vehicle crash in Rochester Tuesday morning
(ABC 6 News) – Emergency first responders were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash in Rochester early Tuesday morning. The crash happened just after 8:00 a.m. at the intersection of 34th Ave. NW and 65th St. NW. Neither the Minnesota State Patrol nor Rochester Police would comment on any injuries...
KIMT
Several businesses destroyed in Kasson fire
KASSON, Minn. - Several businesses and personal property were destroyed during a fire Sunday night. Fire officials said it happened at 20 East Veterans Memorial Highway at 7:35 p.m. and fire crews remained on the scene until 1:50 a.m. Two firefighters were checked out by Dodge Center AMB but were...
Pine Island Woman Injured in Southeast Rochester Crash
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Pine Island woman was injured in a crash in southeast Rochester Saturday night. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a Subaru was traveling north on 40th Ave SE and a Saturn was traveling east on Highway 14 when the vehicles collided at the intersection just before 9:30 p.m.
Man killed in pickup truck rollover crash in southern Minnesota
A 46-year-old driver was killed when he rolled his pickup truck in southern Minnesota Friday night. The crash was reported at around 11:40 p.m. on Highway 22 in Minnesota Lake Township, about 30 miles northwest of Albert Lea. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Jason Neubauer, of Wells, Minnesota, was...
KCRG.com
Fayette County Sheriff’s Office arrests 12 in massive drug sting operation
FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On November 4th, at approximately 9:30 pm, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office executed 6 different drug house warrants stemming from an investigation. A multitude of law enforcement agencies came together to execute the warrants simultaneously. 12 individuals were taken into custody. Multiple Drug Seizures,...
myaustinminnesota.com
Iowa man sentenced to jail time, supervised probation, restitution, fees for felony criminal vehicular operation charge in Mower County District Court
An Iowa man facing a felony criminal vehicular operation charge in Mower County District Court after a traffic incident in Mower County on July 2nd, 2020 has been sentenced to jail time, supervised probation, plus restitution and fees. 29-year-old Troy Jennings Peterson of Ames, Iowa was sentenced Monday to 30...
kchanews.com
Floyd County Sheriff Deputy Luke Chatfield & K9 Sirius
Floyd County Sheriff Deputy Luke Chatfield and K9 Sirius made a stop on the KCHA morning show on Monday to talk about Sirius’ training, the fact that he’s been VERY busy in the field already. We’ll talk about Sirius being a “dual purpose” K9, what’s next in the process of integrating him into the department and more.
RPD: Three Kids Asleep in Home of Rochester Shooting, Drug Arrest
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man is facing potential charges related to a shooting and a drug discovery that occurred in a residence with three sleeping children over the weekend. Rochester Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were dispatched to a home in the 900 block of 1st St....
KIMT
Arrest made in email threats of violence to MC Community School District
MASON CITY, IA - An arrest has been made by the Mason City Police Department in reports of threats of violence emailed to the Mason City Community School District Saturday. MCPD said on Saturday, the Mason City School District reported email threats of violence that had been received during the overnight hours from an unidentified email account.
iheart.com
Multiple Animals Removed from Cedar Falls Home After Neglect Investigation
(Cedar Falls, IA) -- Multiple animals are being cared for by the Cedar Bend Humane Society after being removed from a Cedar Falls home. Cedar Falls Code Enforcement and Public Safety says officers executed a search warrant at a home after reports of animal neglect. Seven dogs, eight cats, seven rabbits, and a guinea pig were removed from the home after the investigation. No charges have been filed against the homeowner so far, but the investigation is ongoing.
boreal.org
Man charged with killing Minneapolis woman found under tarp in Olmsted County
A Rochester man has been charged in the death of a Minneapolis woman this past summer. Thursday, Olmsted County prosecutors charged 41-year-old Timothy Daniel Loftus with third-degree murder and interfering with a dead body in connection to 28-year-old Tia Arleth’s death. Hubbard Broadcasting affiliate KAAL-TV reports that Loftus has...
KAAL-TV
18-year-old arrested in Mason City school threat case
(ABC 6 News) – An 18-year-old woman of Mason City has been arrested and charged with a threat of terrorism. The Mason City Community School District reported email threats of violence that had been received overnight on Saturday from an unidentified email account. The Mason City Police Department began...
Comments / 0