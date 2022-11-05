Read full article on original website
lastwordonsports.com
Preview: AEW Dark Elevation Card (11/7/2022) – ROH Six-Man Title Match
We have a brand new episode of AEW Dark Elevation, and it is stacked with nine matches. The latest member of The Factory, Lee Johnson, will be in action along with Cole Karter and QT Marshall in trios action as they face Cheeseburger, Logan Easton Laroux, and Rhett Titus. Abadon looks to add another win to their dominant run as they meet Amy Rose. Our focus will be on the ROH World Six Man Tag-Team Championship as Dalton Castle and The Boys take on The Trustbusters’ Ari Daivari, Slim J, and Jeeves Kay. Let’s take a look at the AEW Dark Elevation card!
tjrwrestling.net
Tony Khan Confirms Katsuyori Shibata’s Interest In Fighting Top AEW Star In Dream Match
Katsuyori Shibata will face one of AEW’s best wrestlers if Tony Khan gets his way. Katsuyori Shibata made a surprise appearance on the November November 2nd edition of Dynamite. Shibata faced All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy for the title on Rampage, but lost that match. But despite losing to Cassidy,...
PWMania
Latest News on Ticket Sales for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite (11/9/22)
AEW Dynamite will broadcast from the Agganis Arena in Boston, MA on Wednesday, November 9. According to WrestleTix, 2,675 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (11/4/22), leaving 855 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 3,530. Here is the current...
Yardbarker
Eddie Kingston, Dalton Castle, And More Set For 11/7 AEW Dark: Elevation
All Elite Wrestling has announced the card for the November 7 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. Dalton Castle and The Boys will defend the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship on Monday’s show. Plus, Dante Martin will face Eli Isom, and Alex Reynolds will take on Kip Sabian, among other matches.
nodq.com
Triple H reportedly “has an idea” on who is going to end Roman Reigns’ WWE title reign
As seen during the 2022 WWE Crown Jewel PLE, Roman Reigns successfully defended the unified WWE Universal title against Logan Paul. As previously noted, the belief is that Reigns will remain champion leading up to Wrestlemania 39 in Southern California. Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport.com wrote that “while Vince McMahon was...
NJPW Announces Lineup For World Tag League 2022
The lineup if set for NJPW World Tag League 2022. NJPW announced that World Tag League 2022 will begin on November 21 and will conclude on December 4. Ten teams compete with the winning team earning a crack at the IWGP World Tag Team Championships, which are currently held by FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler), at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17.
wrestlinginc.com
Nick Aldis Suspended By The NWA
It's been a busy day for Billy Corgan and the National Wrestling Alliance. The former Smashing Pumpkins singer made waves again early this morning when he once again touched on why a second edition of the all-woman NWA EmPowerrr show wasn't happening any time soon. Now, it appears the situation between the NWA and top star Nick Aldis is also coming to a head after Aldis announced he was giving NWA his notice.
nodq.com
Photo of Logan Paul as a kid with the WWE Intercontinental title
A photo surfaced on Reddit of Logan Paul as a kid with the WWE Intercontinental Title. In 2022, Logan competed said the following to Ariel Helwani about performing in a WWE ring…. “I’ve been a wrestling fan of WWE my whole life and this is another dream come true. My...
nodq.com
Former WWE Diva says she wants to enter the women’s Royal Rumble
The women’s royal rumble has built a reputation for bringing back former WWE female talents. With January fastly approaching, fans are speculating which former talent will make an appearance. In an interview with Just Alyx, Kristal Marshall spoke on returning to the ring and was asked about potentially entering the Royal Rumble.
PWMania
Nick Aldis Leaving NWA, Will Enter 2023 as a Free Agent
Nick Aldis is leaving the NWA, where he has largely served as the promotion’s in-ring face since 2017. Aldis announced in a subscriber-only Instagram video that he has given his notice to the NWA, where he is scheduled to compete next week at NWA Hard Times 3. Aldis made...
nodq.com
Rumor killer regarding “Forbidden Door” names that WWE considered for the 2022 Royal Rumble
As seen during the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble, the company brought back several names from the past including Mickie James who was the Impact Wrestling Knockouts champion at the time. Some new information has come out in regards to people that WWE actually considered for the match. While names such as Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson had been rumored, Twitter account @WrestleVotes noted the following to Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport.com…
ComicBook
Three New AEW Signings Had Talks With WWE
Maxwell Jacob Friedman has long professed about the "bidding war of 2024," but recent developments indicate that there is already financial fighting for top wrestling free agents between AEW and WWE. This was made apparent earlier this fall, when Bandido impressed in his AEW Dynamite match against Ring of Honor World Champion Chris Jericho. Following the praised bout, Bandido himself confirmed that he received an offer from WWE, but ultimately ended up signing with AEW and will next wrestle for the company later this week on AEW Rampage. Even though they lost out on Bandido's services, WWE has not stopped trying to land free agents that have ties to AEW.
nodq.com
Results of Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross from WWE Crown Jewel 2022
Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross in a cage match took place at WWE Crown Jewel 2022. Here are the highlights…. * Kross tried to escape early. McIntyre went after Kross but was knocked off the top rope. Kross took control and threw McIntyre into the steel cage. * McIntyre started...
Yardbarker
ROH World Championship Announced For AEW Full Gear
The Ring of Honor World Championship will be defended at AEW Full Gear. On the November 4 episode of AEW Rampage, Chris Jericho , the reigning champion, threw down the gauntlet for a four-way title match after both Claudio Castagnoli and Bryan Danielson emphasized that they wanted a shot at the gold earlier in the show. Jericho agreed to face both men, but given their status as Blackpool Combat Club stablemates, he added is Jericho Appreciation Society ally Sammy Guevara to the picture to level the playing field. He noted that he doesn’t think the members of the Blackpool Combat Club like each other, and he hoped they would destroy each other in the bout.
PWMania
NJPW Teams For Super Junior Tag League 2022 Revealed
NJPW has announced that Super Junior Tag League will begin on November 21 and end on December 14. Ten teams will compete, with the winning team contending for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles against Catch 2/2 (TJP & Francesco Akira) at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. The following are the competitors:
nodq.com
Kristal Marshall on her WWE marriage angle with Teddy Long: “I wish things went differently”
Back in 2007, Former WWE diva Kristal Marshall was involved in a long-term storyline with Smackdown General Manager Teddy Long. This culminated in an on-screen marriage where Teddy Long suffered a kayfabe heart attack and was written off TV. The following week, Vince McMahon named Vickie the new General Manager.
tjrwrestling.net
ROH World Title Match Added To AEW Full Gear
The ROH World Title will be on the line at AEW Full Gear with three men having a chance to dethrone the champion. Chris Jericho has been the Ring of Honor World Champion ever since he beat Claudio Castagnoli on the Grand Slam episode of Dynamite on September 21st. Since...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Konnan Questions If Top AEW Star Is Invested In Pro Wrestling
According to Konnan, one top star of AEW may not consider pro wrestling to be his primary interest. Who has a greater career trajectory ahead of them in professional wrestling? Dominik Mysterio in WWE or Hook in AEW? was a mailbag question that Konnan, co-hosts Disco Inferno and Joe Feeney, read on the most recent edition of Keeping It 100.
nodq.com
What is being said about Jake Paul possibly working with WWE in the future
As seen during the 2022 WWE Crown Jewel PLE, Logan Paul came up short in his effort to win the unified WWE universal title against Roman Reigns. Logan’s brother Jake was in attendance for the event and made an appearance during the main event. In regards to Jake possibly...
nodq.com
Former WWE writer feels that Bryan Danielson is being “under-serviced” in AEW
During his Wrestling With Freddie podcast, former WWE writer writer Freddie Prinze Jr. commented on Bryan Danielson’s run in AEW so far…. “Bryan Danielson has been under-serviced as far as character development and story goes. I feel like he has been under-serviced in his matches. I feel like he’s lost more matches than he’s needed to lose. I feel like his motivation for wrestling hasn’t been written as well as it could be written.”
