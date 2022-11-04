Read full article on original website
Major breakthrough in cancer research: Papers reveal 'dark matter' that contributes to disease's growth
Two major studies published in Nature have uncovered a new level of control of cancer gene activity within tumors, termed cancer's "dark matter." The revelation shows that epigenetics, cells controlling gene activity, play a crucial role in the development of cancer. Cancers are usually tested for DNA mutations alone, which can miss this level of control, thereby failing to predict how cancers may behave and respond to treatment.
technologynetworks.com
Three Strategies To Minimize Clinical Development Costs
The clinical trials necessary to bring a new molecular entity (NME) to market are costly—around $48 million per drug, according to a 2020 study. However, by improving efficiency, drug developers can reduce costs and enhance the probability of success across their pipeline. Current strategies that help biopharmaceutical companies reduce...
Medical News Today
Experimental drug shows promise against lung, colon, and other cancers
Despite declining cancer death rates, there are still some cancers for which we do not have effective treatments. Researchers’ understanding of the genetic mechanisms underpinning cancer has allowed them to develop effective and increasingly precise treatments. Some mechanisms are more fundamental to the cell machinery than others and have...
Apples are a cure for many serious diseases
Apple is a popular fruit that contains antioxidants, beneficial vitamins, and a lot of other nutrients. Because of the nutritional content of apples, apples may help improve human health, Apples come in a variety of shapes, colors and flavors, and all kinds of apples are good for your health, and here we will show you some of benefits of eating apples.
A blood test that screens for multiple cancers at once promises to boost early detection
Detecting cancer early before it spreads throughout the body can be lifesaving. This is why doctors recommend regular screening for several common cancer types, using a variety of methods. Colonoscopies, for example, screen for colon cancer, while mammograms screen for breast cancer. While important, getting all these tests done can be logistically challenging, expensive and sometimes uncomfortable for patients. But what if a single blood test could screen for most common cancer types all at once? This is the promise of multicancer early detection tests, or MCEDs. This year, President Joe Biden identified developing MCED tests as a priority for...
Major Cancer Breakthroughs Reported
Scientists have discovered a method of suppression against the gene that causes cancer to spread. A further study has found how to synthesize a rare cancer-fighting compound in the lab.
healthcareguys.com
How Important are Semiconductors for the Modern Healthcare Industry?
Https://pixabay.com/photos/main-board-computer-chips-89049/. The Covid-19 pandemic highlighted how much we rely on accurate and easily accessible information and technology to keep modern society running. Almost every industry sector works with digitized services crucial for the well-being of its businesses, organizations, and consumers. In healthcare, the supply-chain disruptions created a series of challenges,...
aao.org
Tumor size confirmed as a risk factor for metastasis in patients with uveal melanoma
Review of: Predicted vs observed metastasis-free survival in individuals with uveal melanoma. Singh A, Binkley E, Wrenn J, et al. JAMA Ophthalmology, September 2022. A retrospective chart review of patients with uveal melanoma confirmed that basal diameter is an independent risk factor for metastasis in patients with class 2 tumors and was the only significant difference in those who developed metastasis.
MedicalXpress
Intravenous iron improves long-term outcomes for people with heart failure and iron deficiency
Long-term treatment with iron administered intravenously improved symptoms and reduced recurrent hospitalizations among people with heart failure and iron deficiency, according to late-breaking research presented today at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2022. The meeting, held in person in Chicago and virtually, Nov. 5–7, 2022, is a premier global exchange of the latest scientific advancements, research and evidence-based clinical practice updates in cardiovascular science.
physiciansweekly.com
Mini-track, Mini-nephroscopy, Mini-ultrasonic Probe PCNL & its Initial Clinical Application
The study evaluated the efficacy of mini-track, mini-nephroscopy, and mini ultrasonic probe percutaneous nephrolithotomy in treating upper ureter and kidney stones. A total of 53 patients (55 kidney units) who had percutaneous nephrolithotomy using a mini-track, mini-nephroscopy, or mini-ultrasonic probe between September 2020 and March 2021 were surveyed. About 12 kidneys with single stones or stones in the upper ureter were included in the study, along with 28 kidneys with numerous stones and 15 kidneys with staghorn stones. The average operational time was 50.6 minutes (range: 15-200), while the average time for lithotripsy and stone removal was just 17.2 minutes (3–45 min). In addition, the average postoperative stay duration was 4 days (1–7 days). Moreover, the percentage of patients who could be discharged without having any stones was 89.1% (49/55). Hemoglobin levels dropped to an average of 15.3 mg/dL and a maximum of 32 mg/dL. Minor problems were seen in only 4 of the total patients. Subgroup analysis was used to examine the results for patients with calculi of different sizes, less than 40 mm versus more than or equal to 40 mm. The results showed that the subgroup with calculi greater or equal to 40 mm required longer surgical times (65.2 vs. 40.2 min), had a higher complication rate (13.0% vs. 3.3%), and had a lower SFR. Patients with upper ureteral and kidney calculi can be treated successfully and safely with mini-track, mini-nephroscopy, and mini-ultrasonic probe percutaneous nephrolithotomy. In particular, the 20-40 mm stone size group benefits from this lower complication rate and superior SFR.
infomeddnews.com
NuVasive Launches Tube System and Excavation Micro for Posterior Spine Surgery
NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA), the leader in spine technology innovation, focused on transforming spine surgery with minimally disruptive, procedurally integrated solutions, announced today the commercial launch of the NuVasive Tube System (NTS) and Excavation Micro, a new minimally invasive surgery (MIS) system that provides comprehensive solutions for both TLIF and decompression.
News-Medical.net
New breakthrough could help spot lung cancer earlier and improve patient outcomes
Scientists investigating the mechanics of the early stages of lung cancer have identified a new potential treatment, which could also aid early detection of the disease. Levels of a key protein – called TLR2 – in tumors was found to predict a patient's survival after being diagnosed with lung cancer, a study shows.
Phys.org
New research explores how cancer cells spread in human body
For decades, figuring out exactly why cancerous tumors form in the human body has been a goal for scientists, but knowing how cancer cells spread is also key to fighting the often-deadly disease. The osmotic engine model of cancer motility has shown that confined cells move by taking in water...
Key protein discovery could help with early lung cancer detection and treatment
Scientists investigating the mechanics of the early stages of lung cancer have identified a new potential treatment which could also help with early detection of the disease.A study found that levels of a key protein – called TLR2 – in tumours could help predict a patient’s survival chances after being diagnosed with lung cancer.Researchers used data from human tumour samples to confirm that patients with high levels of the protein in the early stages of lung cancer had increased survival compared with those who had lower levels.A drug compound that activates TLR2 was tested in mice and was found to...
Medical News Today
Can turmeric lower cholesterol?
Turmeric is a staple ingredient in many cuisines, and people use it in traditional medicine to treat various conditions. Research suggests it may be a safe and accessible way to help lower cholesterol and reduce the risk of heart-related conditions. Turmeric is. in traditional medicine, such as Ayurvedic and Chinese...
AboutLawsuits.com
Uterine Fibroid Lawsuit Filed Over Exposure to Hair Relaxer Chemicals
Litigation is building up steam over hair care relaxer chemicals, including a new uterine fibroid lawsuit filed against L’Oreal and other manufacturers of hair relaxers, alleging that a Florida woman had to undergo a hysterectomy following years of exposure to the toxic hair straightening chemicals. Mahogany Lee filed the...
MedicalXpress
Scientists find strong evidence for testing newly developed drug in liver cancer
Researchers at VCU Massey Cancer Center have published new study findings that establish rationale for the use of a class of drugs known as MDA-9 inhibitors as a potential treatment option for aggressive liver cancer. The findings—recently published in Hepatology—pave the way for future studies investigating a novel cancer drug developed by scientists at VCU.
News-Medical.net
SARS-CoV-2 Omicron's newest subvariant BQ.1.1 shows extraordinary immune evasion potential against vaccine sera
In a recent study posted to the bioRxiv* preprint server, researchers at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Los Alamos National Laboratory pursued immunological evidence of why BQ.1.1 prevalence swiftly increased in areas where Omicron BA.5 was dominant in the United States (US). Background. Omicron BQ.1.1 cases increased rapidly in...
biocompare.com
Protein Biomarkers Prove Invaluable in Drug Development
Protein biomarkers are observable flags in a patient sample that correlate with important events or indicate specific states in a biological process, such as disease progression. Their importance lies in the fact that proteins are often easier to measure than the complex events they represent. Protein biomarkers are valuable at so many stages of the drug development process, that many pharmaceutical companies now have their own biomarker programs to develop these essential tools.
COVID, the flu and RSV: We’re not out of the woods
While the political leaders of the world, America included, argued about the ground-zero source of COVID-19, the virus spread like wildfire. Mandates on the medical community to develop a vaccine within a few months made as much sense as ordering an expectant mother to cut her pregnancy time in half. Governors all across America had totally inconsistent crisis management policies.
