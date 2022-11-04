The study evaluated the efficacy of mini-track, mini-nephroscopy, and mini ultrasonic probe percutaneous nephrolithotomy in treating upper ureter and kidney stones. A total of 53 patients (55 kidney units) who had percutaneous nephrolithotomy using a mini-track, mini-nephroscopy, or mini-ultrasonic probe between September 2020 and March 2021 were surveyed. About 12 kidneys with single stones or stones in the upper ureter were included in the study, along with 28 kidneys with numerous stones and 15 kidneys with staghorn stones. The average operational time was 50.6 minutes (range: 15-200), while the average time for lithotripsy and stone removal was just 17.2 minutes (3–45 min). In addition, the average postoperative stay duration was 4 days (1–7 days). Moreover, the percentage of patients who could be discharged without having any stones was 89.1% (49/55). Hemoglobin levels dropped to an average of 15.3 mg/dL and a maximum of 32 mg/dL. Minor problems were seen in only 4 of the total patients. Subgroup analysis was used to examine the results for patients with calculi of different sizes, less than 40 mm versus more than or equal to 40 mm. The results showed that the subgroup with calculi greater or equal to 40 mm required longer surgical times (65.2 vs. 40.2 min), had a higher complication rate (13.0% vs. 3.3%), and had a lower SFR. Patients with upper ureteral and kidney calculi can be treated successfully and safely with mini-track, mini-nephroscopy, and mini-ultrasonic probe percutaneous nephrolithotomy. In particular, the 20-40 mm stone size group benefits from this lower complication rate and superior SFR.

