11.7.22 9:01 pm: We have updated this story to include Nate Edwardson’s role on the board of Moral Revolution. Redding Council candidate Josh Johnson has, at times, been lumped in with other “Bethel-affiliated” city council candidates this election season. That’s because some call the much smaller church Johnson attends, “Bethel-lite.” On Friday, Shasta Scout spoke with The Stirring’s Lead Pastor, Nate Edwardson, to learn more about what connections the church has with Bethel. We also asked both Edwardson and Johnson about The Stirring’s theological teachings and how they might impact Johnson’s city leadership. This interview has been curated for length and readability.

