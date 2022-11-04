ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tehama County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
actionnewsnow.com

Parents arrested after baby overdoses on fentanyl in Redding

REDDING, Calif. 1:40 PM UPDATE - Two parents were taken into custody by the Redding Police Department on Tuesday night after their 1-year-old son overdosed on fentanyl at their home. According to Redding Police, officers responded to a call from 41-year-old Candice Youngblood of Redding, who told authorities that her...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Three people arrested for allegedly burglarizing a Bible camp during snowstorm

SHINGLETOWN, Calif. — According to the Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), three people were arrested for allegedly burglarizing the Mountain Meadows Bible Camp during Tuesday evening's snowstorm. The Sheriff's Office received a report from employees of the bible camp just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evening. According to the employees,...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Cat rescued from tight spot in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - A cat had to be rescued by the fire department in Chico Sunday night after it got stuck in a tight spot. A concerned citizen found a cat stuck inside her car's engine bay. It may have been trying to stay warm. Fire crews were able to...
CHICO, CA
Food For Thought& A News Cafe

Live Entertainment in the North State: November 9 – 15

This week kicks right off Wednesday evening with performing songwriter Martin Sexton at the Cascade Theatre. Thanks for reading, and thanks for supporting our local live entertainment scene. Wednesday, November 9. The Pine Dogz at the Round Up Saloon in Red Bluff. Starts at 4 pm. Nick Ciampi at Sweetspot...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Shasta County homeowner catches burglary suspect on security cameras

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - One person was arrested after a homeowner reported that he could see someone breaking into his home on his surveillance cameras, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they received a report from a homeowner who was not home around 11:30 p.m. that...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Three Dead (Including Shooter) After Trinity County Rampage

Press release from the Trinity County Sheriff’s Department:. On Monday, November 7, 2022, at approximately 9:15 AM, a shooting was reported in the parking lot of a Weaverville area business. Trinity County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene and confirmed that the victim, Shane Gillespie, of Weaverville, CA, was deceased.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Pastor who shot man with air rifle claims defamation by police

CHICO, Calif. - "And then he went right outside, opened his trunk, grabbed his bat, I’m going to kill you n***** loud with rage in his eyes, it was rage I was like, whoa, this guy ain’t playing around," Pastor Vincent Haynie said. Haynie recalls the night police...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Repeat hate crime offender arraigned in Butte County court

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Repeat hate crime offender, Thomas Bona, 36, was arraigned in court Monday on charges of arson and defacing a sign at Congregation Beth Israel and a tribute mural to missing or murdered indigenous women on W. 2nd St in Chico, District Attorney Mike Ramsey said. Bona...
actionnewsnow.com

Police: Man kicks Redding officer, K9 detains him

REDDING, Calif. - A K9 helped bring a suspected thief into custody on Sunday evening in Redding, according to police. Officers said they responded to the Walgreens on Eureka Way shortly before 9 p.m. on Sunday. An employee told officers the suspect, Andrew Whitley, stole several items. Whitley, 35, was...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man shot near business in East Chico

CHICO, Calif. - Chico police are looking for a gunman who shot a man Monday night near a business in East Chico. The shooting happened just after 8:30 p.m. in the1300 block of Longfellow Avenue, near the intersection with East 1st Avenue. Police said the victim was shot in the...
CHICO, CA
chicosol.org

Shootings at Teichert Ponds encampment alarm activists

Shootings at Chico’s Teichert Ponds has some residents worried that unhoused people are facing increasing violence -– perhaps linked to rising levels of “dehumanizing” speech targeting them. A shooting at the Ponds killed an unhoused man and left another seriously injured last year, and a shooting...
CHICO, CA
shastascout.org

Is The Stirring ‘Bethel-Lite?’: Pastor Nate Edwardson Responds

11.7.22 9:01 pm: We have updated this story to include Nate Edwardson’s role on the board of Moral Revolution. Redding Council candidate Josh Johnson has, at times, been lumped in with other “Bethel-affiliated” city council candidates this election season. That’s because some call the much smaller church Johnson attends, “Bethel-lite.” On Friday, Shasta Scout spoke with The Stirring’s Lead Pastor, Nate Edwardson, to learn more about what connections the church has with Bethel. We also asked both Edwardson and Johnson about The Stirring’s theological teachings and how they might impact Johnson’s city leadership. This interview has been curated for length and readability.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Crews knock down mobile home fire in Red Bluff

RED BLUFF, Calif. - Firefighters are at the scene of a mobile home fire in eastern Red Bluff, according to CAL FIRE TGU. CAL FIRE said a home was burning on Belle Mill Road. The first call came in at 8:30 a.m. The fire was knocked down in about 20 minutes.
RED BLUFF, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Redding crash leads to DUI arrest

REDDING, Calif. - A Redding man was arrested for DUI after a crash on South Market Street at Grange Street Monday morning, according to the Redding Police Department. Police said just before the crash, they received a report of a possible DUI driver heading north on South Market Street. Officers later contacted the driver of a vehicle that matched the description.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Tehama County Sheriff's Office to suspend daytime patrol services

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Daytime patrol services will be suspended beginning Nov. 20, 2022, said the Tehama County Sheriff’s office. TCSO will suspend their daytime patrol services in the designated areas of Tehama county, stating it is necessary to manage a catastrophic staffing shortage within the agency. The Sherrif’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy