JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Little Rock wrestling faced a trio of tough Division I teams today, dominating Chattanooga 28-5 at the end of a full day of wrestling. The Trojans took nine bouts from the Mocs at the neutral venue, a cherry on top of a competitive event for the team, after splitting bouts with Campbell and taking on powerhouse #14 Iowa State only minutes later.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO