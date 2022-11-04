Even though anime is getting bigger, there are still a number of issues within the industry, including the fact that many animators are not paid livable wages. Animator Supporters is a group from Japan working to change that. They recently made an animated music video, and are now preparing to make their second animated music video, this time with voice actress Aya Hirano lending her talents as a vocalist. Hirano has voiced Haruhi in the Haruhi Suzumiya series, Misa in Death Note, and Lucy Heartfilia in Fairy Tail.

1 DAY AGO