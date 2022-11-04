Read full article on original website
Related
otakuusamagazine.com
NYC Japan Society Unveils Female Gaze Film Festival
A new festival focused on women working in Japanese film is set for this November 11 to 20 at the Japan Society in New York. Called The Female Gaze: Women Filmmakers from Japan Cuts and Beyond, the festival features a range of films old and new from women filmmakers in Japan like Akiko Ohku (Wedding High) and Naoko Ogigami (Riverside Mukolitta, pictured above).
otakuusamagazine.com
Animator Supporters Raising Money to Create Music Video with VA Aya Hirano
Even though anime is getting bigger, there are still a number of issues within the industry, including the fact that many animators are not paid livable wages. Animator Supporters is a group from Japan working to change that. They recently made an animated music video, and are now preparing to make their second animated music video, this time with voice actress Aya Hirano lending her talents as a vocalist. Hirano has voiced Haruhi in the Haruhi Suzumiya series, Misa in Death Note, and Lucy Heartfilia in Fairy Tail.
otakuusamagazine.com
The Idols of i☆Ris Inspire 2024 Anime Film
J-pop anison idol group i☆Ris—current members of which include Saki Yamakita, Yu Serizawa, Himika Akaneya, Yūki Wakai and Miyu Kubota—is about to make the leap to anime. As revealed during the group’s 10th anniversary live show, i☆Ris 10th Anniversary Live～a Live～, an anime film is currently in the works under the title i☆Ris the Movie -Full Energy!!-.
otakuusamagazine.com
FUUTO PI Stage Play Shares New Key Visual
The FUUTO PI TV anime—which offers up a sequel to 2009 tokusatsu show Kamen Rider W—has inspired a stage play of its own, and a new key visual is here to show the cast in costume. Nobuhiro Mori directs the play, with Shun Nishime and Nobuhiro Mori providing the script, so let’s take a look at how things are shaping up as far as costume designs and casting are concerned.
otakuusamagazine.com
Uma Musume Pretty Derby Lands Season 3
Hasn’t crossed the finish line yet. It’s now set for a third season, info revealed at an Uma Musume event over the weekend. No details on staff or release date yet, but we did learn the series will be animated at Studio KAI, which did key animation and other production work on season 2.
otakuusamagazine.com
The Ice Guy and His Cool Female Colleague Anime Sets Start Date
A new trailer and key visual have arrived for The Ice Guy and His Cool Female Colleague, an upcoming anime based on the manga by Miyuki Tonogaya. The latest update also revealed a premiere date of January 4, 2023 and details on the theme songs, so check out the preview and read on for more below.
otakuusamagazine.com
Golden Kamuy Season 4 Episodes Delayed After Staff Member Dies
Episodes 43 to 49 of the currently airing Golden Kamuy have been delayed following the death of a staff member on the series. The decision to delay the episodes (7 to 13 of season 4) was made because the staff member, who has not been named as of this writing, was indispensable to the production. The staff member passed away on November 1.
otakuusamagazine.com
Haikyu!! Spinoff Gag Manga to End After Eight Years
Inspired by Haruichi Furudate’s popular volleyball manga Haikyu!!, Retsu’s Let’s! Haikyu!? is a spinoff gag manga that first debuted in Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app back in September 2014. Now it’s officially set to end its eight-year run, with the 294th and final chapter to debut on the Shonen Jump+ app and website on November 12.
otakuusamagazine.com
Black Clover: Rise of the Wizard King Mobile Game Delayed
A new Black Clover mobile game was previously announced for sometime in 2022, but the latest update has it moving further back into the new year. While there’s no concrete date, a teaser website launched for Black Clover Mobile: Rise of the Wizard King, which now has developer Vic Game Studios eyeing a release sometime in the first half of 2023.
otakuusamagazine.com
Weekly Shonen Jump Teases New NISIOISIN Manga and More
Four new series are on the way to Weekly Shonen Jump magazine over the course of the next four weeks, including a new one from Monogatari series writer NISIOISIN. All four have officially been previewed alongside color artwork for each, with the first to debut in the magazine on November 14.
Comments / 0