fox7austin.com

2022 Midterm Election: Round Rock ISD Board of Trustees

ROUND ROCK, Texas - There are 16 candidates running for seats on the Round Rock ISD Board of Trustees. Five of seven of those seats are incumbents. The seats that will be decided in the Midterm Election are Place 3, 4, 5, and 6. The seat for Place 1 will be decided in a special election.
ROUND ROCK, TX
kut.org

Hays County: 2022 General Election Results

Hays County voters will be electing three of the five members of the Hays County Commissioners Court, the governing body that creates the county’s policies and budgets. In addition to two commissioners, voters will elect a county judge to preside over the commissioners court. Incumbent Democrat Ruben Becerra is running against Republican Mark Jones.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

2022 Midterm Elections: Austin Mayor race

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Mayor Steve Adler is term-limited and unable to run for reelection. The new mayor will serve a shortened two-year term due to the passage of Proposition D in 2021 which scheduled mayoral elections in Austin to coincide with presidential elections. Below is a look at the...
AUSTIN, TX
PLANetizen

New Building Heights Approved for Austin

A recent zoning change will allow buildings up to 40 stories near Austin’s Q2 Stadium and a nearby commercial district called “The Domain.” | Kristin Taibi / Shutterstock. The Austin City Council recently approved a zoning change that will allow taller buildings in the neighborhood surrounding Q2...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Marijuana on the ballot for four Central Texas cities

AUSTIN, Texas - Marijuana is on the ballot again this year, this time in four Central Texas cities. Elgin, Harker Heights, Killeen, and San Marcos residents will be voting on whether to eliminate enforcement of low-level marijuana offenses. Under current Texas law, only the use of "low THC, high cannabidiol...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
KVUE

South Austin neighborhood worried about housing deficit due to zoning ordinance

AUSTIN, Texas — A South Austin neighborhood that is recognized as a nationally historic neighborhood is worried that current zoning ordinances are causing a housing deficit. Single Family 3, known as SF-3, is the most common zoning ordinance in Austin neighborhoods. This allows for single-family homes or, at maximum, a duplex to be built on a single lot – depending on the size of the space.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

It'Sugar relocating to bigger location in Northwest Austin

It'Sugar, a retail chain carrying oversized candy, will move into a bigger location to offer greater variety of candy. (Courtesy Pablo Mason/It'Sugar) It’Sugar, a retail chain offering classic and oversized candy, apparel, accessories and novelty gifts at 11621 Rock Rose Ave., Ste. 100, Austin, will move to a bigger 4,000-square-foot location across the street next to Hat Creek Burgers in early January. The new space will carry everything the existing location carries with more candy. 737-292-2272. www.itsugar.com.
AUSTIN, TX

