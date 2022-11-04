Read full article on original website
Related
Forgery claims arise ahead of Round Rock ISD school board election
The letter states a particular principal in another district should be removed from her job related to an incident dealing with the Round Rock ISD superintendent. The letter has what appears to be Feller's signature, but Feller says she never wrote or signed the letter.
fox7austin.com
2022 Midterm Election: Round Rock ISD Board of Trustees
ROUND ROCK, Texas - There are 16 candidates running for seats on the Round Rock ISD Board of Trustees. Five of seven of those seats are incumbents. The seats that will be decided in the Midterm Election are Place 3, 4, 5, and 6. The seat for Place 1 will be decided in a special election.
Texas Election: Hays County votes on new District Attorney
The Hays County District Attorney's retirement has opened the door for two candidates hoping to replace him.
Austin mayoral race: Celia Israel, Kirk Watson headed to runoff
Six people are on the ballot this November looking to be Austin's next mayor, as Mayor Steve Adler is term-limited and will be leaving office.
kut.org
Hays County: 2022 General Election Results
Hays County voters will be electing three of the five members of the Hays County Commissioners Court, the governing body that creates the county’s policies and budgets. In addition to two commissioners, voters will elect a county judge to preside over the commissioners court. Incumbent Democrat Ruben Becerra is running against Republican Mark Jones.
Students ran into problems applying for Texas absentee ballots, some can’t vote
Some college students had issues with their absentee ballot applications, and it could cost them a vote this election.
San Marcos votes to decriminalize low-level marijuana possession
San Marcos voters will decide whether to decriminalize marijuana possession within city limits.
Texas Election: Terry Wilson wins District 20 state House seat
After redrawing the political maps in 2021, the State House District 20 has new boundaries. The district represents more than 203,800 residents in parts of Georgetown, Cedar Park, Leander, Liberty Hill, Jarrell, and Florence in Williamson County.
Texas election: Lloyd Doggett wins newly-created U.S. House District 37
The congressional district represents more than 166,000 residents in the Austin metropolitan area and surrounding suburbs.
fox7austin.com
2022 Midterm Elections: Austin Mayor race
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Mayor Steve Adler is term-limited and unable to run for reelection. The new mayor will serve a shortened two-year term due to the passage of Proposition D in 2021 which scheduled mayoral elections in Austin to coincide with presidential elections. Below is a look at the...
Voters in 5 Texas cities deciding on local cannabis decriminalization; San Antonio could be next
San Antonio activists are hoping to put charter amendments decriminalizing cannabis on the May 2023 ballot.
PLANetizen
New Building Heights Approved for Austin
A recent zoning change will allow buildings up to 40 stories near Austin’s Q2 Stadium and a nearby commercial district called “The Domain.” | Kristin Taibi / Shutterstock. The Austin City Council recently approved a zoning change that will allow taller buildings in the neighborhood surrounding Q2...
Early voting in Williamson County for Nov. 8 election wraps up with nearly 40% voter turnout
The Cowan Creek Amenity Center was one of 21 early voting places in Williamson County. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) Nearly 40% of Williamson County’s registered voters have already cast their ballots for the Nov. 8 general election, which includes dozens of city, county and statewide races as well as local propositions.
KENS 5
Early voting turnout in Travis, Williamson and Hays counties down compared to 2018
AUSTIN, Texas — Early voting for the Nov. 8 midterm elections wrapped up on Friday and turnout was down when compared to the 2018 midterm elections. According to the Texas Secretary of State's Office, a total of 327,195 voters cast ballots during the early voting period in Travis County. That amounts to nearly 37% of registered voters.
fox7austin.com
Marijuana on the ballot for four Central Texas cities
AUSTIN, Texas - Marijuana is on the ballot again this year, this time in four Central Texas cities. Elgin, Harker Heights, Killeen, and San Marcos residents will be voting on whether to eliminate enforcement of low-level marijuana offenses. Under current Texas law, only the use of "low THC, high cannabidiol...
Austin student awarded for getting young people out to vote
Polling numbers from past elections show younger voters do not make up the majority of people casting their ballots. One Austin native is trying to change that.
South Austin neighborhood worried about housing deficit due to zoning ordinance
AUSTIN, Texas — A South Austin neighborhood that is recognized as a nationally historic neighborhood is worried that current zoning ordinances are causing a housing deficit. Single Family 3, known as SF-3, is the most common zoning ordinance in Austin neighborhoods. This allows for single-family homes or, at maximum, a duplex to be built on a single lot – depending on the size of the space.
It'Sugar relocating to bigger location in Northwest Austin
It'Sugar, a retail chain carrying oversized candy, will move into a bigger location to offer greater variety of candy. (Courtesy Pablo Mason/It'Sugar) It’Sugar, a retail chain offering classic and oversized candy, apparel, accessories and novelty gifts at 11621 Rock Rose Ave., Ste. 100, Austin, will move to a bigger 4,000-square-foot location across the street next to Hat Creek Burgers in early January. The new space will carry everything the existing location carries with more candy. 737-292-2272. www.itsugar.com.
Hiring freezes and layoffs ramp up in Austin area
This week, a senior Amazon employee posted a memo online about hiring changes at the company over concerns of a recession.
Buildings over 400 feet tall now allowed around Q2 Stadium
The view from Austin FC’s Q2 Stadium could soon be filled with tall buildings. City Council approved a zoning change on Oct. 27 to allow buildings up to 420 feet in height – about 40 stories – on some properties around Q2 Stadium and in the Domain.
Comments / 0