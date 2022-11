The Student Health Service invites all SUNY New Paltz students to walk-in for a COVID-19 booster on Wednesday, Nov. 9, from 2-4 p.m., and Friday, Nov. 11, also from 2-4 p.m. No appointment is necessary to get a booster at these clinics, but students can expedite their visit if they fill out the booster screening form prior to arriving. No insurance information is required.

23 HOURS AGO