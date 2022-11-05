Read full article on original website
Crews respond to crash near Saline River bridge on Highway 63
Around 8:30 p.m. a crash occurred just south of the Saline River bridge on Highway 63 north of Warren involving at least two-vehicles. Information is scarce at the hour of this article’s publication, but ambulances were on the scene as well as the Warren Fire Department’s rescue truck. The Arkansas State Police and the Bradley County Sheriff’s Department were working the accident. We also understand that ambulances from Monticello were called in to assist since there were multiple vehicle crashes near Warren around the same time. Both wrecks were unrelated.
Truck crashes into Snow Mountain Shaved Ice building
Around 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning November 3 a vehicle crashed into the Snow Mountain Shaved Ice building on Main Street in Warren. The truck appeared to have been parked in the Gannaway Drug Store lot and accidentally went forward into the shaved ice building. No injuries are known to have occurred. The building did sustain significant damage to the south side of the structure. No further information is available at this time.
Three people arrested on controlled substance with intent charges
WARREN, Ark. – The Warren Police Department arrested three individuals Friday for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver. Around 1:30 p.m. Friday, November 4, 2022 the WPD arrested Robert A. Anderson, Etta J. Edwards, and Christopher D. Ewing on the drug related charges at 512 Sturgis Street in Warren. The trio were also arrested on gun-related charges.
Jefferson County will soon use world's longest bayou to create a canoe trail
(PINE BLUFF) KATV — Jefferson County will soon be the home to its first canoe trail in the county's history at the world's long bayou. According to Jefferson County judge Gerald Robinson, Bayou Bartholomew is the world's longest bayou. This mass body of water stretches 364 miles from Pine Bluff to Louisiana.
Body found in rural area of Pine Bluff leads to a death investigation
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division announced Tuesday they are in the early stages of a death investigation. The body was found near Old Warren Road and Gibbins Road which is a rural area south of Pine Bluff. According to the sheriff's office,...
G-Men to host Homecoming game vs. UAPB
GRAMBLING — First-year head coach Hue Jackson will be looking for his Grambling State Tigers to pick up their straight Southwestern Athletic Conference win as they play host to Arkansas-Pine Bluff at 2 p.m. today at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium. It will be a day of honor and...
Hogs Go to Pine Bluff for First Time Opening Season Monday
Razorbacks looking for win making history trip to face Golden Lions.
