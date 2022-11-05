ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, AR

Crews respond to crash near Saline River bridge on Highway 63

Around 8:30 p.m. a crash occurred just south of the Saline River bridge on Highway 63 north of Warren involving at least two-vehicles. Information is scarce at the hour of this article’s publication, but ambulances were on the scene as well as the Warren Fire Department’s rescue truck. The Arkansas State Police and the Bradley County Sheriff’s Department were working the accident. We also understand that ambulances from Monticello were called in to assist since there were multiple vehicle crashes near Warren around the same time. Both wrecks were unrelated.
Truck crashes into Snow Mountain Shaved Ice building

Around 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning November 3 a vehicle crashed into the Snow Mountain Shaved Ice building on Main Street in Warren. The truck appeared to have been parked in the Gannaway Drug Store lot and accidentally went forward into the shaved ice building. No injuries are known to have occurred. The building did sustain significant damage to the south side of the structure. No further information is available at this time.
Three people arrested on controlled substance with intent charges

WARREN, Ark. – The Warren Police Department arrested three individuals Friday for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver. Around 1:30 p.m. Friday, November 4, 2022 the WPD arrested Robert A. Anderson, Etta J. Edwards, and Christopher D. Ewing on the drug related charges at 512 Sturgis Street in Warren. The trio were also arrested on gun-related charges.
G-Men to host Homecoming game vs. UAPB

GRAMBLING — First-year head coach Hue Jackson will be looking for his Grambling State Tigers to pick up their straight Southwestern Athletic Conference win as they play host to Arkansas-Pine Bluff at 2 p.m. today at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium. It will be a day of honor and...
